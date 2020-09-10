Weekender, Sept. 10: Chuck Palahniuk, Italian Arias, Dave Zollo and more local events this weekend

|
|
|
|
The Weekender
The editor’s pick of this weekend’s virtual and physically distanced local events! If you want to be the first to know what’s up in the CRANDIC next weekend, sign up for our newsletter.
|
|
Online
Chuck Palahniuk & Tim Johnston In Conversation
Sep 10 – 7:00pm (CDT)
Prairie Lights presents a conversation with Chuck Palahniuk. Tickets include a signed copy of his new book, ‘The Invention of Sound.’
More info >>
|
|
Online
2nd Thursday Series: Italian Arias
Sep 10 – 7:00pm (CDT)
CROpera is kicking off its monthly digital series with Italian Arias featuring Cedar Rapids native and CROpera fave Janara Kellerman.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Kevin Morby plays ‘Harlem River’
Sep 10 – 8:00pm (CDT)
Mission Creek Festival presents a partnership with musician Kevin Morby: In the lead-up to the release of his new album, he will perform each album in his catalog in a series of virtual shows.
More info >>
|
|
Online
‘The Mystery of Chess Boxing’
Sep 10 – 8:15pm (CDT)
Late Shift at the Grindhouse is hosting a 36 Cinema community watch party of the 1979 kung fu classic, ‘Mystery of Chess Boxing,’ an instrumental piece of Wu-Tang lore.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Online! Friday Night Concert Series: Dave Zollo
Sep 11 – 7:00pm (CDT)
Iowa City Summer of the Arts presents its Friday Night Concert Series online!
More info >>
|
|
Online
Riverside Theatre Presents: ‘Buyer & Cellar’
Sep 11 – Sep 20 – 7:30pm (CDT)
Riverside Theatre kicks off its 40th Anniversary season with the first play in the fall Virtual Stories Series: Jonathan Tolins’ ‘Buyer and Cellar,’ dir. Chris Okiishi and ft. Patrick DuLaney.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Out the Box: ‘Life Jacket’
Sep 11 – 8:00pm (CDT)
Mirrorbox Theatre presents ‘Life Jacket,’ by Caridad Svich. Dir. Lisa Kelly, ft. Behzad Dabu, Alex Weisman. This is a story about two friends on a boat.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Saturdays at the Stanley: “Follow Her Lead” exhibition talk
Sep 12 – 2:00pm (CDT)
Saturdays at the Stanley brings the museum’s collection to you in a casual, fun and interactive atmosphere.
More info >>
|
|
Online
#StayHome Virtual Poetry Reading Series
Sep 12 – 7:00pm (CDT)
The Indigenous Peoples Art Gallery and Cafe is bringing back their popular reading series! This week ft. Brave Crow, Valerie Jackson and Sarah Maria Ahmad. Dawson Davenport hosts.
More info >>
|
|
Online
NCSML Tabletop: The Mysterious Caravan Begins
Sep 13 – 1:00pm (CDT)
Join the National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library in playtesting a custom roleplaying campaign rooted in Czech and Slovak mythology! Each session is limited to four players.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Crumbs
Sep 13 – 4:00pm (CDT)
Crumbs with RyJo and BriJo is a weekly discussion about the music business from all angles.
More info >>
|
|
Online
‘Bess the Barn Stands Strong’ Virtual Launch Party
Sep 14 – 7:00pm (CDT)
Sidekick Coffee and Books is hosting a virtual launch for this children’s book from West Des Moines author Elizabeth Gilbert Bedia. Copies available for preorder!
More info >>
|
|
Little Village is proud to be community-supported. Support free, local journalism today with a voluntary contribution.