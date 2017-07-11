Little Village magazine issue 224: July 12 – Aug. 1, 2017

Flip through the pages of Little Village magazine issue 224. In this edition, LV takes a look at a University of Iowa professor’s quest to create a musical chessboard for artists John Cage and Marcel Duchamp. Also inside: An interview with the ever-charismatic drag queen Roxie Mess about his journey of self-discovery after leaving small-town Iowa, a Q&A with Iowa City metal band Aseethe, gorgeous vintage fashion for Summer 2017, the latest batch of local album reviews and much more!