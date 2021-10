Weekender, Oct. 7: Jake Shimabukuro, Fall Gallery Walk, Harvest Market at NewBo

by Emma McClatchey, Oct. 4th

Public Space One is expanding into the Close House, a historic building on the well-trekked corner of South Gilbert and Bowery streets in downtown Iowa City. The purchase marks a bold new chapter for the arts nonprofit, which spent the better part of the last decade in a basement, as well as for the Close House, which has survived nearly 15 decades in Iowa City and is set to become more accessible than ever. READ MORE >>