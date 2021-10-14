Advertisement

Weekender, Oct. 14: FilmScream 2021, Iowa City Book Festival, ICON 46

Posted on by Celine Robins





THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
The season of frights is in full swing! Even if you’re still dithering over your costume choice for the big late-October events, you can enjoy some pre-Samhain scares with theater, film and more designed to elicit shrieks. Plus, the Iowa City Book Festival is underway!
The Weekender is sponsored by:








Online

Iowa Ideas Conference 2021

Oct 14 – Oct 15 –

This annual conference is designed to gather Iowans from all perspectives to explore, discuss and offer solutions on issues impacting the state.


More info >>




The ArtiFactory

Phil Dorothy Drawing Studio

Oct 14 – 6:30pm

Thursday Night Life Drawing


More info >>




Online

Iowa City Book Festival: Achy Obejas with Ana Merino

Oct 14 – 7:00pm (CDT)

A reading and conversation with Achy Objeas to celebrate the release of Boomerang / Bumerán. The event will be mostly in English with poetry readings in both English and Spanish.


More info >>




Online

Bob Woodward & Robert Costa

Oct 14 – 7:00pm (CDT)

A virtual event with bestselling author Bob Woodward and acclaimed reporter Robert Costa as they discuss Peril, the extraordinary story of the end of one presidency and the beginning of another.


More info >>




CSPS Hall

Revival Theatre Company Presents: End of the Rainbow

Oct 14 – 7:30pm

A bitterly sweet, funny drama about the final years in the life of Judy Garland.


More info >>




Cedar Rapids Marriott

ICON 46: Seeking Further Horizons

Oct 15 – Oct 17 – 5:00pm

Iowa’s oldest and longest-running science fiction and fantasy convention returns in real life.


More info >>




North Liberty Community Center

Halloween Moonlight Walk

Oct 15 – 6:30pm

Find your way around the pond with the help of friendly ghosts at this Halloween StoryWalk.


More info >>




Theatre Cedar Rapids

Let the Right One In

Oct 15 – Oct 31 – 7:30pm

Make your Halloween plans early with this bone-chilling TCR grand reopening event!


More info >>




The ArtiFactory

Arcana | Run of the Mill

Oct 15 – 7:30pm

Run of the Mill Theatre Productions presents a collection of short plays based on the major arcana figures in tarot. There will be mystical activities before and after the show!


More info >>




CSPS Hall

Revival Theatre Company Presents: End of the Rainbow

Oct 15 – 7:30pm

A bitterly sweet, funny drama about the final years in the life of Judy Garland.


More info >>




FilmScene—Chauncey

FilmScream 2021

Oct 15 – 8:00pm

FilmScream is BACK! The screams are coming from inside FilmScene at the Chauncey at the fifth annual 12-hour fright fest!


More info >>




Raven Wolf Productions

The Savage Hearts & Bluegrass Jam

Oct 16 – 2:00pm

Bring your chairs and beverages as well as your instrument for a post-show jam workshop and open jam session!


More info >>




CSPS Hall

Revival Theatre Company Presents: End of the Rainbow

Oct 16 – 7:30pm

A bitterly sweet, funny drama about the final years in the life of Judy Garland.


More info >>




The ArtiFactory

Arcana | Run of the Mill

Oct 16 – 7:30pm

Run of the Mill Theatre Productions presents a collection of short plays based on the major arcana figures in tarot. There will be mystical activities before and after the show!


More info >>




Trumpet Blossom Cafe

Paul Cary Raven Album Release Show

Oct 16 – 8:00pm

Come celebrate Paul Cary’s fantastic 2020 record “Raven” at Trumpet Blossom Cafe with Good Morning Midnight and Jordan Sellergren.


More info >>




FilmScene—Chauncey

Bijou After Hours: We Are Little Zombies

Oct 16 – 10:00pm

Tragedy, comedy, music, social criticism and teenage angst are all subsumed in this eccentric cinematic tsunami.


More info >>




The ArtiFactory

Art in the Afternoon | Jonathan McHugh

Oct 17 – 1:00pm

Jonathan McHugh is an artist whose work includes portraiture, landscapes and semi-abstract conceptual paintings.


More info >>




PS1 MAC

David Dondero + Dave Moore

Oct 17 – 5:00pm

A sunset show with two great songwriters — the concert finale at 730 S. Dubuque St.


More info >>




PorchLight

Free Generative Workshop

Oct 17 – 5:30pm

October’s Free Generative Workshop from Iowa City Poetry and Prompt Press is going hybrid! Join in person or online. This month’s instructor: Sarah Elgatian.


More info >>




Online

Why Anne Frank Still Matters — An Obermann Conversation (VIRTUAL)

Oct 18 – 5:00pm (CDT)

A conversation on Anne’s legacy and the ways her experience as a refugee, a person in hiding, an advocate for human rights and a joyful creative spirit can speak to new generations.


More info >>




Online

Iowa City Book Festival: An Evening with Sandor Katz

Oct 18 – 6:00pm (CDT)

For the past two decades, fermentation expert and bestselling author Sandor Katz has traveled the world teaching and learning about techniques for fermenting food.


More info >>




Iowa City Public Library

Iowa City Book Fest: The Writers’ Rooms- Writers Helping Writers.

Oct 18 – 7:00pm

Join Director Erin Casey to learn about the Writers’ Rooms literary organization and how you can participate. All writers welcome!


More info >>

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT





The 13th Iowa City Book Festival includes Bob Woodward, David Sedaris, a celebration of Dostoevsky and more

by Sid Peterson, Oct. 14
Literature lovers should get ready to indulge in a week-long celebration of authors, readers and writing, as the 13th annual Iowa City Book Festival (ICBF) kicks off.
This year’s festival runs from Monday, Oct. 18 to Sunday, Oct. 24, and unlike last year’s festival, which was entirely virtual because of the pandemic, it will have a mix of in-person and virtual programming. All in-person events will be held at the Iowa City Public Library, the University of Iowa Main Library or FilmScene at the Chauncey. READ MORE >>




Eliza, Finn and the art of reinvention

by Adam Witte, Oct. 11
There is this thing that humans—not all of them but, observationally, a sizable majority—do to suffering: They want it to mean something. We want that meaning to make the suffering noble, and we want that noble suffering to reframe that tragedy as beneficial for us.
Just watch someone (your humble narrator, for instance) unexpectedly confronted with bad news—international crisis, historical atrocity, personal tragedy—and odds are that the first thing their (my) brain will do is run that information through a rose-colored filter, sifting for the necessary wisdom harshly learned, the promise of opportunity in catastrophe, the gratitude which can only be found through hardship. READ MORE >>




‘Iowa City is weird, you know? And I was a weirdo.’ Artist Lauren Haldeman on ghosts, puppets and pandemic comics

by Kembrew McLeod, Oct. 8
Lauren Haldeman isn’t a mere double-threat, or even a run-of-the-mill triple-threat. No, Iowa City’s resident polymath has more tricks up her sleeve than I can count on both hands and a few spare toes. Working across mediums and forms—poetry, puppetry, animation, illustration, printmaking, painting, film and music, to name a few—she has created a kaleidoscopic body of work that is rooted in raw-nerve emotion and wrapped in whimsical, eccentric flourishes. READ MORE >>


Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

Iowa City Book Festival

Oct. 18-24

A celebration of books, writing and ideas

Find Out More

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.