Photos: Iowa City’s March for Science

Posted by Zak Neumann | Apr 24, 2017 | Community/News, Featured

One of many clever signs at the March For Science. Saturday, April 22, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.

Hundreds of people filled the Pentacrest to advocate for science and the scientific method Saturday. Young and old alike held signs, marched and listened to scientists speak about the countless ways scientific research and the scientific method have been beneficial to them and society as a whole.

The march stretched down Clinton, Jefferson and Gilbert Streets before heading back up Iowa Ave to the Pentacrest where several teach-ins were held on various subjects, including “Ask a Climate Scientist” and a discussion about microbiomes led by Dr. Terry Wahls.

Zak Neumann

Zak Neumann is Little Village's staff photographer and music blogger. Contact him at zak@littlevillagemag.com.

