Photos: Locals get loud at Public Space One

ZUUL during their set at Public Space One. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
Public Space One hosted an evening of local acts Saturday night — an eclectic mix of rock, metal and punk sounds that all had one thing in common: volume. Iowa City’s own On Drugs, ZUUL, In the Mouth of Radness and Acoustic Guillotine played alongside Abnormal Man from Muscatine.
On Drugs performs at Public Space One. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
On Drugs opens the show at Public Space One. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
On Drugs opens the show at Public Space One. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
Abnormal Man performs at Public Space One. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
Muscatine’s Abnormal Man performs at Public Space One. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
Abnormal Man during their set at Public Space One. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
ZUUL performs at Public Space One. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
ZUUL performs at Public Space One. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
ZUUL during their set at Public Space One. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
In the Mouth of Radness brings out the headbangers. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
In the Mouth of Radness performs at Public Space One. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
In the Mouth of Radness at Public Space One. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
Iowa City’s own In the Mouth of Radness at Public Space One. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
Acoustic Guillotine rounds out the evening at Public Space One. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
Acoustic Guillotine performs at Public Space One. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
Acoustic Guillotine performs at Public Space One. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.