Advertisement

Subscribe
to the
Weekender

Advertisement

Little Village magazine issue 224: July 12 – Aug. 1, 2017

Posted by Drew Bulman | Jul 11, 2017 | Print Edition

Flip through the pages of Little Village magazine issue 224. In this edition, LV takes a look at a University of Iowa professor’s quest to create a musical chessboard for artists John Cage and Marcel Duchamp. Also inside: An interview with the ever-charismatic drag queen Roxie Mess about his journey of self-discovery after leaving small-town Iowa, a Q&A with Iowa City metal band Aseethe, gorgeous vintage fashion for Summer 2017, the latest batch of local album reviews and much more!

About The Author

Drew Bulman

Drew Bulman manages the digital side of Little Village magazine. You can reach him at @drewbulman and drewb@littlevillagemag.com.

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area

Add a comment

*Please complete all fields correctly

Little Village is supported by:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles from Little Village

Posted by little-village
Little Village magazine issue 223: June 21 – July 11, 2017
Flip through the pages of Little Village magazine issue 223. In this edition, LV talks to Iowa City’s Sudanese community about Trump’s travel ban and today’s divisive — and often...
Posted by little-village
Little Village magazine issue 222: June 7-20, 2017
Flip through the pages of Little Village magazine issue 222. In this edition, summer has arrived and with it comes a look at Iowa City Pride (and a whole slew...
Posted by little-village
Little Village magazine issue 221: May 17 – June 6, 2017
Flip through the pages of Little Village magazine issue 221. In this edition, LV takes a look at how activists are responding to the rising tide of conservatism in Iowa...