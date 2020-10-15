Advertisement

Weekender, Oct. 15: Marilynne Robinson, Iowa Dance Festival, Kiese Laymon

Posted on by Celine Robins
The Weekender

The editor’s pick of this weekend’s virtual and physically distanced local events is here! Be sure to check out our Iowa Dance Festival collection to see the full lineup of festival events.




Online

Iowa Dance Festival: On The STAGE

Oct 15 – 7:00pm

Virtual Performance: screening of pre-recorded dance pieces via virtual stage. Donations recommended!


More info >>




Hancher Auditorium

Hancher Illuminated

Oct 15 – 7:00pm

University of Iowa student artists perform in an array of locations around the Hancher grounds. Timed entry for maximum distancing and safety; slots are limited.


More info >>




Online

Book Release: Flowing Water Falling Flowers by Xixuan Collins

Oct 15 – 7:00pm

Xixuan Collins will read from her debut novel and engage in conversation with author Misty Urban. Presented by Midwest Writing Center.


More info >>




Online

Literary Legends: Marilynne Robinson

Oct 15 – 7:30pm

University of Iowa Center for Advancement president and CEO Lynette Marshall hosts an evening with the indomitable Marilynne Robinson, discussing her new novel, ‘Jack.’ Free; registration required.


More info >>




Online

No Touching Sessions 19 // Blake and Jim + TBA

Oct 15 – 8:00pm (CDT)

No Touching Sessions is a crowdless concert series recorded in an empty venue at Gabe’s Iowa City presented by Threshold Apprehension Sound. New concert broadcast each Thursday @ 8 p.m.


More info >>




Online

smART talks: Elizabeth Powell, UI MFA graduate in printmaking

Oct 16 – 11:00am (CDT)

smART talks highlights work of faculty and graduate students at the University of Iowa.


More info >>
Thank you for your readership!
If you can, please support Little Village with a one-time or recurring contribution to help us keep it local, independent and free.




Online

Kiese Laymon, “Power and Bodies of Art”

Oct 16 – 7:00pm

Join award-winning author Kiese Laymon in a conversation with child and adolescent psychiatrist, Dr. Catharyn Turner, moderated by writer Darius Stewart. Registration required.


More info >>




Online

Grounded

Oct 16 – Oct 25 – 7:30pm

Riverside Theatre presents a play about duty, identity, and motherhood. A fighter pilot becomes pregnant and is forced to give up her wings. Ft. Katy Hahn.


More info >>




Online

Kevin Morby plays “Sundowner”

Oct 16 – 8:00pm (CDT)

Mission Creek Festival presents a partnership with musician Kevin Morby: In the lead-up to the release of his new album, he will perform each album in his catalog in a series of virtual shows.


More info >>




Online

Out the Box: ‘Night Launch’

Oct 16 – 8:00pm

Mirrorbox Theatre presents ‘Night Launch’ by Cavan Hallman.


More info >>




Online

SHAOLIN VS LAMA – Encore Presentation

Oct 16 – 8:15pm

Late Shift at the Grindhouse presents an encore presentation of the 1983 classic, with RZA & Dan Halsted commentary.


More info >>




Brucemore

Closing Performance: “St. Nicholas”

Oct 17 – 7:00pm

Theatre Cedar Rapids presents Matthew James in Conor McPherson’s 1997 vampire tale.


More info >>




Online

Oct Art in the Afternoon

Oct 18 – 1:00pm (CDT)

Painter Austin Caskie live on Zoom showcasing his “Automatic Painting” series, an examination of the impact of machine learning algorithms on visual art.


More info >>




Online

Free Generative Writing Workshop with Claretta Holsey

Oct 18 – 5:30pm

Iowa City Poetry and Prompt Press present this month’s Free Generative Writing Workshop, a now-virtual space for writers of all skill and interest levels to explore and learn.


More info >>


