Five for Five Seasons – Albums by Cedar Rapids artists

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS
Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area
Five for Five Seasons is a periodic listing of five items somehow related to Cedar Rapids – The City of Five Seasons. The fifth season? Why, time to enjoy the other four, of course!
In celebration of the release of Alisabeth Von Presley’s Diamonds in the Blackout, here is a shockingly incomplete list of records by artists with ties to the Cedar Rapids area.
1) Put on a Happy Face by Dick Van Dyke and the Vantastix
This delightful a cappella record not only features the legendary Van Dyke, but also Cedar Rapids native Bryan Chadima.
2) It’s a…Thing by Surf Zombies
The band describes itself and its music as “Instrumental, all original, hot-rod surf rock and roll four-piece out of the middle of Iowa.”
3) Cosmic Farm by Rob Wasserman, Craig Erickson, T Lavitz and Jeff Sipe
Cedar Rapids guitarist Craig Erickson was instrumental in putting this instrumental collaboration together. The band delivers jazz-rock fusion in a jam band style.
4) This is Me by Lynne Rothrock
Rothrock is a powerful jazz vocalist. She also happens to be married to Ron DeWitte, the legendary Iowa guitarist who has been a key member of acts like Bobby’s Blue Band (now Bob Dorr & the Blue Band).
5) Live & Pessimistic by Equilateral
Cedar Rapids native Eric Thompson, who as a child participated in a drum battle with Buddy Rich on American Bandstand, is the drummer for this multi-style quartet that performs pieces composed by each of its members.
Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area