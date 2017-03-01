Indigenous Iowa breaks ground on Earth Mother Camp, an environmentally progressive think tank

Indigenous Iowa, a social and environmental justice organization rooted in indigenous culture, welcomed the first visitors to the Earth Mother Community Education Camp near Williamsburg, Iowa on Sunday, Feb. 26.

The ceremony began with a song to welcome water protectors from Oceti Sakowin, a camp at Standing Rock, North Dakota resisting the Dakota Access Pipeline. Cedric Goodhouse was invited to start the ceremonial fire, setting positive intentions for the camp. There were speeches by Oceti Sakowin, Indigenous Iowa and Meskwaki speakers at the ceremony.

The camp aims to become “a think tank in pursuit [of] social and environmental justice and equality, fighting racism, sexism and class struggle based divisions in society,” according to the ceremony invitation, and its organizers hope “to avail a platform on which like-minded individuals can meet, discuss and take action aligned with these above mentioned ideals in a sustainable, and self-sufficient manner through Indigenous ways.” To support this camp financially, click here.