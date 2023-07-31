25 Iowa food festivals celebrating sweet corn, bacon, beer and more

Add these homegrown food festivals to your 2023-24 calendar:
Sweet Corn Festival, West Point, Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 10-13, 2023, Free
Taste of Iowa City, Downtown Iowa City, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, Free
Latino Fest, Downtown Iowa City, Saturday, Aug 26, 2023, Free
World Food & Music Festival, Western Gateway Park, Des Moines, Friday-Sunday, Aug. 25-27, 2023, Free
BrewNost, National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library, Cedar Rapids, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, $85-135
Food Truck Fight, Riverside Park, Muscatine, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, $25
Northside Oktoberfest, Northside Iowa City, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, $10-85
Latino Heritage Festival, Western Gateway Park, Des Moines, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23 and 24, 2023, Free
Jaycees Bar-B-QC, Downtown Davenport, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23-24, 2023, Free
German Fest, Kaiserslautern Square, Davenport, October 2023, Free
Art of Wine Dinner, Des Moines Art Center, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023
Subscribe to LV Daily for community news, events, photos and more in your inbox every weekday afternoon.
Pork + Pinot, FFA Enrichment Center, Des Moines, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023
Whiskey Festival, The River Center, Des Moines, November 2023
Brrrfest, Coralville, January 2024, $50-65
Think Iowa City Restaurant Week, Iowa City, February 2024
Top Chef, Downtown Iowa City, Late February 2024
Maifest, Amana Colonies, Early May 2024, Free
Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival, Des Moines, May 2024
CelebrAsian, Western Gateway Park, Des Moines, Late May 2024, Free
Iowa Craft Brew Festival, Lauridsen Amphitheater, Water Works Park, Des Moines, Early June 2024, $50-65
Greek Food Fair Festival, St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Des Moines, Early June 2024, Free
Ice Cream Days, Le Mars, June 2024
Cajun Fest Boil & Brew, Cowles Commons, Downtown Des Moines, June 2024
North Liberty Blues & BBQ, Centennial Park, North Liberty, Early July 2024, Free
Nordic Fest, Decorah, July 25-27, 2024, Free
This article was originally published in the 2023 Bread & Butter dining guide.