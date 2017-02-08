Starry Nights to release their new album at Trumpet Blossom

Starry Nights Trumpet Blossom Cafe — Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8:30 p.m.

No, Mercury is not in retrograde — and it won’t be until April. Actually, the Moon in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn this morning, butting heads with Uranus in Aries this afternoon and Jupiter in Libra tonight. In short: Today’s vibes are totally estranged. For us, the self-actualized vanguard, that makes for trying times.

Thankfully, local pop punkers and astrology aficionados Starry Nights will be unveiling their debut album, Star Signs (Public School Records), at Trumpet Blossom Cafe on Saturday. Recorded at Flat Black Studios by living legend Luke Tweedy, Star Signs is an exploration of the constellations and the celebrities that inhabit those stars in the night sky, said guitarist and vocalist Kate Kane via email. The songs on the 12-song album together represent the scope of the zodiac.

<a href="http://publicschoolrecords.bandcamp.com/album/star-signs">Star Signs by Starry Nights</a>

Starry Nights originally began as a side project to Kane’s other project at the time, Lipstick Homicide. But the once-acoustic two-piece aggrandized into a full-blown creative endeavor. The songwriting centers around the band members and their respective signs. Drummer Jeff Keyser, resident Pisces, “pretty much just full throttle wrote” track three after his astrological sign, said Kane the Libra. Molly Enochson, bassist and Taurus, and Noelle Stolp, lead shredder and Sagittarius, also contributed to the arrangements and lyrical content.

On the potential 13th zodiac sign lurking in the night sky, which is certainly a contentious subject, Kane acknowledged there were talks of how to account for Ophiuchus. The band discussed adding a hidden track. But they ultimately dismissed the thought because inserting Ophiuchus throws off the entire zodiac as we know it. “So you would be a Scorpio if you were born November 23-29,” said Kane, citing Cosmopolitan, an authority on horoscopes, as her source. “This makes no sense! Like, how is Winona Ryder not a Scorpio?”

Local Leo and anti-pop musician Peanut Ricky, who also appears as a guest vocalist on the track “Leo”, will support the release show, accompanied by her band. Closet Witch, Muscatine, Iowa-based grindcore, and Florida-turned-Iowa pop punk band Rational Anthem will also open.

The all-ages show starts at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 and will be available at the door.