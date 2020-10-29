Advertisement

Weekender, Oct. 29: Witching Hour, War of the Worlds and more events for your Halloween weekend

Posted on by Celine Robins





The Weekender

This Halloweekend is jam-packed with screams and livestreams! Check out the editor’s roundup of the can’t-miss virtual events from local artists and venues this weekend, including WITCHING HOUR 2020, presented by Little Village and the Englert Theatre. View the full lineup and purchase tickets for Witching Hour 2020 here. If you’d like to receive the Weekender (and a lot of other cool stuff) in your inbox, subscribe to Little Village newsletters.




Online

Dynamic Duos – Red Cedar Chamber Music

Oct 29 – 11:00am

Red Cedar Chamber Music presents Dynamic Duos, the fall program of its 25th anniversary season, over four virtual performances.


More info >>




Online

Virtual Farm Session with Blake Shaw & Dan Padley

Oct 29 – 6:00pm

Blake Shaw and Dan Padley perform from Wilson’s Orchard and Farm for a YouTube broadcast and fundraiser to benefit CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank. Free; donations encouraged!


More info >>




Online

Is revenge the best we can do?

Oct 29 – 7:00pm

The Iowa Freedom Riders, Beloved Community Initiative and Johnson County Interfaith Coalition present a conversation about community safety, wellbeing and policing.


More info >>




Online

Talk and Q&A with ceramicist Roberto Lugo

Oct 29 – 7:00pm (CDT)

Watch the video talk, then join us for a live Q&A with the artist.


More info >>




Online

No Touching Sessions 21 // Karen Meat—Halloween Special

Oct 29 – 8:00pm (CDT)

No Touching Sessions is a crowdless concert series recorded in an empty venue at Gabe’s Iowa City presented by Threshold Apprehension Sound. New concert broadcast each Thursday @ 8 p.m.


More info >>




Online

Halloween Horror Night: TCR Flash Play Fest

Oct 30 – 7:00pm

Tune in for a dozen quirky, creative, dark and
spooky short plays by area writers, followed by awards. Free; registration required.


More info >>




Online

Dynamic Duos – Red Cedar Chamber Music

Oct 30 – 7:00pm

Red Cedar Chamber Music presents Dynamic Duos, the fall program of its 25th anniversary season, over four virtual performances.


More info >>




Online

Senator Sherrod Brown in conversation with Iowa State Senator Zach Wahls

Oct 30 – 7:00pm

Prairie Lights presents a special pre-election reading and conversation to celebrate the release of the paperback of Sen. Sherrod Brown’s ‘Desk 88: Eight Progressive Senators Who Changed America.’


More info >>




Online

Witching Hour

Oct 30 – 8:00pm

Presented by The Englert Theatre and Little Village Magazine, Witching Hour is a festival dedicated to exploring the unknown, discussing creative process, and presenting new work.


More info >>




Online

Out the Box: ‘At The Wake of a Dead Drag Queen’

Oct 30 – 8:00pm

Mirrorbox Theatre presents a contemporary play in its Iowa premiere. This week: ‘At The Wake of a Dead Drag Queen,’ by Terry Guest; dir. Curtis M. Jackson.


More info >>




Online

Dynamic Duos – Red Cedar Chamber Music

Oct 31 – 12:00pm

Red Cedar Chamber Music presents Dynamic Duos, the fall program of its 25th anniversary season, over four virtual performances.


More info >>




Online

Halloween Screening: ‘Ganja and Hess’

Oct 31 – 7:00pm

Bijou Film Board presents a screening of Bill Gunn’s 1973 highly stylized and utterly original treatise on sex, religion and African American identity.


More info >>




Online

The War of the Worlds

Oct 31 – 8:00pm

Iowa City Community Theatre presents a one-night only dramatization of the 1938 Radio Drama sensation that shocked the Columbia Broadcasting System … and the WORLD!


More info >>




Online

Witching Hour

Oct 31 – 8:00pm

Presented by The Englert Theatre and Little Village Magazine, Witching Hour is a festival dedicated to exploring the unknown, discussing creative process, and presenting new work.


More info >>




Online

To Marvin: A Celebration in Poems

Nov 1 – 2:00pm

A reading and celebration of Marvin Bell’s poetry by his friends, colleagues, and former students, including John Irving, Tess Gallagher, Heather McHugh, David St. John, Naomi Shihab Nye & many more.


More info >>




Online

Dynamic Duos – Red Cedar Chamber Music

Nov 1 – 3:00pm

Red Cedar Chamber Music presents Dynamic Duos, the fall program of its 25th anniversary season, over four virtual performances.


More info >>




Online

Is revenge the best we can do?

Nov 1 – 4:00pm

The Iowa Freedom Riders, Beloved Community Initiative and Johnson County Interfaith Coalition present a conversation about community safety, wellbeing and policing.


More info >>




Online

The Writers’ Rooms I.O.W.A.

Nov 2 – 12:00pm (CST)

Area bookstores will showcase their programs and offerings in the days leading up to The Writers’ Rooms I.O.W.A. author readings.


More info >>


