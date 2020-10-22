Weekender, Oct. 22: African American Composer Collage, ‘RBG,’ Amy Friedl Stoner and more local events this weekend

|
|
|
|
The Weekender
The editor’s roundup of this weekend’s can’t-miss virtual and safely distanced events is here! Don’t miss the first ever virtual Vino Vérité on Oct. 23, brought to you by Little Village, Bread Garden Market and FilmScene. If you’d like to receive the Weekender in your inbox every Thursday, sign up for our newsletter
.
|
|
Online
Grounded
Oct 16 – Oct 25 – 7:30pm
Riverside Theatre presents a play about duty, identity, and motherhood. A fighter pilot becomes pregnant and is forced to give up her wings. Ft. Katy Hahn.
More info >>
|
|
Online
WorldCanvass: Pursuing Racial Justice
Oct 22 – 5:30pm
The first program of the free WorldCanvass series (registration required) is part of the Art and the Pursuit of Justice series at the University of Iowa.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Jay Holstein: A Golden Legacy of Learning
Oct 22 – 5:30pm
University of Iowa professor Jay Holstein delivers his golden lecture; alumni reflect on his impact. Registration required.
More info >>
|
|
Online
No Touching Sessions 20 // Denny Richards
Oct 22 – 8:00pm (CDT)
No Touching Sessions is a crowdless concert series recorded in an empty venue at Gabe’s Iowa City presented by Threshold Apprehension Sound. New concert broadcast each Thursday @ 8 p.m.
More info >>
|
|
Online
The Nonfiction Writing Program Presents: Andre Perry, Melissa Febos, and Louisa Hall
Oct 23 – 7:00pm
Prairie Lights presents the Nonfiction Writing Program’s Faculty Reading, featuring Andre Perry, Melissa Febos, and Louisa Hall, introduced by NWP students. Registration required.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Music from the Margins: African American Composer Collage Concert
Oct 23 – 7:30pm
This collaborative concert is part of the University of Iowa Arts Advancement Committee’s Arts and the Pursuit of Racial Justice series.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Amy Friedl Stoner in Concert
Oct 23 – 7:30pm
Theatre Cedar Rapids continues their TCR Anywhere series with cabaret selections from chanteuse Amy Friedl Stoner.
More info >>
|
|
Online
‘Art’
Oct 23 – 7:30pm
City Circle Theatre Company presents ‘ART’ by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Bijou & OWLSS present RBG
Oct 23 – 8:00pm
This screening of the biopic ‘RBG’ is jointly presented by the Bijou Film Board and the Organization of Women Law Students and Staff of the University of Iowa.
More info >>
|
|
Little Village is ALWAYS FREE, but making it isn’t.
If you can, please pitch in
$10 as a one-time or recurring contribution to support free, local, independent journalism in your community.
|
|
Online
Out the Box: ‘(R-Montana)’
Oct 23 – 8:00pm
Mirrorbox Theatre presents ‘(R-Montana)’ by Kitt Lavoie.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Stanley Creates: “Fluidity”-inspired paper marbling
Oct 24 – 2:00pm (CDT)
Stanley Creates is an interactive program for children and teens to learn artmaking techniques using everyday materials.
More info >>
|
|
Online
‘Art’
Oct 24 – 7:30pm
City Circle Theatre Company presents ‘ART’ by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Amy Friedl Stoner in Concert
Oct 24 – 7:30pm
Theatre Cedar Rapids continues their TCR Anywhere series with cabaret selections from chanteuse Amy Friedl Stoner.
More info >>
|
|
Online
‘Art’
Oct 25 – 2:00pm
City Circle Theatre Company presents ‘ART’ by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Rising Stars: A Virtual Performance
Oct 25 – 7:00pm
Revival Theatre Company presents a program of the community’s rising stars—performers ranging in age from 8 to 22.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Marilynne Robinson in conversation with Lan Samantha Chang
Oct 26 – 7:00pm
Iowa Writers’ Workshop director Lan Samantha Chang speaks with Marilynne Robinson about her new book, ‘Jack.’ Presented by Prairie Lights and the Iowa City Book Festival.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Vino Vérité: ‘The Mole Agent’
Oct 26 – 8:00pm
FilmScene, Little Village and Bread Garden Market present at-home wine and dessert to accompany a virtual reception with ‘The Mole Agent’ director Maite Alberdi. Film begins screening on Oct. 23.
More info >>