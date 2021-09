Weekender, Sept. 2: ‘Memento,’ ‘A Year with Frog and Toad,’ Riverview Music Festival

Book Review: ‘Moon of the Snow Blind’ by Gary Kelley

by Genevieve Trainor, Aug. 31

As a Midwest interloper, I’d never heard the apparently ubiquitous story of the Spirit Lake massacre before encountering this new graphic novel. Of course, we had our own legends of “terrifying savages” back in New Jersey (look up the Jenny Jump House sometime if you’re interested in such things), so I know the drill: No matter how progressive the region now, there are always some lingering tales of poor innocent white settlers and the native populations that terrorized them. READ MORE >>