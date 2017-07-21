New Concerts at the Creek series set to attract new visitors to Indian Creek Nature Center

CRST Concerts at the Creek Indian Creek Nature Center — July 22 through Aug. 12

The Indian Creek Nature Center (5300 Otis Rd SE, Cedar Rapids), a longtime resource to nature enthusiasts, has recently updated and upgraded its campus. As part of that effort, the staff conducted some research to discover what sort of offerings the community might value. One result of that effort: the new Concerts at the Creek Series (see schedule below), which will feature concerts held at the organization’s new amphitheater.

“This concert series is part of our effort to introduce new people to the Nature Center,” explains Lindsey Flannery, the organization’s marketing and development manager. Once people are introduced to the organization, Flannery hopes “they’ll continue to engage with the Nature Center.”

According to Flannery, the Indian Creek Nature Center’s new Destination Committee has been charged with reaching out to those who may not fit the profile of what she calls “nature buffs.”

“We want to reach people who might be indifferent to nature and help them see how wonderful it is to engage with the natural world,” she says.

The local summer music scene includes quite a number of outdoor events, many of them free, but Flannery, who describes the new amphitheater as “a smaller version of Red Rocks,” is confident the new series will be popular, even with an admission charge.

“I would argue there’s nothing like this [in the area],” she says. “The seating, the quality of the programs and the fact that the proceeds support a cool nonprofit like the Nature Center will mean people will be willing to the price.”

That price is $18 in advance and $23 on the night of the concert. Food and drink from various vendors will be available at each show. The talent is a combination of local, regional and national acts. Flannery says the August 12 concert featuring Andy Frasco & the U.N. with the Uniphonics had already sold more than 50 tickets as of last month, despite limited marketing.

The project, though exciting, isn’t going to distract from the organization’s core mission. “We are a Nature Center, not a music venue,” Flannery says, “but we recognized an opportunity to bring new people the Nature Center.”

Concerts at the Creek – Indian Creek Nature Center

• Saturday, July 22, 7 p.m.: Carrie Newcomer, Drew Nelson (Patio)

• Saturday, July 29, 6:30 p.m.: Elizabeth Moen, Anthony Worden, MacMillan and Spengler (Amphitheater)

• Saturday, Aug. 5, 7 p.m.: Alisabeth von Presley, Strays (Amphitheater)

• Saturday, Aug. 12, 7 p.m.: Andy Frasco & The U.N., Uniphonics (Ampitheater)