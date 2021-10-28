Weekender, Oct. 28: Halloween happenings and more

Riverside Theatre offers peek into their future space, launches new capital campaign

by Emma McClatchey, Oct. 22

In late summer 2017, a building on the Ped Mall owned by the Swisher Trust, home to Union Bar and Revival, went up for auction. Little Village got access to the top floor of the building, derelict and covered in haunting graffiti: demons, clowns, skeletons, and even a bit of apocalyptic street poetry.

“No ghosts in our fair state,” one vandal had finger-painted on a wall. “Get lost you aren’t welcome.”