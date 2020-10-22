Advertisement

Weekender, Oct. 22: African American Composer Collage, ‘RBG,’ Amy Friedl Stoner and more local events this weekend

Posted on by Celine Robins
  • 4
    Shares




The Weekender

The editor’s roundup of this weekend’s can’t-miss virtual and safely distanced events is here! Don’t miss the first ever virtual Vino Vérité on Oct. 23, brought to you by Little Village, Bread Garden Market and FilmScene. If you’d like to receive the Weekender in your inbox every Thursday, sign up for our newsletter.




Online

Grounded

Oct 16 – Oct 25 – 7:30pm

Riverside Theatre presents a play about duty, identity, and motherhood. A fighter pilot becomes pregnant and is forced to give up her wings. Ft. Katy Hahn.


More info >>




Online

WorldCanvass: Pursuing Racial Justice

Oct 22 – 5:30pm

The first program of the free WorldCanvass series (registration required) is part of the Art and the Pursuit of Justice series at the University of Iowa.


More info >>




Online

Jay Holstein: A Golden Legacy of Learning

Oct 22 – 5:30pm

University of Iowa professor Jay Holstein delivers his golden lecture; alumni reflect on his impact. Registration required.


More info >>




Online

No Touching Sessions 20 // Denny Richards

Oct 22 – 8:00pm (CDT)

No Touching Sessions is a crowdless concert series recorded in an empty venue at Gabe’s Iowa City presented by Threshold Apprehension Sound. New concert broadcast each Thursday @ 8 p.m.


More info >>




Online

The Nonfiction Writing Program Presents: Andre Perry, Melissa Febos, and Louisa Hall

Oct 23 – 7:00pm

Prairie Lights presents the Nonfiction Writing Program’s Faculty Reading, featuring Andre Perry, Melissa Febos, and Louisa Hall, introduced by NWP students. Registration required.


More info >>




Online

Music from the Margins: African American Composer Collage Concert

Oct 23 – 7:30pm

This collaborative concert is part of the University of Iowa Arts Advancement Committee’s Arts and the Pursuit of Racial Justice series.


More info >>




Online

Amy Friedl Stoner in Concert

Oct 23 – 7:30pm

Theatre Cedar Rapids continues their TCR Anywhere series with cabaret selections from chanteuse Amy Friedl Stoner.


More info >>




Online

‘Art’

Oct 23 – 7:30pm

City Circle Theatre Company presents ‘ART’ by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton.


More info >>




Online

Bijou & OWLSS present RBG

Oct 23 – 8:00pm

This screening of the biopic ‘RBG’ is jointly presented by the Bijou Film Board and the Organization of Women Law Students and Staff of the University of Iowa.


More info >>
Little Village is ALWAYS FREE, but making it isn’t.
If you can, please pitch in $10 as a one-time or recurring contribution to support free, local, independent journalism in your community.




Online

Out the Box: ‘(R-Montana)’

Oct 23 – 8:00pm

Mirrorbox Theatre presents ‘(R-Montana)’ by Kitt Lavoie.


More info >>




Online

Stanley Creates: “Fluidity”-inspired paper marbling

Oct 24 – 2:00pm (CDT)

Stanley Creates is an interactive program for children and teens to learn artmaking techniques using everyday materials.


More info >>




Online

‘Art’

Oct 24 – 7:30pm

City Circle Theatre Company presents ‘ART’ by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton.


More info >>




Online

Amy Friedl Stoner in Concert

Oct 24 – 7:30pm

Theatre Cedar Rapids continues their TCR Anywhere series with cabaret selections from chanteuse Amy Friedl Stoner.


More info >>




Online

‘Art’

Oct 25 – 2:00pm

City Circle Theatre Company presents ‘ART’ by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton.


More info >>




Online

Rising Stars: A Virtual Performance

Oct 25 – 7:00pm

Revival Theatre Company presents a program of the community’s rising stars—performers ranging in age from 8 to 22.


More info >>




Online

Marilynne Robinson in conversation with Lan Samantha Chang

Oct 26 – 7:00pm

Iowa Writers’ Workshop director Lan Samantha Chang speaks with Marilynne Robinson about her new book, ‘Jack.’ Presented by Prairie Lights and the Iowa City Book Festival.


More info >>




Online

Vino Vérité: ‘The Mole Agent’

Oct 26 – 8:00pm

FilmScene, Little Village and Bread Garden Market present at-home wine and dessert to accompany a virtual reception with ‘The Mole Agent’ director Maite Alberdi. Film begins screening on Oct. 23.


More info >>


  • 4
    Shares
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.

Advertisement

Randy's Flooring is a local, employee-owned retailed that has been part of the Corridor for over 40 years, delivering quality and value through the largest selection of carpet, tile, hardwood, window treatments, and specialty products supported by the knowledgeable staff and in-house flooring designers who can help transform residential and commercial spaces.

 
Get Started