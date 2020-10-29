Weekender, Oct. 29: Witching Hour, War of the Worlds and more events for your Halloween weekend

|
Online
Dynamic Duos – Red Cedar Chamber Music
Oct 29 – 11:00am
Red Cedar Chamber Music presents Dynamic Duos, the fall program of its 25th anniversary season, over four virtual performances.
|
|
Online
Virtual Farm Session with Blake Shaw & Dan Padley
Oct 29 – 6:00pm
Blake Shaw and Dan Padley perform from Wilson’s Orchard and Farm for a YouTube broadcast and fundraiser to benefit CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank. Free; donations encouraged!
|
|
Online
Is revenge the best we can do?
Oct 29 – 7:00pm
The Iowa Freedom Riders, Beloved Community Initiative and Johnson County Interfaith Coalition present a conversation about community safety, wellbeing and policing.
|
|
Online
Talk and Q&A with ceramicist Roberto Lugo
Oct 29 – 7:00pm (CDT)
Watch the video talk, then join us for a live Q&A with the artist.
|
|
Online
No Touching Sessions 21 // Karen Meat—Halloween Special
Oct 29 – 8:00pm (CDT)
No Touching Sessions is a crowdless concert series recorded in an empty venue at Gabe’s Iowa City presented by Threshold Apprehension Sound. New concert broadcast each Thursday @ 8 p.m.
|
|
Online
Halloween Horror Night: TCR Flash Play Fest
Oct 30 – 7:00pm
Tune in for a dozen quirky, creative, dark and
spooky short plays by area writers, followed by awards. Free; registration required.
|
|
Online
|
|
Online
Senator Sherrod Brown in conversation with Iowa State Senator Zach Wahls
Oct 30 – 7:00pm
Prairie Lights presents a special pre-election reading and conversation to celebrate the release of the paperback of Sen. Sherrod Brown’s ‘Desk 88: Eight Progressive Senators Who Changed America.’
|
|
Online
Witching Hour
Oct 30 – 8:00pm
Presented by The Englert Theatre and Little Village Magazine, Witching Hour is a festival dedicated to exploring the unknown, discussing creative process, and presenting new work.
|
|
Online
Out the Box: ‘At The Wake of a Dead Drag Queen’
Oct 30 – 8:00pm
Mirrorbox Theatre presents a contemporary play in its Iowa premiere. This week: ‘At The Wake of a Dead Drag Queen,’ by Terry Guest; dir. Curtis M. Jackson.
|
|
Online
|
|
Online
Halloween Screening: ‘Ganja and Hess’
Oct 31 – 7:00pm
Bijou Film Board presents a screening of Bill Gunn’s 1973 highly stylized and utterly original treatise on sex, religion and African American identity.
|
|
Online
The War of the Worlds
Oct 31 – 8:00pm
Iowa City Community Theatre presents a one-night only dramatization of the 1938 Radio Drama sensation that shocked the Columbia Broadcasting System … and the WORLD!
|
|
Online
Witching Hour
Oct 31 – 8:00pm
Presented by The Englert Theatre and Little Village Magazine, Witching Hour is a festival dedicated to exploring the unknown, discussing creative process, and presenting new work.
|
|
Online
To Marvin: A Celebration in Poems
Nov 1 – 2:00pm
A reading and celebration of Marvin Bell’s poetry by his friends, colleagues, and former students, including John Irving, Tess Gallagher, Heather McHugh, David St. John, Naomi Shihab Nye & many more.
|
|
Online
|
|
Online
|
|
Online
The Writers’ Rooms I.O.W.A.
Nov 2 – 12:00pm (CST)
Area bookstores will showcase their programs and offerings in the days leading up to The Writers’ Rooms I.O.W.A. author readings.
