Sanctuary Pub announces new ownership

Posted by Paul Brennan | Dec 18, 2017 | Community/News, Featured, Food & Drink

Beer taps at Sanctuary Pub.

Another fixture on the Iowa City scene is changing hands as 2017 draws to a close. On Sunday, Sanctuary Pub owner Daryl Woodson announced on Facebook that he is retiring from the S. Gilbert Street pub, which is famous for its wide selection of craft and international beers. Earlier this month, it was announced that a new owner is taking over Devotay at the beginning of the new year as well.

“What started out as ‘the least objectionable way to earn a living’ turned into a long fun ride,” Woodson wrote. But after 43 years at The Sanctuary, Woodson found “arthritis is making it difficult to even hold a beer glass, let alone pour a good stiff drink.” He added, “Everyone needs to know when it’s time to go (now if we could just convince Trump).”

Woodson explained Sanctuary “will continue under the stewardship of Aaron Jennings. Aaron worked here many years ago and intends to carry on the traditions that make The Sanctuary unique in Iowa City.” Jennings is an owner/operator of Mickey’s Irish Pub and Grill.

“My last night will be December 30th,” Woodson wrote, “but you’ll probably see me at the bar from time to time having an Old Rasputin.”


