Weekender, Sept. 17: Donté Hayes, your autumnal equinox plans and more local events this weekend

Weekender
The editor's pick of this weekend's virtual and physically distanced local events! If you like poetry, tiny books, art or hanging out in parking lots, you've got no excuse to be bored this weekend.
to receive the Weekender in your inbox every Thursday.
Online
Riverside Theatre Presents: ‘Buyer & Cellar’
Sep 11 – Sep 20 – 7:30pm (CDT)
Riverside Theatre kicks off its 40th Anniversary season with the first play in the fall Virtual Stories Series: Jonathan Tolins’ ‘Buyer and Cellar,’ dir. Chris Okiishi and ft. Patrick DuLaney.
More info >>
|
Online
Iowa Aging Summit
Sep 17 – Sep 18 – 8:30am (CDT)
The Iowa Aging Summit draws inspiration from one of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals: “Quality education to transform our world.” Free; registration required.
More info >>
|
Online
Kevin Morby plays ‘Still Life’
Sep 17 – 8:00pm (CDT)
Mission Creek Festival presents a partnership with musician Kevin Morby: In the lead-up to the release of his new album, he will perform each album in his catalog in a series of virtual shows.
More info >>
|
Online
No Touching Sessions // Alec Lang + Gunk Lung
Sep 17 – 8:00pm (CDT)
No Touching Sessions is a crowdless concert series recorded in an empty venue at Gabe’s Iowa City presented by Threshold Apprehension Sound. New concert broadcast each Thursday @ 8 p.m.
More info >>
|
Online
Chalk Your Walk | Welcoming Week 2020
Sep 18 –
Chalk Your Walk is a Johnson County-wide Day of Art that encourages people to decorate their sidewalk with words and drawings that represent Welcoming and Building Home Together.
More info >>
|
Online
smART talks: “Welcome to Afro City” with Donté Hayes
Sep 18 – 11:00am (CDT)
smART talks will highlight the work of faculty and graduate students at the University of Iowa.
More info >>
|
Legion Arts CSPS Hall
Mirrorbox Theatre presents: The Parking Lot
Sep 18 – 7:30pm
This will be among the first productions in the country of The Parking Lot, by Adam Szymkowicz, designed for a real parking lot, with two performers who live together. Pricing is per vehicle.
More info >>
|
Iowa City Municipal Airport
Eulenspiegel at the Airport: Shenanigans—Animals in Charge
Sep 18 – 7:30pm
Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre presents
Shenanigans: Animals In Charge!, a pandemic-inspired animal romp.
More info >>
|
Online
PS1’s Autumnal Equinox Art-a-thon
Sep 19 – Sep 20 – 12:00pm (CDT)
Enjoy straight hours of art! Tune into the 24-hour livestreamed equinox art-a-thon and donate! All funds raised will be split 50/50 between PS1 and featured artists.
More info >>
|
Online
Online RPGs with Corridor Games on Demand
Sep 19 – 1:00pm (CDT)
Join Corridor Games on Demand for an afternoon of indie roleplaying games on their Discord server.
More info >>
|
Online
Immigrant Foodways 2/4: Svíčková na Smetaně
Sep 19 – 2:30pm (CDT)
National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library presents their second online Immigrant Foodways series.
More info >>
|
Online
The Poem Inside the Poem: A Reading
Sep 19 – 6:00pm (CDT)
Hear the fruits of their labor as participants in Nora Claire Miller’s recent Iowa City Poetry workshop The Poem Inside the Poem read the work developed there.
More info >>
|
Online
September Art in the Afternoon: Tiny Books with Deanne Wortman
Sep 20 – 1:00pm (CDT)
Artifactory presents Deanne Warnholtz Wortman/Black Bart Press for an exploration of bookmaking in miniature. Free; registration required.
More info >>
|
Online
Free Generative Writing Workshops for September
Sep 20 – 5:30pm (CDT)
Iowa City Poetry and Prompt Press present September’s Free Generative Writing Workshop, led by Mount Mercy University’s Valerie Wetlaufer.
More info >>
|
Online
Sesquicentennial Distinguished Lecture: David Skorton, MD
Sep 21 – 12:00pm (CDT)
The University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine kicks off its quarterly lecture series celebrating 150 years of research and discovery with David Skorton, MD.
More info >>
