Photos: Locals get loud at Public Space One

By Zak Neumann -
SHARE
ZUUL during their set at Public Space One. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. -- photo by Zak Neumann.
ZUUL during their set at Public Space One. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.

Public Space One hosted an evening of local acts Saturday night — an eclectic mix of rock, metal and punk sounds that all had one thing in common: volume. Iowa City’s own On Drugs, ZUUL, In the Mouth of Radness and Acoustic Guillotine played alongside Abnormal Man from Muscatine.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY