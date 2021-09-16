Advertisement

Weekender, Sept 16: BrewNost, Leo Kottke, Hawkamania

Posted on by Celine Robins





THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
Can you feel it in the air? Can you smell it?? The first day of autumn is upon us next week (Wednesday, Sept. 22)! How will you spend your very last weekend of summer?
Wilson’s Apple Orchard

Live Music with The Savage Hearts Duo

Sep 16 – 5:30pm

A fiery bluegrass-meets-Americana duo founded by Int’l Bluegrass Music Association 2020 Mentor of the Year and fiddler Annie Savage with her daughter Iris Mae Savage-Webster.


More info >>




Kent Park Conservation Education Center

Pro H2O 2021

Sep 16 – 6:30pm

Join the Iowa Environmental Council for live music, a special beer release from Firetrucker, and a celebration of clean water in Iowa.


More info >>




Online

Stanley smART Talk: Rachel Marie-Crane Williams

Sep 17 – 11:00am (CDT)

Rachel Marie-Crane Williams will discuss her recently published graphic novel, “Run Home If You Don’t Want to Be Killed: The Detroit Uprising of 1943.”


More info >>




United Action for Youth (Youth Center)

Pinwheels for Peace Teen Art Workshop

Sep 17 – 4:30pm

To commemorate International Day of Peace, which is September 21st, the Iowa City Parks and Recreation will be hosting “Pinwheels in the Park.” Come create a pinwheel for the event at UAY this Friday!


More info >>




Gilded Pear Gallery

Fall Exhibition Reception

Sep 17 – 5:00pm

Gilded Pear Gallery Exhibition Reception for Fred Easker and Stephen Metcalf


More info >>




National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library

BrewNost

Sep 17 – 5:30pm

BrewNost is the Midwest’s premier international beer festival!


More info >>




NewBo City Market

Rock the Block 2021

Sep 17 – 6:00pm

Enjoy free music in the NewBo City Market Yard! This week: Cedar Junction.


More info >>




The Englert Theatre

Leo Kottke

Sep 17 – 7:00pm

Acoustic guitar virtuoso and legend Leo Kottke live. Masks and proof of vaccination or negative test result required.


More info >>




National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library

NCSML Building Dedication 25th Anniversary Celebration

Sep 18 – 10:00am

A weekend of events to celebrate the 25th anniversary of President Bill Clinton, Czech Republic President Vaclav Havel and Slovak Republic President Michal Kovac dedicating NCSML’s building.


More info >>




Feed Iowa First

Feed Iowa First Ten Year Anniversary Party

Sep 18 – 5:00pm

Festivities will feature a live performance by the Awful Purdies, veggie trivia, a watermelon seed spitting contest and prizes.


More info >>




Artisan’s Sanctuary

John Mellencamp Exhibit

Sep 18 – 6:00pm

A show of John Mellencamp’s paintings and collages at Artisan’s Sanctuary.


More info >>




Robert A. Lee Rec Center

Open Roller Skating

Sep 18 – 6:00pm

Free roller skating at the Robert A. Lee Community Recreation Center Gym. Socks required, skates provided.


More info >>




Wildwood BBQ & Saloon

SCW Pro Presents Hawkamania

Sep 18 – 7:00pm

Hawkamania returns to Wildwood!

All Ages


More info >>




Brucemore

Brucemorchestra XIV

Sep 18 – 7:00pm

An Evening of Rogers & Hammerstein with Revival Theatre Company


More info >>




Wilson’s Apple Orchard

Benefit Concert for Suicide Awareness and Prevention with HomeBrewed

Sep 18 – 8:00pm

This event will help kick off the Jenifer (Dr. Jen) Wolfe Memorial Funding Campaign, an effort by the College and the Department of Pediatric Dentistry to support suicide prevention.


More info >>




The Englert Theatre

Ben Railway Robey

Sep 18 – 8:00pm

Reviewed by top bloggers such as A&R FACTORY as “the blues reborn” and “the ultimate blues underdog.”


More info >>




The ArtiFactory

Art in the Afternoon | Let’s Dance

Sep 19 – 1:00pm

An afternoon with performances, talks and audience participation in the alley by the ArtiFactory at 120 N. Dubuque St. Bring a lawn chair for this outdoor event.


More info >>




Online

Gender and Activism in German Hip Hop

Sep 19 – 2:00pm

Join Davenport’s German American Heritage Center virtually for “Gender and Activism in German Hip Hop” presented by Amy Makota.


More info >>




F W Kent County Park

Nature Play: Autumnal Equinox

Sep 19 – 2:00pm

In preparation for the autumnal equinox, the Iowa Children’s Museum will be using nature to build and learn through the power of play!


More info >>




Willow Creek Park

Rec N’ Roll

Sep 19 – 3:00pm

Activities vary each week and may include skateboards, scooters, Strider bikes, pedal cars, water play and more.


More info >>

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT





RIP Norm Macdonald, the man who mugged Iowa Athletics

by Kent Williams, Sept. 16
Riding on his SNL fame, Macdonald was booked in 1997 for a big charity comedy event in Hancher Auditorium, in conjunction with the AEGON Advantage Golf Tournament. He and the two other comedians on the bill (Jim Breuer and Darrell Hammond) were scheduled to perform and then play golf in the golf tournament the next day. The people who booked the show apparently didn’t bother to research Macdonald’s standup, which at that time was both incredibly funny — and wildly inappropriate for a Hancher audience that included young children. READ MORE >>




Englert Theatre re-opens to the public, ‘excited’ for the path forward (VIDEO)

by Genevieve Trainor, Sept. 15
After a long hiatus, the Englert Theatre is once again opening its doors to the public, albeit with strict COVID-19 safety procedures in place. Interim Executive Director John Schickendanz and Board President Carl Brown sat down with Little Village recently to discuss the theater’s current changes and future direction. READ MORE >>




Iowa City Pride announces lineup for fall festival

by Emma McClatchey, Sept. 14
Last Friday, Iowa City Pride shared the official lineup for their 2021 fest, taking place Oct. 1 and 2. Besides the shift to a fall date — Iowa City Pride typically hosts their annual event in mid-June, but canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and delayed the 2021 fest in order to allow more time for people to be vaccinated — the biggest change to Pride Fest tradition will be the lack of a parade. Instead, Iowa City Pride is planning a community march for noon on Saturday, Oct. 2. READ MORE >>


Ongoing Virtual Events
Discover, Learn, Play!
stanleymuseum.uiowa.edu/events

