The Tallest Man on Earth returns: Swedish folk favorite plays the Englert this Friday

The Tallest Man on Earth Englert Theatre — Friday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m.

Hailing from the unexpected tundra of Dalarna, Sweden, The Tallest Man On Earth (TTMOE) brings his unique brand of Americana and folk to The Englert Theatre this Friday, Aug. 28, in support of his brand new album Dark Bird Is Home. TTMOE, aka Kristian Matsson, serenades listeners with a steady pickin’ guitar and a suspiciously American drawl that leaves you floating in folksy ethers and questioning national identity. Both deeply emotional and fully foot stomp-able, his music invokes the spirit of the countryside, regardless of what nation that countryside sits in. His very personal song-writing style reminds one of a less dry-humored and cynical Bob Dylan … but unidentifiably Swedish.

From his more roots oriented self titled EP (2006) to his new, more ethereal and dream-like Dark Bird is Home (2015), TTMOE has been on a road to reverence, touring internationally incessantly, pleasing the people with honest song writing and an unflappable charisma. Sticking to an old school folk ethos, all of his albums have been self produced and recorded at his home studios. The endearing soft energy of isolation, home, romance and freedom are vivid and virulent within his songs and the style with which they were recorded.

The demanding work of a professional solo musician comes with the ebbs and flows of extremely variant sizes of crowd and venue, lots of time spent alone on the road and plenty of time to get lost in their own heads. Iowa City will be proud to receive an artist of such emotional magnitude and cunning troubadorian magic. The crowd at the Englert Theatre this Friday will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with a man that appears to be of average height, but as soon as he performs, every ear in the house will know why he’s called The Tallest Man on Earth.

This article was originally published in Little Village issue 182

Illustration by Jared Jewell