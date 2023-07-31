25 Iowa food festivals celebrating sweet corn, bacon, beer and more





Add these homegrown food festivals to your 2023-24 calendar:

Sweet Corn Festival, West Point, Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 10-13, 2023, Free

Taste of Iowa City, Downtown Iowa City, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, Free

Latino Fest, Downtown Iowa City, Saturday, Aug 26, 2023, Free

World Food & Music Festival, Western Gateway Park, Des Moines, Friday-Sunday, Aug. 25-27, 2023, Free

BrewNost, National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library, Cedar Rapids, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, $85-135

Food Truck Fight, Riverside Park, Muscatine, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, $25

Northside Oktoberfest, Northside Iowa City, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, $10-85

Latino Heritage Festival, Western Gateway Park, Des Moines, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23 and 24, 2023, Free

Jaycees Bar-B-QC, Downtown Davenport, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23-24, 2023, Free

German Fest, Kaiserslautern Square, Davenport, October 2023, Free

Art of Wine Dinner, Des Moines Art Center, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023

Pork + Pinot, FFA Enrichment Center, Des Moines, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023

Whiskey Festival, The River Center, Des Moines, November 2023

Brrrfest, Coralville, January 2024, $50-65

Think Iowa City Restaurant Week, Iowa City, February 2024

Top Chef, Downtown Iowa City, Late February 2024

Maifest, Amana Colonies, Early May 2024, Free

Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival, Des Moines, May 2024

CelebrAsian, Western Gateway Park, Des Moines, Late May 2024, Free

Iowa Craft Brew Festival, Lauridsen Amphitheater, Water Works Park, Des Moines, Early June 2024, $50-65

Greek Food Fair Festival, St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Des Moines, Early June 2024, Free

Ice Cream Days, Le Mars, June 2024

Cajun Fest Boil & Brew, Cowles Commons, Downtown Des Moines, June 2024

North Liberty Blues & BBQ, Centennial Park, North Liberty, Early July 2024, Free

Nordic Fest, Decorah, July 25-27, 2024, Free

This article was originally published in the 2023 Bread & Butter dining guide.