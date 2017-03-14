Advertisement

Subscribe
to the
Weekender

Advertisement

Submissions window now open for the 2017 Green Gravel Comedy Festival

Posted by Genevieve Trainor | Mar 13, 2017 | Arts & Entertainment

Green Gravel Comedy Festival

Various Venues — May 12-13, 2017

Green Gravel Comedy Festival 2016 — photo by Daniel Rudolph

The Green Gravel Comedy Festival hits its fourth year in 2017, and is accepting performer submissions starting today, March 13, at noon. The rates to submit are $15 for Iowa stand-up comedians, $25 for stand-up submissions from out of state, and $20 for all other submission types (musical comedy acts, podcasts, etc).

“We have noticed mounting excitement among local and regional comics with each coming year,” festival organizer Lee Keeler said in an email, noting that with each year of the festival, submission numbers have increased by 40 percent.

The festival has been making a name for itself since its inception with its wide variety of comedic stylings. Previous year headliners have included Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Kevin McDonald (Kids in the Hall) and Pete Holmes (The Pete Holmes Show).

When it comes to submissions, anything goes.

The festival organizers value their role as a platform for local favorites, but, “we have the most fun getting videos from randos who surprise us,” Keeler said. “Going back to our first year, this has been a tradition. We had a guy wearing a bunny suit submit, and he totally got in.”

This year, there will be a few changes to the festival. First, and most noticeably, is its shift from late winter to spring. At an organizational level, though, the changes are even more significant: Green Gravel is shifting to an entirely non-profit model; 100 percent of the proceeds from the festival will go to the ACLU Action Fund and Planned Parenthood.

“We are proud to be putting our energy into causes that we believe in,” Keeler said. “Planned Parenthood is vital to our healthcare system and the ACLU needs all the help they can get.”

The performer submissions window will close on April 1 at midnight. Priority status will be given to comedians with an Iowa connection. The festival is also seeking volunteers and interns eligible for college credit to help the event run smoothly. Anyone interested in those roles can contact info@greengravelcomedyfest.com.

Tags
, , ,
About The Author

Genevieve Trainor

Genevieve Trainor, Little Village's arts editor, feels that personal bios are a bitter distillation of her deep and abiding struggles between sincerity and sarcasm.

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area

Blog Comments
Michael Adrales, Mar 13, 2017 Reply

Sign me

Add a comment

*Please complete all fields correctly

Little Village is supported by:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles from Little Village

Posted by matthew-steele
Internet prankster Nick Jones is back on the Iowa City scene, wielding sharp instruments
Nick Jones with his partner Jess and their child Henning at Squire Point — photo by Jordan Sellergren For observers of and participants in Iowa City’s underground scene -- hardcore...
Posted by kembrew
Prairie Pop: Iowa City rockstars Younger bring new material to Mission Creek
For a band that was originally conceived as a goof, Younger has rapidly transformed into one of Iowa City’s best rock bands -- exploding with energy, intricate arrangements, barbed lyrics...
Posted by katie-prout
Interview: Margaret Cho opens minds through comedy
“Optimist” might not be the first word that comes to mind when you think of comedian and provocateur Margaret Cho. But her work, spanning three decades of dives into familial...