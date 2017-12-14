Advertisement

The first trailer released for ‘The Miracle Season,’ a film set at Iowa City’s West High

Posted by Paul Brennan | Dec 14, 2017 | Arts & Entertainment, Community/News
A still from the trailer for The Miracle Season, featuring Helen Hunt as former West High volleyball coach Kathy Bresnahan.

The first trailer for an upcoming movie based on a remarkable and true story that happened at Iowa City’s West High is now online. The Miracle Season dramatically recounts how the school’s volleyball team rebuilt itself following the death of the team’s star player, Caroline Found.

Found died in 2011, after losing control her moped on Mormon Trek Boulevard and hitting a tree. Found, who was not wearing a helmet, was killed instantly.

Academy Award winner Helen Hunt plays former West High volleyball coach Kathy Bresnahan, who helped her team deal with the loss of their friend and regain a competitive edge, as they embark on an improbable quest to win a second straight state championship. William Hurt, another Oscar winner, plays Found’s father, Ernie.

The movie was directed by Sean McNamara, best known as the director of Soul Surfer, the true story of a teenage surfer who lost an arm in a shark attack. It was co-written by David Aaron Cohen and Elissa Matsueda. Cohen also co-wrote the script for the 2004 high school sports drama, Friday Night Lights.

Although the story is set in Iowa City, the movie was actually filmed in Vancouver, Canada, according to IMDB.

The Miracle Season will be released in 2018.




