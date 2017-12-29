Betas closing its doors in Cedar Rapids’ NewBo District

- 19Shares
Just days after posting that the restaurant would reopen from its holiday break on Dec. 28, a post on the Betas Facebook page announced that the Cedar Rapids NewBo staple would be closing its doors for good.
The post contained a photo of a note reading:
Within a few hours, the post had already racked up a number of comments, including many people mourning the loss of Betas’ famous blueberry burger and sweet potato fries. In response to one commenter grieving over the blueberry burger, the Betas account replied: “That may only be temporary. They may wind up on a menu nearby sooner than later.”
In an interview with The Gazette Betas owner, Joel Kane said he’s planning on opening a new restaurant called Lost and Found in Marion next year. Although he was unable to comment on the future occupant of the restaurant’s NewBo spot, 1006 Third St SE, Kane said that “there’s somebody coming in here who is going to be doing really good things for the area as well.”
Little Village reached out to Kane, but has not yet received a comment. This post will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.
- 19Shares
About The Author
Lauren Shotwell
Lauren Shotwell is Little Village‘s news director. Contact her at lauren@littlevillagemag.com.