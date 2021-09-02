Weekender, Sept. 2: ‘Memento,’ ‘A Year with Frog and Toad,’ Riverview Music Festival

|
THE WEEKENDER
Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
Big plans for the holiday weekend? Take a rest from your labors with these events!
NewBo City Market
Iowa Pop Art: First Thursday Pop Up
Sep 2 – 4:00pm
Iowa Pop Art is once again presenting the city of Cedar Rapids with a lineup of eclectic artists, creators, and vendors for a First Thursday Pop Up at NewBo City Market.
Hearst Center for the Arts
Moon of the Snow Blind Public Reception With Gary Kelley
Sep 2 – 5:00pm
“Moon of the Snow Blind” by Gary Kelley will be on view in Dresser-Robinson Gallery thru Sept. 19. This reception is free + open to all. Book signing with the artist at 5:30 p.m.
FilmScene—Chauncey
Bijou Film Forum: ‘Memento’
Sep 2 – 7:00pm
A man with short-term memory loss attempts to track down his wife’s murderer. Guy Pearce stars in director Chistopher Nolan’s breakout hit that scored Oscar nominations for screenplay and editing.
The Treehouse
‘Melancholy Play’
Sep 2 – 7:30pm
Tilly’s melancholy seems to have a strange power of attraction on everyone she meets in this Sarah Ruhl farce presented by Willow Creek Theatre Company.
Gabe’s
Telekinetic Yeti w/ Acoustic Guillotine, The Shining Realm
Sep 2 – 8:00pm
Telekinetic Yet
w/ Acoustic Guillotine, The Shining Realm
at Gabe’s
7:30pm Doors
All Ages
$15 advance
Iowa Artisans Gallery
Mary Moye-Rowley “Progress in Pastel”
Sep 3 – 4:00pm
Art Exhibit at Iowa Artisan’s Gallery featuring Mary Moye-Rowley.
Public Space One
opening reception: Data Figures by Dana Potter
Sep 3 – 5:00pm
an exhibition of screenprint and augmented reality experiences about facial recognition technologies
Peggy Boyle Whitworth Amphitheater
A Year with Frog and Toad
Sep 3 – Sep 12 – 6:30pm
Live and outdoors at Brucemore: Arnold Lobel’s treasured characters hop from page to stage in a story of friendship and adventure!
PS1 MAC
Ben Schmidt-Swartz w/ Dropbear @ PS1 MAC
Sep 3 – 8:00pm
A born and bred Chicago tenor player, Ben Schmidt-Swartz has had a prolific career as a saxophonist, woodwindist, composer and educator.
Downtown Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market
Sep 4 – 7:30am
This season the market will follow social distancing guidelines and spread a purposefully decreased number of vendors out between First and Fourth Avenues SE and between First and Sixth Streets SE.
Riverview Park
Riverview Music Festival
Sep 4 – 11:00am
Riverview Music Fest is a new, one-day music festival featuring national acts and regional and local talent. The main stage will showcase dynamic musical talent, spoken word performances and more.
Millstream Brewing Co.
Iowa Craft Beer Bash
Sep 5 – 1:00pm
Unlimited beer tastings from 50+ Iowa breweries!
Laborspace
Labor Day Weekend Concert
Sep 5 – 2:00pm
Ragged Records, Rozz-Tox and Midwest Writing Center present a Labor Day Weekend spectacular featuring Subatlantic, Centaur Noir, Tambourine, writing games and more.
Online
Worldwide Reading for The Dead of the Pandemic
Sep 5 – 5:00pm
Please join the International Writing Program (IWP) and the Literature Festival Berlin in their annual WorldWide Reading.
‘We were meant to suffer together’: Iowa City to celebrate Dostoevsky’s 200th through his last, epic novel
by Nicholas Dolan, Sept. 1
On March 13, 2020, five days after the first confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa, Anna Barker texted UNESCO City of Literature director John Kenyon, with her trademark triple-exclamatory enthusiasm: “Call me call me call me!!! I have an AMAZING quarantine book idea!!!” READ MORE >>
En Español: Minestrone
by Angela Pico, Sept. 1
Trasladaron a mi tía, que ya es coronel, de los páramos a la jungla. Un pueblo a tres horas de Bogotá. Tres horas lejos de nosotros, en un lugar donde se pega la ropa del sudor y las piernas se cubren de ronchas por los mosquitos. Cuando me dijeron que mi tía y mi primo Leo se iban a la base de la fuerza aérea en tierra caliente, me puse a llorar. Se me pasó cuando mi mamá me dijo que podíamos ir a visitarlos en vacaciones para disfrutar de la piscina de la base. READ MORE >>
Beer, caves and medieval fantasy in Maquoketa
by Emma McClatchey, Sept. 1
When I was a 10-year-old Girl Scout on a field trip to Maquoketa Caves, I joined a small fellowship of brave Juniors who decided to go as deep into one of the caves as we could. This wasn’t the gaping maw of the Dancehall Cave, but a smaller cavern (I think it was the Wye Cave) that got narrower and narrower the further we spelunked. READ MORE >>
Book Review: ‘Moon of the Snow Blind’ by Gary Kelley
by Genevieve Trainor, Aug. 31
As a Midwest interloper, I’d never heard the apparently ubiquitous story of the Spirit Lake massacre before encountering this new graphic novel. Of course, we had our own legends of “terrifying savages” back in New Jersey (look up the Jenny Jump House sometime if you’re interested in such things), so I know the drill: No matter how progressive the region now, there are always some lingering tales of poor innocent white settlers and the native populations that terrorized them. READ MORE >>
Track premiere: Anthony Worden and the Illiterati, ‘Sad Stories’
by Kent Williams, Aug. 27
I remember being at a Feed Me Weird Things show in Chris Wiersema’s back yard. Anthony Worden showed up, fashionably late, wearing a black-and-white polka dot shirt and huge round sunglasses. He looked like he was auditioning to be in the background of a D.A. Pennebaker’s Bob Dylan documentary Don’t Look Back. READ MORE >>
New murals in Cedar Rapids celebrate community and highlight history
by Izabela Zaluska, Aug. 26
A new mural inside the lobby of the Dr. Percy and Lileah Harris building highlights the couple’s lasting legacy in Cedar Rapids. The Linn County Public Art Commission began its search for artists in early 2020. Commission chair Sean Ulmer told Little Village then that the artwork could have references to the Harris family or the functions in the building. READ MORE >>
The Iowa City Artists Registry is a great idea with a ‘clunky’ website and room to grow
by Adria Carpenter, Aug. 26
The Iowa City Artists Registry, which the city’s Neighborhood Outreach division maintains as part of the Public Art Program, is intended to assist local artists by connecting them with the community as well as art organizations and venues. But since it went online in February, the registry is still struggling to get attention from both the public and local artists. READ MORE >>
