Little Village magazine issue 224: July 12 – Aug. 1, 2017

Flip through the pages of Little Village magazine issue 224. In this edition, LV takes a look at a University of Iowa professor’s quest to create a musical chessboard for artists John Cage and Marcel Duchamp. Also inside: An interview with the ever-charismatic drag queen Roxie Mess about his journey of self-discovery after leaving small-town Iowa, a Q&A with Iowa City metal band Aseethe, gorgeous vintage fashion for Summer 2017, the latest batch of local album reviews and much more!
About The Author
Drew Bulman
Drew Bulman manages the digital side of Little Village magazine. You can reach him at @drewbulman and drewb@littlevillagemag.com.