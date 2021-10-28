Weekender, Oct. 28: Halloween happenings and more

|
|
|
|
The holiday of horror is finally here! It’s the 40th anniversary of The Evil Dead
, costume contests abound and kids’ activities are available to one and all! (See our fuller list of events in our Halloween Happenings
collection.) The weekend also offers a wide variety of less-terrifying events for those not celebrating Samhain. Whether as yourself or dressed in your creepiest couture, enjoy!
|
|
|
|
Online
Crip Camp Movie Screening and Panel Discussion
Oct 28 – 4:00pm (CDT)
UI School of Social Work and Wild Bill’s are hosting a FREE online screening and discussion of the documentary in observance of National Disabilities Employment Awareness Month.
More info >>
|
|
The ArtiFactory
Phil Dorothy Drawing Studio
Oct 28 – 6:30pm
Bring your own drawing materials to this Thursday night life drawing group. Drawing boards and easels will be available.
More info >>
|
|
Iowa City Public Library
Shaun of the Dead
Oct 28 – 7:00pm
Halloween isn’t just for kids!
More info >>
|
|
Joystick Comedy Bar & Arcade
Halloween JOK-E-OKE
Oct 28 – 9:00pm
Open Mic Night, anyone can perform! Sign-up by 9 p.m. Karaoke 11-2
Costume Contest, Food, Games, Prizes & more!! 19+ event
Hosts: Monty and Travis!
More info >>
|
|
Trumpet Blossom Cafe
Jon Mueller with Claire Nunez
Oct 28 – 9:00pm
Jon Mueller’s aim has been to move drums, percussion and rhythm from its anticipated backbeat to a central musical focus, something more intuitive and natural than usually imagined.
More info >>
|
|
North Liberty Community Library
Trick or Treat Trail
Oct 29 – 10:30am
You and your tots are invited to a free ghoulish daytime celebration.
More info >>
|
|
Online
What Do We Mean by Research Now?—Perspectives from National Foundations and the Researchers They Support
Oct 29 – 12:00pm (CDT)
A virtual roundtable with UI Obermann Center to learn about exciting new approaches to assessment rooted in values and institutional mission, to publicly engaged and even embedded scholars, & more…
More info >>
|
|
Public Space One
Opening Reception: Axis V // Bleue Liverpool
Oct 29 – 5:00pm
A site-specific intervention within the PS1 229 gallery house using analog film and new media. The Center for Afrofuturist Studies resident migration, navigation and axis lines.
More info >>
|
|
Chauncey Swan Ramp
Hocus Pocus at FilmScene in the Park
Oct 29 – 7:00pm
Iowa City Parks and Recreation Department is teaming up with FilmScene to show the frightfully fun family flick “Hocus Pocus” at Chauncey Swan Park!
More info >>
|
|
The Englert Theatre
John Hiatt and The Jerry Douglas Band
Oct 29 – 7:30pm
The Englert Theatre presents John Hiatt and The Jerry Douglas Band
More info >>
|
|
Codfish Hollow Barnstormers
SUSTO w/ She Returns From War, Mel Washington, Haiva Ru
Oct 30 – 7:00pm
SUSTO live in the barn!
With: She Returns From War, Mel Washington and Haiva Ru
COVID-19 Protocols in place.
More info >>
|
|
Paramount Theatre Cedar Rapids
Orchestra Iowa: ‘Ghostbusters’ in Concert
Oct 30 – 7:30pm
Experience Ivan Reitman’s two-time Oscar and two-time Golden Globe-nominated film, screened live as an orchestra performs Elmer Bernstein’s Grammy-nominated score and Ray Parker Jr.’s hit title track.
More info >>
|
|
The Treehouse
Scary-Oke!
Oct 30 – 8:00pm
Willow Creek Theatre Company presents a night of karaoke that’s sure to be a scream! B.Y.O.Boo-ze!
More info >>
|
|
FilmScene—Ped Mall
‘The Evil Dead’
Oct 30 – 9:30pm
Bijou Film Board celebrates the 40th anniversary of Sam Raimi classic ‘The Evil Dead’ (1981)! Masks & vax required.
More info >>
|
|
NewBo City Market
Rocky Horror Picture Show
Oct 30 – 9:30pm
Rocky Horror comes to life once again at NewBo City Market with singing, dancing, screaming & an occasional thrown object.
Local burlesque troupe Knights of the Round Pasties will lead the pre-show.
More info >>
|
|
The Englert Theatre
Rocky Horror Picture Show
Oct 30 – 11:30pm
The Englert Theatre and Comics in Action are proud to bring the Rocky Horror Picture Show to life once again at the Englert!
More info >>
|
|
The Iowa Children’s Museum
Sensory-Friendly Halloween Fun
Oct 31 – 6:00pm
Join the Children’s Museum for a special Halloween-themed Super Hero Night with sensory-friendly activities and opportunities to collect treats in the museum exhibits.
More info >>
|
|
Wetherby Park
Day of the Dead / Dia de Muertos Ofrenda
Nov 1 – Nov 2 –
This celebration of “The Day of the Dead” will help to heal, mourn & remember all the lives lost during the pandemic & to heal as a community transforming the pain & fear into solidarity & engagement.
More info >>
|
|
House of Dotł’izhi
The House of DOTŁ’IZH Grand Opening
Nov 1 – 11:00am
The public is invited to celebrate the opening of The House of DOTŁ’IZHI by touring the studio, gallery and boutique filled with artisan jewelry and indigenous art.
More info >>
|
|
The Englert Theatre
Billy Prine & The Prine Time Players Present: The Songs Of John Prine
Nov 1 – 7:00pm
The Englert Theatre presents Billy Prine & The Prine Time Players: The Songs Of John Prine Featuring David Huckfelt
More info >>
|
|
Riverside Theatre offers peek into their future space, launches new capital campaign
by Emma McClatchey, Oct. 22
In late summer 2017, a building on the Ped Mall owned by the Swisher Trust, home to Union Bar and Revival, went up for auction. Little Village got access to the top floor of the building, derelict and covered in haunting graffiti: demons, clowns, skeletons, and even a bit of apocalyptic street poetry.
“No ghosts in our fair state,” one vandal had finger-painted on a wall. “Get lost you aren’t welcome.”
The Tailwind Development Group won the auction
for the historic building. Four years later, as the College Street side of the Ped Mall prepares for a massive new development, Riverside Theatre is set to breathe new life into the space—though the nonprofit may bring a few of Shakespeare’s ghosts with them. READ MORE >>