Betas closing its doors in Cedar Rapids’ NewBo District

Posted by Lauren Shotwell | Dec 29, 2017 | Community/News, Food & Drink
Betas — image via Google Maps

Just days after posting that the restaurant would reopen from its holiday break on Dec. 28, a post on the Betas Facebook page announced that the Cedar Rapids NewBo staple would be closing its doors for good.

The post contained a photo of a note reading:

It is with the utmost appreciation for what our guests have done for us since we opened in 2012, that I must inform you that Betas service in Cedar Rapids and the NewBo District is over. Being a part of this community has been a blessing that none of us will ever forget, and I want to encourage everyone to continue to support local small businesses every week of the year. This restaurant was started by a family that helped pioneer the culinary foundation of NewBo, and with that same spirit, I will continue to do so elsewhere. Betas could not have been the success that it was without the support of everyone that entered our doors, but all good things must come to an end.

Within a few hours, the post had already racked up a number of comments, including many people mourning the loss of Betas’ famous blueberry burger and sweet potato fries. In response to one commenter grieving over the blueberry burger, the Betas account replied: “That may only be temporary. They may wind up on a menu nearby sooner than later.”

In an interview with The Gazette Betas owner, Joel Kane said he’s planning on opening a new restaurant called Lost and Found in Marion next year. Although he was unable to comment on the future occupant of the restaurant’s NewBo spot, 1006 Third St SE, Kane said that “there’s somebody coming in here who is going to be doing really good things for the area as well.”

Little Village reached out to Kane, but has not yet received a comment. This post will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.


About The Author

Lauren Shotwell

Lauren Shotwell is Little Village‘s news director. Contact her at lauren@littlevillagemag.com.

