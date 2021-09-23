Advertisement

Weekender, Sept. 23: Napoleon Dynamite Q&A, Big Grove Brewery Vinyl Market, Longfellow Front Porch Music Festival

Autumn has arrived! With it come fall markets and cider release parties, along with outdoor events galore to enjoy in the cooling temps.








Downtown Pedestrian Mall

Dance Me A Story with Ballet Quad Cities

Sep 23 – 10:00am

Iowa City Public Library presents Ballet Quad Cities for story time, a dance class and dress-up fun all in one. Masks required.


More info >>




The ArtiFactory

Phil Dorothy Drawing Studio

Sep 23 – 6:30pm

Thursday night life drawing group. Bring your own drawing materials which can include graphite, charcoal, pastels or watercolors. Drawing boards and easels will be available.


More info >>




Online

Seeing Asian American Life through the Video Essay

Sep 23 – 7:00pm (CDT)

Join the Obermann Center and UI International Programs for a virtual panel and screening with video essayist Kevin B. Lee.


More info >>




Willow Creek Park

Climate Fest

Sep 24 – 5:00pm

Iowa City’s week-long Climate Fest kicks off with outdoor music from Awful Purdies and Cedar County Cobras.


More info >>




Gabe’s

AFROMAN w/ Strangers of Necessity, Ahzia, Benny The Jet

Sep 24 – 8:00pm

7 p.m. Doors
19+
$20 advance


More info >>




Uptown Marion

Fall Marion Market

Sep 25 – 8:00am

Shop local and shop fresh from over 30 vendors offering fall produce, baked goods, wine and a wide array of artisan items.


More info >>




Credit Island Park

Greater Quad Cities Renaissance Faire

Sep 25 – Sep 26 – 10:00am

A celebration of European history and world culture through edutainment. QCRF is for all age interests and offers a unique way to experience the past.


More info >>




Longfellow Neighborhood

Longfellow Front Porch Music Festival

Sep 25 – 2:00pm

The Front Porch Music Festival is a neighborhood celebration of music-making. Performers are invited to play music on front porches or yards in the Longfellow neighborhood.


More info >>




Wilson’s Apple Orchard

Caramel Apple Cider Release Party with The Dandelion Stompers

Sep 25 – 2:00pm

Wilson’s celebrates the seasonal release of their Caramel Apple Hard Cider with samples, kids crafts and much more—including a performance by the Dandelion Stompers at 5 p.m.!


More info >>




RavenWolf Stage

The Negotiators

Sep 25 – 6:00pm

Have a rocking good time with the Negotiators!


More info >>




Downtown Cedar Rapids

Market After Dark

Sep 25 – 6:30pm

Market After Dark is one of Downtown Cedar Rapids’ largest free, open-air events, with a variety of different vendors, many prepared food options and nighttime entertainment.


More info >>




The Iowa Children’s Museum

Move it! Dig it! Do it!

Sep 26 – 11:00am

Grab your hard hat and cruise through an outdoor adventure in the Coral Ridge Mall parking lot! This free event will give families an up-close look at large construction and farming equipment.


More info >>




Thornberry Off-Leash Dog Park

Doggie Health and Vendor Fair

Sep 26 – 12:00pm

This is a product fair for local vendors to share their dog- and pet-related products. This could be anything from treats to health products to dog resistant flooring!


More info >>




Big Grove Brewery

Big Grove Brewery Vinyl Market

Sep 26 – 12:00pm

Browse the collections of seven Midwest vinyl vendors on the Big Grove lawn.


More info >>




Sidekick Coffee and Books

Reading & Conversation with Dr. Asha Bhandary

Sep 26 – 4:00pm

Dr. Bhandary, political philosopher and feminist ethicist, in a reading, conversation and signing of her book “Freedom to Care: Liberalism, Dependency Care & Culture.”


More info >>




Paramount Theatre Cedar Rapids

Napoleon Dynamite – Live Q & A with the Stars

Sep 26 – 7:30pm

One night only screening of the cult classic film PLUS a very special Q&A with Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez and Jon Gries!


More info >>

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT





After a year off, NewBo Oktoberfest returns to downtown Cedar Rapids

by Malcolm MacDougall, Sept. 23
NewBo Oktoberfest is returning to NewBo City Market a year after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the 2020 event. This year’s celebration will be spread out over the course of four days, from Wednesday, Sept. 29 to Saturday, Oct. 2.
There will be a mix of ticketed and free events, including a dinner featuring a wide variety of German-themed food, such as beer brats, beer cheese potato soup and German chocolate cake. Iowa Brewing Company is the presenting sponsor. READ MORE >>




Iowa poet joins the drive to ‘take back’ the spoken word Grammy (ft. track premiere: Kelsey Bigelow, ‘Poetic Trigger Warning’)

by Genevieve Trainor, Sept. 16
The Grammy Award for spoken word recordings has existed, in some form or other, since 1959. But it hasn’t always, or even often, gone to what 21st century listeners would consider spoken word.
Seriously. Jimmy Carter (#NotAPoet) has won this Grammy Award three times. That’s as often as Maya Angelou. (With nine nominations to her five.) READ MORE >>


