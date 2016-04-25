Just announced: 2016–17 season at the new Hancher

It’s official: The new Hancher is a phenomenal space. With a facility so impressive, all that was left to do was fill it with performers of equal caliber — and with the announcement of their upcoming 2016–17 season today, the Hancher programming team (including executive director Chuck Swanson and programming director Jacob Yarrow) have done just that. The season is a fantastic blend of styles and genres including comedy, dance, music, several commissions and the return of Broadway touring productions to Iowa City. The full schedule is below.

The season begins on Sep. 16, with a jazz-filled, joyous outdoor celebration of the facility’s opening, featuring the Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue. It’s a fun circling back to the Hancher’s origins — the Preservation Hall Jazz Band was the very first touring act to play Hancher, back in 1972. The first performers inside the new space, however, will be two legends of comedy: Steve Martin and Martin Short. The renowned comic actors will be taking the stage, along with Martin’s band Steep Canyon Rangers, for the Opening Gala on Sep. 24.

Kicking off Hancher’s Broadway offerings on Oct. 11 is The Book of Mormon, the hilarious Tony and Grammy Award-winner from South Park‘s Trey Parker and Matt Stone and Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, Frozen). Also traveling through are a new production of The Sound of Music and the final tour of MAMA MIA!

In addition to the main stage, Hancher boasts a second, more intimate venue in its Strauss Hall. Five events will take place there over the course of the year. Inuit throat singer Tanya Tagaq will be in concert with the film Nanook of the North, creating a fascinating conversation. A dance piece titled Soil, co-created by University of Iowa professor Michael Sakamoto, will be presented there in February. The Man Who Planted Trees, from the Puppet State Theatre Company of Scotland, will be the inaugural event in that space, running Oct. 2–6. Performances from Laurie Lewis and the Right Hands and the Fred Hersch Trio round out those offerings.



As in past years, the new works commissioned by Hancher will be a cornerstone of the season. The first one of the year, on Oct. 20, will be The Migration: Reflections of Jacob Lawrence, from the dance company Step Afrika! Pianist Emanuel Ax, who assisted the Hancher in choosing the new piano for the space, will perform a new work by Samuel Carl Adams on Dec. 6. The season’s other commissions are The Day by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer (and UI alum) David Lang, written for and performed by cellist Maya Beiser and Pomp, Brass, and Lunacy! featuring Tomáš Kubínek with Orchestra Iowa, University Choirs and trombonist Wycliffe Gordon.

The full 2016–17 season also includes a variety of culinary events, a collaboration with the Mission Creek Festival and, of course, much more music, dance and performance. Tickets for the season go on sale June 10, excepting The Book of Mormon, which goes on sale Aug. 5.

September

9, 11 Hancher Open Houses

16 Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Preservation Hall Jazz Band

24 Steve Martin and Martin Short, An Evening You’ll Forget for the Rest of Your Life

29 David Sanborn Electric Band

October

2, 5, 6 Puppet State Theatre Company of Scotland, The Man Who Planted Trees

8 Renée Fleming

11–16 The Book of Mormon

20 Step Afrika!, The Migration: Reflections of Jacob Lawrence

27 Maya Beiser, The Day

28 Laurie Lewis and the Right Hands

November

5 Pomp, Brass, and Lunacy!

Tomáš Kubínek, Wycliffe Gordon, Orchestra Iowa, and University Choirs

11 Chucho Valdés Joe Lovano Quintet

December

1–4 The Joffrey Ballet, The Nutcracker

6 Emanuel Ax

9 Asleep at the Wheel, Merry Texas Christmas Y’all!

January

20 The Cleveland Orchestra

27 Kyle Abraham/Abraham.In.Motion

31 The Sound of Music

February

1–5 The Sound of Music

8–9 Soil

11 The Ying Quartet with Billy Childs

16 Tanya Tagaq in concert with Nanook of the North

25–26 MAMMA MIA!

March

3–4 Circus Oz

5 Yo–Yo Ma

9 Las Cafeteras

23 Jessica Lang Dance

25 The Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra

30 David J. Skorton

April

4–9 Mission Creek Festival collaboration

14–15 Fred Hersch Trio

May

4 /peh-LO-tah/ by Marc Bamuthi Joseph