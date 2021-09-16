Weekender, Sept 16: BrewNost, Leo Kottke, Hawkamania

|
Can you feel it in the air? Can you smell it?? The first day of autumn is upon us next week (Wednesday, Sept. 22)! How will you spend your very last weekend of summer?
Wilson’s Apple Orchard
Live Music with The Savage Hearts Duo
Sep 16 – 5:30pm
A fiery bluegrass-meets-Americana duo founded by Int’l Bluegrass Music Association 2020 Mentor of the Year and fiddler Annie Savage with her daughter Iris Mae Savage-Webster.
|
|
Kent Park Conservation Education Center
Pro H2O 2021
Sep 16 – 6:30pm
Join the Iowa Environmental Council for live music, a special beer release from Firetrucker, and a celebration of clean water in Iowa.
|
|
Online
Stanley smART Talk: Rachel Marie-Crane Williams
Sep 17 – 11:00am (CDT)
Rachel Marie-Crane Williams will discuss her recently published graphic novel, “Run Home If You Don’t Want to Be Killed: The Detroit Uprising of 1943.”
|
|
United Action for Youth (Youth Center)
Pinwheels for Peace Teen Art Workshop
Sep 17 – 4:30pm
To commemorate International Day of Peace, which is September 21st, the Iowa City Parks and Recreation will be hosting “Pinwheels in the Park.” Come create a pinwheel for the event at UAY this Friday!
|
|
Gilded Pear Gallery
Fall Exhibition Reception
Sep 17 – 5:00pm
Gilded Pear Gallery Exhibition Reception for Fred Easker and Stephen Metcalf
|
|
National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library
BrewNost
Sep 17 – 5:30pm
BrewNost is the Midwest’s premier international beer festival!
|
|
NewBo City Market
Rock the Block 2021
Sep 17 – 6:00pm
Enjoy free music in the NewBo City Market Yard! This week: Cedar Junction.
|
|
The Englert Theatre
Leo Kottke
Sep 17 – 7:00pm
Acoustic guitar virtuoso and legend Leo Kottke live. Masks and proof of vaccination or negative test result required.
|
|
National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library
NCSML Building Dedication 25th Anniversary Celebration
Sep 18 – 10:00am
A weekend of events to celebrate the 25th anniversary of President Bill Clinton, Czech Republic President Vaclav Havel and Slovak Republic President Michal Kovac dedicating NCSML’s building.
|
|
Feed Iowa First
Feed Iowa First Ten Year Anniversary Party
Sep 18 – 5:00pm
Festivities will feature a live performance by the Awful Purdies, veggie trivia, a watermelon seed spitting contest and prizes.
|
|
Artisan’s Sanctuary
John Mellencamp Exhibit
Sep 18 – 6:00pm
A show of John Mellencamp’s paintings and collages at Artisan’s Sanctuary.
|
|
Robert A. Lee Rec Center
Open Roller Skating
Sep 18 – 6:00pm
Free roller skating at the Robert A. Lee Community Recreation Center Gym. Socks required, skates provided.
|
|
Wildwood BBQ & Saloon
SCW Pro Presents Hawkamania
Sep 18 – 7:00pm
Hawkamania returns to Wildwood!
All Ages
|
|
Brucemore
Brucemorchestra XIV
Sep 18 – 7:00pm
An Evening of Rogers & Hammerstein with Revival Theatre Company
|
|
Wilson’s Apple Orchard
Benefit Concert for Suicide Awareness and Prevention with HomeBrewed
Sep 18 – 8:00pm
This event will help kick off the Jenifer (Dr. Jen) Wolfe Memorial Funding Campaign, an effort by the College and the Department of Pediatric Dentistry to support suicide prevention.
|
|
The Englert Theatre
Ben Railway Robey
Sep 18 – 8:00pm
Reviewed by top bloggers such as A&R FACTORY as “the blues reborn” and “the ultimate blues underdog.”
|
|
The ArtiFactory
Art in the Afternoon | Let’s Dance
Sep 19 – 1:00pm
An afternoon with performances, talks and audience participation in the alley by the ArtiFactory at 120 N. Dubuque St. Bring a lawn chair for this outdoor event.
|
|
Online
Gender and Activism in German Hip Hop
Sep 19 – 2:00pm
Join Davenport’s German American Heritage Center virtually for “Gender and Activism in German Hip Hop” presented by Amy Makota.
|
|
F W Kent County Park
Nature Play: Autumnal Equinox
Sep 19 – 2:00pm
In preparation for the autumnal equinox, the Iowa Children’s Museum will be using nature to build and learn through the power of play!
|
|
Willow Creek Park
Rec N’ Roll
Sep 19 – 3:00pm
Activities vary each week and may include skateboards, scooters, Strider bikes, pedal cars, water play and more.
|
|
RIP Norm Macdonald, the man who mugged Iowa Athletics
by Kent Williams, Sept. 16
Riding on his SNL fame, Macdonald was booked in 1997 for a big charity comedy event in Hancher Auditorium, in conjunction with the AEGON Advantage Golf Tournament. He and the two other comedians on the bill (Jim Breuer and Darrell Hammond) were scheduled to perform and then play golf in the golf tournament the next day. The people who booked the show apparently didn’t bother to research Macdonald’s standup, which at that time was both incredibly funny — and wildly inappropriate for a Hancher audience that included young children. READ MORE >>
|
|
Englert Theatre re-opens to the public, ‘excited’ for the path forward (VIDEO)
by Genevieve Trainor, Sept. 15
After a long hiatus, the Englert Theatre is once again opening its doors to the public, albeit with strict COVID-19 safety procedures in place. Interim Executive Director John Schickendanz and Board President Carl Brown sat down with Little Village
recently to discuss the theater’s current changes and future direction. READ MORE >>
|
|
Iowa City Pride announces lineup for fall festival
by Emma McClatchey, Sept. 14
Last Friday, Iowa City Pride shared the official lineup for their 2021 fest, taking place Oct. 1 and 2. Besides the shift to a fall date — Iowa City Pride typically hosts their annual event in mid-June, but canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and delayed the 2021 fest in order to allow more time for people to be vaccinated — the biggest change to Pride Fest tradition will be the lack of a parade. Instead, Iowa City Pride is planning a community march for noon on Saturday, Oct. 2. READ MORE >>