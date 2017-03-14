Submissions window now open for the 2017 Green Gravel Comedy Festival

Green Gravel Comedy Festival Various Venues — May 12-13, 2017

The Green Gravel Comedy Festival hits its fourth year in 2017, and is accepting performer submissions starting today, March 13, at noon. The rates to submit are $15 for Iowa stand-up comedians, $25 for stand-up submissions from out of state, and $20 for all other submission types (musical comedy acts, podcasts, etc).

“We have noticed mounting excitement among local and regional comics with each coming year,” festival organizer Lee Keeler said in an email, noting that with each year of the festival, submission numbers have increased by 40 percent.

The festival has been making a name for itself since its inception with its wide variety of comedic stylings. Previous year headliners have included Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Kevin McDonald (Kids in the Hall) and Pete Holmes (The Pete Holmes Show).

When it comes to submissions, anything goes.

The festival organizers value their role as a platform for local favorites, but, “we have the most fun getting videos from randos who surprise us,” Keeler said. “Going back to our first year, this has been a tradition. We had a guy wearing a bunny suit submit, and he totally got in.”

This year, there will be a few changes to the festival. First, and most noticeably, is its shift from late winter to spring. At an organizational level, though, the changes are even more significant: Green Gravel is shifting to an entirely non-profit model; 100 percent of the proceeds from the festival will go to the ACLU Action Fund and Planned Parenthood.

“We are proud to be putting our energy into causes that we believe in,” Keeler said. “Planned Parenthood is vital to our healthcare system and the ACLU needs all the help they can get.”

The performer submissions window will close on April 1 at midnight. Priority status will be given to comedians with an Iowa connection. The festival is also seeking volunteers and interns eligible for college credit to help the event run smoothly. Anyone interested in those roles can contact info@greengravelcomedyfest.com.