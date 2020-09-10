Advertisement

Weekender, Sept. 10: Chuck Palahniuk, Italian Arias, Dave Zollo and more local events this weekend

The Weekender

Online

Chuck Palahniuk & Tim Johnston In Conversation

Sep 10 – 7:00pm (CDT)

Prairie Lights presents a conversation with Chuck Palahniuk. Tickets include a signed copy of his new book, ‘The Invention of Sound.’


Online

2nd Thursday Series: Italian Arias

Sep 10 – 7:00pm (CDT)

CROpera is kicking off its monthly digital series with Italian Arias featuring Cedar Rapids native and CROpera fave Janara Kellerman.


Online

Kevin Morby plays ‘Harlem River’

Sep 10 – 8:00pm (CDT)

Mission Creek Festival presents a partnership with musician Kevin Morby: In the lead-up to the release of his new album, he will perform each album in his catalog in a series of virtual shows.


Online

‘The Mystery of Chess Boxing’

Sep 10 – 8:15pm (CDT)

Late Shift at the Grindhouse is hosting a 36 Cinema community watch party of the 1979 kung fu classic, ‘Mystery of Chess Boxing,’ an instrumental piece of Wu-Tang lore.


Online

Online! Friday Night Concert Series: Dave Zollo

Sep 11 – 7:00pm (CDT)

Iowa City Summer of the Arts presents its Friday Night Concert Series online!


Online

Riverside Theatre Presents: ‘Buyer & Cellar’

Sep 11 – Sep 20 – 7:30pm (CDT)

Riverside Theatre kicks off its 40th Anniversary season with the first play in the fall Virtual Stories Series: Jonathan Tolins’ ‘Buyer and Cellar,’ dir. Chris Okiishi and ft. Patrick DuLaney.


Online

Out the Box: ‘Life Jacket’

Sep 11 – 8:00pm (CDT)

Mirrorbox Theatre presents ‘Life Jacket,’ by Caridad Svich. Dir. Lisa Kelly, ft. Behzad Dabu, Alex Weisman. This is a story about two friends on a boat.


Online

Saturdays at the Stanley: “Follow Her Lead” exhibition talk

Sep 12 – 2:00pm (CDT)

Saturdays at the Stanley brings the museum’s collection to you in a casual, fun and interactive atmosphere.


Online

#StayHome Virtual Poetry Reading Series

Sep 12 – 7:00pm (CDT)

The Indigenous Peoples Art Gallery and Cafe is bringing back their popular reading series! This week ft. Brave Crow, Valerie Jackson and Sarah Maria Ahmad. Dawson Davenport hosts.


Online

NCSML Tabletop: The Mysterious Caravan Begins

Sep 13 – 1:00pm (CDT)

Join the National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library in playtesting a custom roleplaying campaign rooted in Czech and Slovak mythology! Each session is limited to four players.


Online

Crumbs

Sep 13 – 4:00pm (CDT)

Crumbs with RyJo and BriJo is a weekly discussion about the music business from all angles.


Online

‘Bess the Barn Stands Strong’ Virtual Launch Party

Sep 14 – 7:00pm (CDT)

Sidekick Coffee and Books is hosting a virtual launch for this children’s book from West Des Moines author Elizabeth Gilbert Bedia. Copies available for preorder!


