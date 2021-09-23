Weekender, Sept. 23: Napoleon Dynamite Q&A, Big Grove Brewery Vinyl Market, Longfellow Front Porch Music Festival

|
|
|
|
Autumn has arrived! With it come fall markets and cider release parties, along with outdoor events galore to enjoy in the cooling temps.
|
|
Downtown Pedestrian Mall
Dance Me A Story with Ballet Quad Cities
Sep 23 – 10:00am
Iowa City Public Library presents Ballet Quad Cities for story time, a dance class and dress-up fun all in one. Masks required.
More info >>
|
|
The ArtiFactory
Phil Dorothy Drawing Studio
Sep 23 – 6:30pm
Thursday night life drawing group. Bring your own drawing materials which can include graphite, charcoal, pastels or watercolors. Drawing boards and easels will be available.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Seeing Asian American Life through the Video Essay
Sep 23 – 7:00pm (CDT)
Join the Obermann Center and UI International Programs for a virtual panel and screening with video essayist Kevin B. Lee.
More info >>
|
|
Willow Creek Park
Climate Fest
Sep 24 – 5:00pm
Iowa City’s week-long Climate Fest kicks off with outdoor music from Awful Purdies and Cedar County Cobras.
More info >>
|
|
Gabe’s
AFROMAN w/ Strangers of Necessity, Ahzia, Benny The Jet
Sep 24 – 8:00pm
7 p.m. Doors
19+
$20 advance
More info >>
|
|
Uptown Marion
Fall Marion Market
Sep 25 – 8:00am
Shop local and shop fresh from over 30 vendors offering fall produce, baked goods, wine and a wide array of artisan items.
More info >>
|
|
Credit Island Park
Greater Quad Cities Renaissance Faire
Sep 25 – Sep 26 – 10:00am
A celebration of European history and world culture through edutainment. QCRF is for all age interests and offers a unique way to experience the past.
More info >>
|
|
Longfellow Neighborhood
Longfellow Front Porch Music Festival
Sep 25 – 2:00pm
The Front Porch Music Festival is a neighborhood celebration of music-making. Performers are invited to play music on front porches or yards in the Longfellow neighborhood.
More info >>
|
|
Wilson’s Apple Orchard
Caramel Apple Cider Release Party with The Dandelion Stompers
Sep 25 – 2:00pm
Wilson’s celebrates the seasonal release of their Caramel Apple Hard Cider with samples, kids crafts and much more—including a performance by the Dandelion Stompers at 5 p.m.!
More info >>
|
|
RavenWolf Stage
The Negotiators
Sep 25 – 6:00pm
Have a rocking good time with the Negotiators!
More info >>
|
|
Downtown Cedar Rapids
Market After Dark
Sep 25 – 6:30pm
Market After Dark is one of Downtown Cedar Rapids’ largest free, open-air events, with a variety of different vendors, many prepared food options and nighttime entertainment.
More info >>
|
|
The Iowa Children’s Museum
Move it! Dig it! Do it!
Sep 26 – 11:00am
Grab your hard hat and cruise through an outdoor adventure in the Coral Ridge Mall parking lot! This free event will give families an up-close look at large construction and farming equipment.
More info >>
|
|
Thornberry Off-Leash Dog Park
Doggie Health and Vendor Fair
Sep 26 – 12:00pm
This is a product fair for local vendors to share their dog- and pet-related products. This could be anything from treats to health products to dog resistant flooring!
More info >>
|
|
Big Grove Brewery
Big Grove Brewery Vinyl Market
Sep 26 – 12:00pm
Browse the collections of seven Midwest vinyl vendors on the Big Grove lawn.
More info >>
|
|
Sidekick Coffee and Books
Reading & Conversation with Dr. Asha Bhandary
Sep 26 – 4:00pm
Dr. Bhandary, political philosopher and feminist ethicist, in a reading, conversation and signing of her book “Freedom to Care: Liberalism, Dependency Care & Culture.”
More info >>
|
|
Paramount Theatre Cedar Rapids
Napoleon Dynamite – Live Q & A with the Stars
Sep 26 – 7:30pm
One night only screening of the cult classic film PLUS a very special Q&A with Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez and Jon Gries!
More info >>
|
|
After a year off, NewBo Oktoberfest returns to downtown Cedar Rapids
by Malcolm MacDougall, Sept. 23
NewBo Oktoberfest is returning to NewBo City Market a year after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the 2020 event. This year’s celebration will be spread out over the course of four days, from Wednesday, Sept. 29 to Saturday, Oct. 2.
There will be a mix of ticketed and free events, including a dinner featuring a wide variety of German-themed food, such as beer brats, beer cheese potato soup and German chocolate cake. Iowa Brewing Company is the presenting sponsor. READ MORE >>
|
|
Iowa poet joins the drive to ‘take back’ the spoken word Grammy (ft. track premiere: Kelsey Bigelow, ‘Poetic Trigger Warning’)
by Genevieve Trainor, Sept. 16
The Grammy Award for spoken word recordings has existed, in some form or other, since 1959. But it hasn’t always, or even often, gone to what 21st century listeners would consider spoken word.
Seriously. Jimmy Carter (#NotAPoet) has won this Grammy Award three times. That’s as often as Maya Angelou. (With nine nominations to her five.) READ MORE >>