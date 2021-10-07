Advertisement

Weekender, Oct. 7: Jake Shimabukuro, Fall Gallery Walk, Harvest Market at NewBo

Posted on by Celine Robins





THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
Enjoy the crisp fall weather as you travel the Gallery Walk, enjoy an outdoor show or listen to some eerie tales of Linn County history! Don’t forget to take time to honor Indigenous People’s Day this Monday.
Wickiup Hill Outdoor Learning Center

How the Forest Heals

Oct 7 – 5:30pm

From woodlands to the city streets, the 2020 derecho ripped thousands of trees out of the earth. Join Linn Co. Conservation naturalists & rangers for a hike tp see how the woodlands are healing.


More info >>




Iowa Theatre, IMU

University of Iowa Student Legal Services: Renting 101!

Oct 7 – 6:00pm

Signing a Lease Soon? Renting for the First Time? Well Student Legal Services is Here to Help!


More info >>




Gabe’s

Summer Salt

Oct 7 – 7:30pm

As kids, SUMMER SALT knew what they were running toward. Now, they’re ready to ruminate on what they’ve left behind.


More info >>




The Englert Theatre

An Evening With Jake Shimabukuro

Oct 7 – 7:30pm

With only four strings, Jake Shimabukuro is a humble master whose mission is to connect and inspire people.


More info >>




Downtown Iowa City

2021 Fall Gallery Walk

Oct 8 – 5:00pm

One of the best downtown traditions: the Iowa City Gallery Walk. For over 22 years, this event has taken over downtown and filled your favorite businesses with wonderful works of art.


More info >>




One Ancient Hope Church

Reentry Run Home: Fundraiser

Oct 8 – 5:30pm

Join Inside Out Reentry Community in support of our neighbors returning after incarceration with a virtual 5K/social justice activity and in-person after-event celebration.


More info >>




Downtown Iowa City

Synesthesia: Interactive Exhibit

Oct 8 – 6:30pm

Premiere of the interactive art exhibit in the alleyway between Dubuque and Linn Sts.


More info >>




The History Center

Spooky Legends of Linn County

Oct 8 – 6:30pm

Authentic Linn County ghost stories told by storyteller Darrin Crow, including campfires, s’mores and hot cocoa.


More info >>




FilmScene—Chauncey

‘Monuments’ + director Q&A

Oct 8 – 7:00pm

Monuments is an Odyssey-like exploration of grief, a film about life and death, and about love and loss. Q&A with director Jack C. Newell after the screening.


More info >>




The Bohemian

Cobras at The Bohemian

Oct 8 – 7:00pm

Cedar County Cobras Gritty Delta Blues: Come out to a free show on The Bohemian rooftop to see the Cedar County Cobras!


More info >>




NewBo City Market

Harvest Market at NewBo City Market

Oct 9 – 10:00am

It’s fall y’all! Visit NewBo City Market on October 9th for fall decor, produce, crafts and gifts!


More info >>




Gabe’s

Beach Fossils and Wild Nothing

Oct 9 – 7:00pm

The long-awaited return of Brooklyn’s Beach Fossils, Somersault showcases a band in bloom.


More info >>




PorchLight

The Rooms: Rachel Yoder and Mark Vollenweider

Oct 10 – 2:00pm

The first event in the PromptPress Artists and Writers series, The Rooms is an image and word exhibit featuring stories by Rachel Yoder and drawings by Mark Vollenweider.


More info >>




Riverside Festival Stage

Never So Far: A Fall Concert

Oct 10 – 3:00pm

The Family Folk Machine will perform “Never So Far,” on Sun, Oct 10: their first live concert in almost two years


More info >>




Sutliff Cider Company

Jordan Sellergren at Sutliff Cider

Oct 10 – 3:00pm

Full band! Free show!

Live music, food and cider. Show is outside weather-permitting.


More info >>




The Englert Theatre

Drive-By Truckers with Buffalo Nichols

Oct 10 – 7:30pm

Drive-By Truckers released The Unraveling on January 31 2020 and set out for what was supposed to be a full year of touring.


More info >>




McGrath Amphitheatre

PRIMUS – A Tribute to Kings

Oct 10 – 8:00pm

The ever undefinable Primus are heading out on an extra special tour as they celebrate the late and great Rush drummer, Neil Peart.


More info >>




House of Dotł’izhi

Indigenous Peoples Day

Oct 11 – 6:00pm

Celebrate Indigenous People’s Day with Dotł’izhi and Great Plains Action Society. Get a sneak peak of The House of Dotł’izhi before the grand opening and meet the owner.


More info >>

Public Space One purchases historic Iowa City mansion

by Emma McClatchey, Oct. 4th
Public Space One is expanding into the Close House, a historic building on the well-trekked corner of South Gilbert and Bowery streets in downtown Iowa City. The purchase marks a bold new chapter for the arts nonprofit, which spent the better part of the last decade in a basement, as well as for the Close House, which has survived nearly 15 decades in Iowa City and is set to become more accessible than ever. READ MORE >>




Photo Gallery: Iowa City celebrates 50 years of Pride

by Adria Carpenter, Oct. 4th
Iowa City held its 50th annual Pride celebration on Saturday. This year’s Pride would’ve been the 51st, but Iowa City Pride 2020 was canceled due to the pandemic. READ MORE >>


