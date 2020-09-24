Advertisement

Weekender, Sept. 24: ‘Dear Broadway,’ printmaking for kids and teens and more local events this weekend

Posted on by Celine Robins





The Weekender

The editor’s pick of this weekend’s virtual and physically distanced local events! Local theatre is back 2020-style, and we’re here for it. Check out our review of “The Parking Lot” here. If you’d like to receive the Weekender in your inbox every Thursday, sign up for our newsletter.








Online

Linda Oatman High and Eli Huckabee

Sep 24 – 4:30pm (CDT)

A reading from Cornell 2019-20 Distinguished Visiting Writer Linda Oatman High; her student Eli Huckabee opens the evening.


More info >>




Legion Arts CSPS Hall

Mirrorbox Theatre presents: The Parking Lot

Sep 24 – 7:30pm

This will be among the first productions in the country of The Parking Lot, by Adam Szymkowicz, designed for a real parking lot, with two performers who live together. Pricing is per vehicle.


More info >>




Online

Kevin Morby plays ‘Singing Saw’

Sep 24 – 8:00pm (CDT)

Mission Creek Festival presents a partnership with musician Kevin Morby: In the lead-up to the release of his new album, he will perform each album in his catalog in a series of virtual shows.


More info >>




Online

No Touching Sessions 18 // Sean Tyler

Sep 24 – 8:00pm (CDT)

No Touching Sessions is a crowdless concert series recorded in an empty venue at Gabe’s Iowa City presented by Threshold Apprehension Sound. New concert broadcast each Thursday @ 8 p.m.


More info >>




Coralville Community Aquatic Center

SHENANIGANS: Animals in Charge!

Sep 25 – 7:00pm

Coralville Center for the Performing Arts presents Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre for a drive-in show in the Aquatic Center parking lot. Free; reservations required.


More info >>




Online

Dear Broadway… A Love Letter in Concert

Sep 25 – 7:30pm (CDT)

TCR presents many favorite area performers bring Broadway to your living room by sharing the songs that inspire them to perform. Dates subject to change according to local internet availability.


More info >>




Online

Out the Box: ‘The White Pants Play’

Sep 25 – 8:00pm (CDT)

Mirrorbox Theatre presents a new play by local playwright Emmy Lane Palmersheim; dir. Janeve West. Free; registration required.


More info >>




Online

Stanley Creates: Elizabeth Catlett-inspired monoprinting

Sep 26 – 2:00pm (CDT)

Stanley Creates is an interactive program for children and teens to learn artmaking techniques using everyday materials.


More info >>




Online

Craig Johnson: Reading and Discussion with Longmire Cast Members

Sep 26 – 4:00pm (CDT)

Live from Prairie Lights presents an exciting reading and discussion with with Craig Johnson and Longmire castmembers Bailey Chase and Louanne Stephens. Registration required.


More info >>




Online

DVIP Fundraiser at Historic Rose Hill

Sep 26 – 6:00pm (CDT)

Deb Talan performs new, unreleased songs to support the Domestic Violence Intervention Program. Jordan Sellergren opens. Suggested donation: $25. Limited in-person seats available ($100/2).


More info >>




Online

Dear Broadway… A Love Letter in Concert

Sep 26 – 7:30pm (CDT)

TCR presents many favorite area performers bring Broadway to your living room by sharing the songs that inspire them to perform. Dates subject to change according to local internet availability.


More info >>




Online

SPT Presents: Sense and Nonsense

Sep 26 – 7:30pm (CDT)

SPT Theatre returns to kick off their 13th season with a virtual performance.


More info >>




Legion Arts CSPS Hall

Mirrorbox Theatre presents: The Parking Lot

Sep 26 – 7:30pm

This will be among the first productions in the country of The Parking Lot, by Adam Szymkowicz, designed for a real parking lot, with two performers who live together. Pricing is per vehicle.


More info >>




Online

Blood Dries Brown

Sep 27 – 6:30pm (CDT)

Scenes on Sundays presents a reading of Patrick DuLaney’s ‘Blood Dries Brown,’ still currently in development, followed by a post-show discussion with readers & playwright.


More info >>








SHOP PERK BUNDLES! $80 in local gift cards for $30. Support local businesses’ advertising and local journalism. Available through Sept. 30.


Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

The Iowa City Human Rights Commission needs you!

Apply Today

@ICHumanRights »

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.

Coralville Public Library Online Summer Reading Programs

For ages 0-99+
Sign Up