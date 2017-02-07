Mission Creek announces Mykki Blanco as newest lineup addition

Mykki Blanco Blue Moose Tap House — Thursday, April 6 at 11 p.m.

Michael Quattlebaum Jr., the rapper, poet and performance artist from Orange County, California better known as Mykki Blanco, is the latest addition to the lineup for the Mission Creek Festival, which runs April 4-9 in various locations across Iowa City.

Quattlebam’s Mykki Blanco persona originated back in 2010 with a teen riot grrrl persona created for YouTube. Blanco has used various pronouns over this seven-year career, and has variously self-identified as transgender and multi-gendered.

Blanco published a collection of poetry in 2011, titled From the Silence of Duchamp to the Noise of Boys. Three mix tapes and three EP’s followed, with a first full-length studio album, Mykki, dropping last year.

Blanco’s Mission Creek Festival show falls on Thursday, April 6, at the Blue Moose Tap House, with Flint Eastwood and Meka Jean. Individual tickets are $15; festival passes are $164.