Weekender, Sept. 24: ‘Dear Broadway,’ printmaking for kids and teens and more local events this weekend

The Weekender
The editor’s pick of this weekend’s virtual and physically distanced local events! Local theatre is back 2020-style, and we’re here for it. Check out our review of “The Parking Lot” here. If you’d like to receive the Weekender in your inbox every Thursday, sign up for our newsletter.
Online
Linda Oatman High and Eli Huckabee
Sep 24 – 4:30pm (CDT)
A reading from Cornell 2019-20 Distinguished Visiting Writer Linda Oatman High; her student Eli Huckabee opens the evening.
Legion Arts CSPS Hall
Mirrorbox Theatre presents: The Parking Lot
Sep 24 – 7:30pm
This will be among the first productions in the country of The Parking Lot, by Adam Szymkowicz, designed for a real parking lot, with two performers who live together. Pricing is per vehicle.
Online
Kevin Morby plays ‘Singing Saw’
Sep 24 – 8:00pm (CDT)
Mission Creek Festival presents a partnership with musician Kevin Morby: In the lead-up to the release of his new album, he will perform each album in his catalog in a series of virtual shows.
Online
No Touching Sessions 18 // Sean Tyler
Sep 24 – 8:00pm (CDT)
No Touching Sessions is a crowdless concert series recorded in an empty venue at Gabe’s Iowa City presented by Threshold Apprehension Sound. New concert broadcast each Thursday @ 8 p.m.
Coralville Community Aquatic Center
SHENANIGANS: Animals in Charge!
Sep 25 – 7:00pm
Coralville Center for the Performing Arts presents Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre for a drive-in show in the Aquatic Center parking lot. Free; reservations required.
Online
Dear Broadway… A Love Letter in Concert
Sep 25 – 7:30pm (CDT)
TCR presents many favorite area performers bring Broadway to your living room by sharing the songs that inspire them to perform. Dates subject to change according to local internet availability.
Online
Out the Box: ‘The White Pants Play’
Sep 25 – 8:00pm (CDT)
Mirrorbox Theatre presents a new play by local playwright Emmy Lane Palmersheim; dir. Janeve West. Free; registration required.
Online
Stanley Creates: Elizabeth Catlett-inspired monoprinting
Sep 26 – 2:00pm (CDT)
Stanley Creates is an interactive program for children and teens to learn artmaking techniques using everyday materials.
Online
Craig Johnson: Reading and Discussion with Longmire Cast Members
Sep 26 – 4:00pm (CDT)
Live from Prairie Lights presents an exciting reading and discussion with with Craig Johnson and Longmire castmembers Bailey Chase and Louanne Stephens. Registration required.
Online
DVIP Fundraiser at Historic Rose Hill
Sep 26 – 6:00pm (CDT)
Deb Talan performs new, unreleased songs to support the Domestic Violence Intervention Program. Jordan Sellergren opens. Suggested donation: $25. Limited in-person seats available ($100/2).
Online
Dear Broadway… A Love Letter in Concert
Sep 26 – 7:30pm (CDT)
TCR presents many favorite area performers bring Broadway to your living room by sharing the songs that inspire them to perform. Dates subject to change according to local internet availability.
Online
SPT Presents: Sense and Nonsense
Sep 26 – 7:30pm (CDT)
SPT Theatre returns to kick off their 13th season with a virtual performance.
Legion Arts CSPS Hall
Mirrorbox Theatre presents: The Parking Lot
Sep 26 – 7:30pm
This will be among the first productions in the country of The Parking Lot, by Adam Szymkowicz, designed for a real parking lot, with two performers who live together. Pricing is per vehicle.
Online
Blood Dries Brown
Sep 27 – 6:30pm (CDT)
Scenes on Sundays presents a reading of Patrick DuLaney’s ‘Blood Dries Brown,’ still currently in development, followed by a post-show discussion with readers & playwright.
