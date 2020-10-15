Weekender, Oct. 15: Marilynne Robinson, Iowa Dance Festival, Kiese Laymon

|
The Weekender
The editor’s pick of this weekend’s virtual and physically distanced local events is here! Be sure to check out our Iowa Dance Festival collection
to see the full lineup of festival events.
Online
Iowa Dance Festival: On The STAGE
Oct 15 – 7:00pm
Virtual Performance: screening of pre-recorded dance pieces via virtual stage. Donations recommended!
Hancher Auditorium
Hancher Illuminated
Oct 15 – 7:00pm
University of Iowa student artists perform in an array of locations around the Hancher grounds. Timed entry for maximum distancing and safety; slots are limited.
Online
Book Release: Flowing Water Falling Flowers by Xixuan Collins
Oct 15 – 7:00pm
Xixuan Collins will read from her debut novel and engage in conversation with author Misty Urban. Presented by Midwest Writing Center.
Online
Literary Legends: Marilynne Robinson
Oct 15 – 7:30pm
University of Iowa Center for Advancement president and CEO Lynette Marshall hosts an evening with the indomitable Marilynne Robinson, discussing her new novel, ‘Jack.’ Free; registration required.
Online
No Touching Sessions 19 // Blake and Jim + TBA
Oct 15 – 8:00pm (CDT)
No Touching Sessions is a crowdless concert series recorded in an empty venue at Gabe’s Iowa City presented by Threshold Apprehension Sound. New concert broadcast each Thursday @ 8 p.m.
Online
smART talks: Elizabeth Powell, UI MFA graduate in printmaking
Oct 16 – 11:00am (CDT)
smART talks highlights work of faculty and graduate students at the University of Iowa.
Online
Kiese Laymon, “Power and Bodies of Art”
Oct 16 – 7:00pm
Join award-winning author Kiese Laymon in a conversation with child and adolescent psychiatrist, Dr. Catharyn Turner, moderated by writer Darius Stewart. Registration required.
Online
Grounded
Oct 16 – Oct 25 – 7:30pm
Riverside Theatre presents a play about duty, identity, and motherhood. A fighter pilot becomes pregnant and is forced to give up her wings. Ft. Katy Hahn.
Online
Kevin Morby plays “Sundowner”
Oct 16 – 8:00pm (CDT)
Mission Creek Festival presents a partnership with musician Kevin Morby: In the lead-up to the release of his new album, he will perform each album in his catalog in a series of virtual shows.
Online
Out the Box: ‘Night Launch’
Oct 16 – 8:00pm
Mirrorbox Theatre presents ‘Night Launch’ by Cavan Hallman.
Online
SHAOLIN VS LAMA – Encore Presentation
Oct 16 – 8:15pm
Late Shift at the Grindhouse presents an encore presentation of the 1983 classic, with RZA & Dan Halsted commentary.
Brucemore
Closing Performance: “St. Nicholas”
Oct 17 – 7:00pm
Theatre Cedar Rapids presents Matthew James in Conor McPherson’s 1997 vampire tale.
Online
Oct Art in the Afternoon
Oct 18 – 1:00pm (CDT)
Painter Austin Caskie live on Zoom showcasing his “Automatic Painting” series, an examination of the impact of machine learning algorithms on visual art.
Online
Free Generative Writing Workshop with Claretta Holsey
Oct 18 – 5:30pm
Iowa City Poetry and Prompt Press present this month’s Free Generative Writing Workshop, a now-virtual space for writers of all skill and interest levels to explore and learn.
