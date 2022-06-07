Advertisement

Little Village Support/Subscribe

11 Eastern Iowa eateries right off the trail

Posted on by Madelyn Orton

Club 76 The Lodge, 2349 Mehaffey Bridge Rd NE A, North Liberty — Emma McClatchey/Little Village

Need a rest stop? Try one of these trailside, parkside and lakeside restaurants for a cool drink, quick snack or heaping scoop of ice cream.

1. The Pedalers Fork

Off of Cedar River Trail
2010 Sylvia Ave NE, Cedar Rapids

You’ll deserve a stop at the Pedalers Fork after that climb! Nestled on a hill, their large menu includes everything from burgers, salads and tacos, to mac and cheese bowls and six different types of nachos. Enjoy regular specials and an extensive tap beer and cocktail selection while you watch the trail traffic from the shaded patio out back. If you find yourself riding by on a Sunday morning, check out their extensive brunch buffet.

The Sag Wagon, via the CR business’s Facebook

2. Sag Wagon

Off of Cedar Lake Loop
827 Shaver Rd NE, Cedar Rapids

On any given sunny summer day, the Sag Wagon is a cyclist hot spot. The spacious outdoor area is sprinkled with picnic tables, adirondack chairs, a sand volleyball court, firepit, and various yard games. Its convenient location on the trail means you won’t be the only one wearing spandex biking shorts.

Orange XXplosion, served on the patio at Clockhouse Brewing in Cedar Rapids. — via the business’s Facebook page

3. Clock House Brewing

Off of Cedar River Trail
600 1st St SE, Cedar Rapids

Clock House Brewing has something for every type of beer drinker–even the nonbeer drinkers! Their rotating line-up consists of light lagers, dark porters, hazy IPAs and sours. You’ll also find guest ciders, wines and selters in the rotation. Their neighbors at Black Sheep Social Club are responsible for the appetizers and quick bites on the menu, even serving their crowd favorite duck fat fries.

4. Kickstand

Off of Cedar River Trail, near Osborn Park
203 16th Ave SE, Cedar Rapids

Grab a seat at the large outdoor area, or if you’re lucky, perhaps the swingset table will be unoccupied! Kickstand’s spacious outdoor seating and Bottoms Up draft system make this a regular stop among cyclists. Their food menu includes a large selection of appetizers, pizzas, burgers, sandwiches and wraps. They even serve breakfast for those early morning riders.

5. The Shack Tavern

Off of Cedar River Trail, near the Roller Dam
2545 Old River Rd SW, Cedar Rapids, 319-366-3629

The Shack Tavern is tucked on a gravel road, not far from the trail. Enjoy great views of the Cedar River from their tiki bar, grain bin bar or their front patio while enjoying a housemade lemon press drink—the perfect thirst quencher. Also a popular motorcycle bar, there’s room for two types of bikers here.

From the plentiful bike racks to the spacious patio, House Divided Brewery is a cyclists’ oasis. 1620 Dows St, Ely. — Emma McClatchey/Little Village

6. House Divided Brewery

Off of Cedar Valley Nature Trail, near Ely City Park
1620 Dows St, Ely

Like its hometown, House Divided Brewery is small but mighty, with plenty of space to park your bike. They have several of their own beers on tap, as well as various seltzers, ciders and wine, and you’re served a basket of popcorn to accompany your beverage. If the popcorn isn’t enough to tide you over, their menu has quick bites and bar food favorites. (Read a review.)

7. Big Grove Solon Brewpub

Near Lake Macbride Trail
101 W Main St, Solon

Like its bigger, younger brother in Iowa City, Big Grove’s Solon Brewpub is known for its relaxed environment, signature beer and diverse menu. You can sit outside on their back patio or soak up the air conditioning and cozy atmosphere indoors while enjoying everything from comfort food to small bites.

Bobbers Grill sits on the Coralville Lake peninsula Scales Pointe, amid a marina, campground, playground, sand volleyball area and more. — Emma McClatchey/Little Village

8. Bobber’s Grill

On the Coralville Lake, near Lake Macbride State Park
850 Scales Bend Rd NE, North Liberty

Dock your boat or park your RV and enjoy a snack lakeside. The social center of the Scales Pointe marina and campground, Bobber’s Grill is both a general store and a watering hole, surrounded by excellent views, picnic tables, a playground and plenty of space to play and wander.

Club 76 The Lodge, 2349 Mehaffey Bridge Rd NE A, North Liberty — Emma McClatchey/Little Village

9. Club 76 The Lodge

2349 Mehaffey Bridge Rd NE A, North Liberty, 319-626-6046

The Lodge serves cold beer, throws a mean steak night and caters to a crowd of local veterans, campers, boaters, Harley drivers and cyclists — all the folks who cross paths while enjoying the Iowa River and Macbride Nature Recreation Area on a summer day. Sunday Fundays featuring CR rock band the Surf Zombies begin June 12.

Ramen Belly is a neighborhood eatery about a mile off of N Dubuque Street. — Jordan Sellergren/Little Village

10. Ramen Belly

Near Iowa River Trail, Iowa River Corridor Trail
1010 Martin St, Iowa City

Ramen Belly opened last spring in IC’s picturesque Peninsula Neighborhood, serving up a light meal to dog owners visiting the nearby Thornberry Off-Leash Dog Park, and the runners, bikers and Frisbee golfers that coalesce in Peninsula Park. Refuel with short ribs, pot stickers, classic ramen and even ramen in a blanket — ramen noodles nestled in between two tonkatsu filets. (Read a review.)

11. Jon’s Ice Cream and Restaurant

Off historic Hiawatha Pioneer Trail
231 W Marengo Rd, Tiffin, 319-545-2558

Come on, grab some ice cream — you’ve earned it! Jon’s is the perfect summer stop (and drive-through) after a hike in Kent Park or game in Tiffin City Park. The historic business has an extensive menu of soft-serve and hand-dipped ice cream, novelty desserts (a massive “trash can sundae” with gummy worms! Cheesecake on a stick!), fried appetizers and sandwiches.

Jordan Sellergren/Little Village

Emma McClatchey contributed to this article, originally published in Little Village issue 307.


[gravityform id="17" title="false" description="false" ajax="true"]
<div class='gf_browser_unknown gform_wrapper your-village-form_wrapper' id='gform_wrapper_17' ><a id='gf_17' class='gform_anchor' ></a><form method='post' enctype='multipart/form-data' target='gform_ajax_frame_17' id='gform_17' class='your-village-form' action='/11-eastern-iowa-eateries-right-off-the-trail/#gf_17'> <div class='gform_body'><ul id='gform_fields_17' class='gform_fields top_label form_sublabel_below description_below'><li id='field_17_7' class='gfield gfield_html gfield_html_formatted gfield_no_follows_desc field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><h3 style="font-weight:800; font-size:34px;">Let's get started</h3> <p style="font-size:18px;">Fill out this form and we'll contact you with information about marketing with Little Village!</p></li><li id='field_17_4' class='gfield field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label gfield_label_before_complex' for='input_17_4_3' ></label><div class='ginput_complex ginput_container no_prefix has_first_name no_middle_name has_last_name no_suffix gf_name_has_2 ginput_container_name gfield_trigger_change' id='input_17_4'> <span id='input_17_4_3_container' class='name_first' > <input type='text' name='input_4.3' id='input_17_4_3' value='' aria-label='First name' tabindex='2' aria-invalid="false" placeholder='First name'/> <label for='input_17_4_3' >First</label> </span> <span id='input_17_4_6_container' class='name_last' > <input type='text' name='input_4.6' id='input_17_4_6' value='' aria-label='Last name' tabindex='4' aria-invalid="false" placeholder='Last name'/> <label for='input_17_4_6' >Last</label> </span> </div></li><li id='field_17_5' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_5' ><span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_text'><input name='input_5' id='input_17_5' type='text' value='' class='large' tabindex='6' placeholder='Company name' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false" /></div></li><li id='field_17_3' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_3' ><span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_email'> <input name='input_3' id='input_17_3' type='text' value='' class='large' tabindex='7' placeholder='Your email address' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false"/> </div></li><li id='field_17_8' class='gfield gform_validation_container field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_8' >Email</label><div class='ginput_container'><input name='input_8' id='input_17_8' type='text' value='' /></div><div class='gfield_description'>This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.</div></li> </ul></div> <div class='gform_footer top_label'> <input type='submit' id='gform_submit_button_17' class='gform_button button' value='SUBMIT' tabindex='8' onclick='if(window["gf_submitting_17"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_17"]=true; ' onkeypress='if( event.keyCode == 13 ){ if(window["gf_submitting_17"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_17"]=true; jQuery("#gform_17").trigger("submit",[true]); }' /> <input type='hidden' name='gform_ajax' value='form_id=17&amp;title=&amp;description=&amp;tabindex=1' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='is_submit_17' value='1' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_submit' value='17' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_unique_id' value='' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='state_17' value='WyJbXSIsIjlmNzc1YTEyZmZjNmYyODk5Mzk0NDM3ZjRlOGYyZDNmIl0=' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_target_page_number_17' id='gform_target_page_number_17' value='0' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_source_page_number_17' id='gform_source_page_number_17' value='1' /> <input type='hidden' name='gform_field_values' value='' /> </div> <p style="display: none !important;"><label>&#916;<textarea name="ak_hp_textarea" cols="45" rows="8" maxlength="100"></textarea></label><input type="hidden" id="ak_js_1" name="ak_js" value="122"/><script>document.getElementById( "ak_js_1" ).setAttribute( "value", ( new Date() ).getTime() );</script></p></form> </div> <iframe style='display:none;width:0px;height:0px;' src='about:blank' name='gform_ajax_frame_17' id='gform_ajax_frame_17'>This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.</iframe> <script type='text/javascript'>jQuery(document).ready(function($){gformInitSpinner( 17, 'https://littlevillagemag.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope/images/spinner.gif' );jQuery('#gform_ajax_frame_17').load( function(){var contents = jQuery(this).contents().find('*').html();var is_postback = contents.indexOf('GF_AJAX_POSTBACK') >= 0;if(!is_postback){return;}var form_content = jQuery(this).contents().find('#gform_wrapper_17');var is_confirmation = jQuery(this).contents().find('#gform_confirmation_wrapper_17').length > 0;var is_redirect = contents.indexOf('gformRedirect(){') >= 0;var is_form = form_content.length > 0 && ! is_redirect && ! is_confirmation;if(is_form){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').html(form_content.html());if(form_content.hasClass('gform_validation_error')){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').addClass('gform_validation_error');} else {jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').removeClass('gform_validation_error');}setTimeout( function() { /* delay the scroll by 50 milliseconds to fix a bug in chrome */ jQuery(document).scrollTop(jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').offset().top); }, 50 );if(window['gformInitDatepicker']) {gformInitDatepicker();}if(window['gformInitPriceFields']) {gformInitPriceFields();}var current_page = jQuery('#gform_source_page_number_17').val();gformInitSpinner( 17, 'https://littlevillagemag.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope/images/spinner.gif' );jQuery(document).trigger('gform_page_loaded', [17, current_page]);window['gf_submitting_17'] = false;}else if(!is_redirect){var confirmation_content = jQuery(this).contents().find('.GF_AJAX_POSTBACK').html();if(!confirmation_content){confirmation_content = contents;}setTimeout(function(){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').replaceWith(confirmation_content);jQuery(document).scrollTop(jQuery('#gf_17').offset().top);jQuery(document).trigger('gform_confirmation_loaded', [17]);window['gf_submitting_17'] = false;}, 50);}else{jQuery('#gform_17').append(contents);if(window['gformRedirect']) {gformRedirect();}}jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [17, current_page]);} );} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> if(typeof gf_global == 'undefined') var gf_global = {"gf_currency_config":{"name":"U.S. Dollar","symbol_left":"$","symbol_right":"","symbol_padding":"","thousand_separator":",","decimal_separator":".","decimals":2},"base_url":"https:\/\/littlevillagemag.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope","number_formats":[],"spinnerUrl":"https:\/\/littlevillagemag.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope\/images\/spinner.gif"};jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_render', function(event, formId, currentPage){if(formId == 17) {if(typeof Placeholders != 'undefined'){ Placeholders.enable(); }} } );jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_conditional_logic', function(event, formId, fields, isInit){} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> jQuery(document).ready(function(){jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [17, 1]) } ); </script>