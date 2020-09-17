Advertisement

Weekender, Sept. 17: Donté Hayes, your autumnal equinox plans and more local events this weekend

Posted on by Celine Robins
Weekender

The editor’s pick of this weekend’s virtual and physically distanced local events! If you like poetry, tiny books, art or hanging out in parking lots, you’ve got no excuse to be bored this weekend. Sign up for our newsletter to receive the Weekender in your inbox every Thursday.








Online

Riverside Theatre Presents: ‘Buyer & Cellar’

Sep 11 – Sep 20 – 7:30pm (CDT)

Riverside Theatre kicks off its 40th Anniversary season with the first play in the fall Virtual Stories Series: Jonathan Tolins’ ‘Buyer and Cellar,’ dir. Chris Okiishi and ft. Patrick DuLaney.


More info >>




Online

Iowa Aging Summit

Sep 17 – Sep 18 – 8:30am (CDT)

The Iowa Aging Summit draws inspiration from one of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals: “Quality education to transform our world.” Free; registration required.


More info >>




Online

Kevin Morby plays ‘Still Life’

Sep 17 – 8:00pm (CDT)

Mission Creek Festival presents a partnership with musician Kevin Morby: In the lead-up to the release of his new album, he will perform each album in his catalog in a series of virtual shows.


More info >>




Online

No Touching Sessions // Alec Lang + Gunk Lung

Sep 17 – 8:00pm (CDT)

No Touching Sessions is a crowdless concert series recorded in an empty venue at Gabe’s Iowa City presented by Threshold Apprehension Sound. New concert broadcast each Thursday @ 8 p.m.


More info >>




Online

Chalk Your Walk | Welcoming Week 2020

Sep 18 –

Chalk Your Walk is a Johnson County-wide Day of Art that encourages people to decorate their sidewalk with words and drawings that represent Welcoming and Building Home Together.


More info >>




Online

smART talks: “Welcome to Afro City” with Donté Hayes

Sep 18 – 11:00am (CDT)

smART talks will highlight the work of faculty and graduate students at the University of Iowa.


More info >>




Legion Arts CSPS Hall

Mirrorbox Theatre presents: The Parking Lot

Sep 18 – 7:30pm

This will be among the first productions in the country of The Parking Lot, by Adam Szymkowicz, designed for a real parking lot, with two performers who live together. Pricing is per vehicle.


More info >>




Iowa City Municipal Airport

Eulenspiegel at the Airport: Shenanigans—Animals in Charge

Sep 18 – 7:30pm

Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre presents
Shenanigans: Animals In Charge!, a pandemic-inspired animal romp.


More info >>




Online

PS1’s Autumnal Equinox Art-a-thon

Sep 19 – Sep 20 – 12:00pm (CDT)

Enjoy straight hours of art! Tune into the 24-hour livestreamed equinox art-a-thon and donate! All funds raised will be split 50/50 between PS1 and featured artists.


More info >>




Online

Online RPGs with Corridor Games on Demand

Sep 19 – 1:00pm (CDT)

Join Corridor Games on Demand for an afternoon of indie roleplaying games on their Discord server.


More info >>




Online

Immigrant Foodways 2/4: Svíčková na Smetaně

Sep 19 – 2:30pm (CDT)

National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library presents their second online Immigrant Foodways series.


More info >>




Online

The Poem Inside the Poem: A Reading

Sep 19 – 6:00pm (CDT)

Hear the fruits of their labor as participants in Nora Claire Miller’s recent Iowa City Poetry workshop The Poem Inside the Poem read the work developed there.


More info >>




Online

September Art in the Afternoon: Tiny Books with Deanne Wortman

Sep 20 – 1:00pm (CDT)

Artifactory presents Deanne Warnholtz Wortman/Black Bart Press for an exploration of bookmaking in miniature. Free; registration required.


More info >>




Online

Free Generative Writing Workshops for September

Sep 20 – 5:30pm (CDT)

Iowa City Poetry and Prompt Press present September’s Free Generative Writing Workshop, led by Mount Mercy University’s Valerie Wetlaufer.


More info >>




Online

Sesquicentennial Distinguished Lecture: David Skorton, MD

Sep 21 – 12:00pm (CDT)

The University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine kicks off its quarterly lecture series celebrating 150 years of research and discovery with David Skorton, MD.


More info >>




