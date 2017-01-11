Far From Fearless hosts other local bands for Hope for the Day benefit

Hope for the Day Benefit Concert Groundswell — Friday, Jan. 13 at 6 p.m.

Suicide prevention and mental health awareness organization Hope for the Day has partnered with Cedar Rapids metalcore act Far From Fearless for a benefit featuring 10 local acts at Groundswell Gathering Space and Youth Arts Venue (201 3rd Ave SW, Cedar Rapids).

Hope for the Day focuses on outreach, education and prevention of suicide. They have a strong peer-to-peer model and a number of music-based initiatives, including the Music Saved My Life video project and Beatkeepers educational outreach. As summarized in their vision statement, Hope for the Day believes that “prevention starts with a conversation,” and “It’s Ok Not To Be Ok.”

The other performers joining Far From Fearless hail from Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and the surrounding area, and include Haley Miller, Wenslow, SprayPaint, Adam Miller, Treason 319, Michael Hamlett, Varuna, Hunter Dumped Us Here and Manhattan Blockade. The program is a varied collection of punk, emo, metal and acoustic acts.

Admission is $5. Far From Fearless will be collecting additional donations for Hope for the Day at their merch table throughout the night.