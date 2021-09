Weekender, Sept. 9: ‘Dog Paddle’ in the City Park Pool, final Mission Creek Summer Session, Step Afrika!

by Genevieve Trainor, Sept. 9

Maquoketa music venue Codfish Hollow is renowned regionally and nationally for its iconic experiential events, starting with a tractor ride across the property from the parking to the barn. Musicians love the hospitality there, too, as much as audiences love the performances. Like many venues across the world, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down Codfish Hollow for over a year. As audiences and performers alike began making their way back to some sense of normalcy over the summer, there was hope for performances in the barn as well. But then the Delta variant hit with a vengeance, and owner Tiffany Biehl had to start making hard choices. READ MORE >>