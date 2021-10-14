Weekender, Oct. 14: FilmScream 2021, Iowa City Book Festival, ICON 46

|
The season of frights is in full swing! Even if you’re still dithering over your costume choice for the big late-October events, you can enjoy some pre-Samhain scares with theater, film and more designed to elicit shrieks. Plus, the Iowa City Book Festival is underway!
|
Online
Iowa Ideas Conference 2021
Oct 14 – Oct 15 –
This annual conference is designed to gather Iowans from all perspectives to explore, discuss and offer solutions on issues impacting the state.
More info >>
The ArtiFactory
Phil Dorothy Drawing Studio
Oct 14 – 6:30pm
Thursday Night Life Drawing
More info >>
Online
Iowa City Book Festival: Achy Obejas with Ana Merino
Oct 14 – 7:00pm (CDT)
A reading and conversation with Achy Objeas to celebrate the release of Boomerang / Bumerán. The event will be mostly in English with poetry readings in both English and Spanish.
More info >>
Online
Bob Woodward & Robert Costa
Oct 14 – 7:00pm (CDT)
A virtual event with bestselling author Bob Woodward and acclaimed reporter Robert Costa as they discuss Peril, the extraordinary story of the end of one presidency and the beginning of another.
More info >>
CSPS Hall
Revival Theatre Company Presents: End of the Rainbow
Oct 14 – 7:30pm
A bitterly sweet, funny drama about the final years in the life of Judy Garland.
More info >>
Cedar Rapids Marriott
ICON 46: Seeking Further Horizons
Oct 15 – Oct 17 – 5:00pm
Iowa’s oldest and longest-running science fiction and fantasy convention returns in real life.
More info >>
North Liberty Community Center
Halloween Moonlight Walk
Oct 15 – 6:30pm
Find your way around the pond with the help of friendly ghosts at this Halloween StoryWalk.
More info >>
Theatre Cedar Rapids
Let the Right One In
Oct 15 – Oct 31 – 7:30pm
Make your Halloween plans early with this bone-chilling TCR grand reopening event!
More info >>
The ArtiFactory
Arcana | Run of the Mill
Oct 15 – 7:30pm
Run of the Mill Theatre Productions presents a collection of short plays based on the major arcana figures in tarot. There will be mystical activities before and after the show!
More info >>
CSPS Hall
Revival Theatre Company Presents: End of the Rainbow
Oct 15 – 7:30pm
A bitterly sweet, funny drama about the final years in the life of Judy Garland.
More info >>
FilmScene—Chauncey
FilmScream 2021
Oct 15 – 8:00pm
FilmScream is BACK! The screams are coming from inside FilmScene at the Chauncey at the fifth annual 12-hour fright fest!
More info >>
Raven Wolf Productions
The Savage Hearts & Bluegrass Jam
Oct 16 – 2:00pm
Bring your chairs and beverages as well as your instrument for a post-show jam workshop and open jam session!
More info >>
CSPS Hall
Revival Theatre Company Presents: End of the Rainbow
Oct 16 – 7:30pm
A bitterly sweet, funny drama about the final years in the life of Judy Garland.
More info >>
The ArtiFactory
Arcana | Run of the Mill
Oct 16 – 7:30pm
Run of the Mill Theatre Productions presents a collection of short plays based on the major arcana figures in tarot. There will be mystical activities before and after the show!
More info >>
Trumpet Blossom Cafe
Paul Cary Raven Album Release Show
Oct 16 – 8:00pm
Come celebrate Paul Cary’s fantastic 2020 record “Raven” at Trumpet Blossom Cafe with Good Morning Midnight and Jordan Sellergren.
More info >>
FilmScene—Chauncey
Bijou After Hours: We Are Little Zombies
Oct 16 – 10:00pm
Tragedy, comedy, music, social criticism and teenage angst are all subsumed in this eccentric cinematic tsunami.
More info >>
The ArtiFactory
Art in the Afternoon | Jonathan McHugh
Oct 17 – 1:00pm
Jonathan McHugh is an artist whose work includes portraiture, landscapes and semi-abstract conceptual paintings.
More info >>
PS1 MAC
David Dondero + Dave Moore
Oct 17 – 5:00pm
A sunset show with two great songwriters — the concert finale at 730 S. Dubuque St.
More info >>
PorchLight
Free Generative Workshop
Oct 17 – 5:30pm
October’s Free Generative Workshop from Iowa City Poetry and Prompt Press is going hybrid! Join in person or online. This month’s instructor: Sarah Elgatian.
More info >>
Online
Why Anne Frank Still Matters — An Obermann Conversation (VIRTUAL)
Oct 18 – 5:00pm (CDT)
A conversation on Anne’s legacy and the ways her experience as a refugee, a person in hiding, an advocate for human rights and a joyful creative spirit can speak to new generations.
More info >>
Online
Iowa City Book Festival: An Evening with Sandor Katz
Oct 18 – 6:00pm (CDT)
For the past two decades, fermentation expert and bestselling author Sandor Katz has traveled the world teaching and learning about techniques for fermenting food.
More info >>
Iowa City Public Library
Iowa City Book Fest: The Writers’ Rooms- Writers Helping Writers.
Oct 18 – 7:00pm
Join Director Erin Casey to learn about the Writers’ Rooms literary organization and how you can participate. All writers welcome!
More info >>
The 13th Iowa City Book Festival includes Bob Woodward, David Sedaris, a celebration of Dostoevsky and more
by Sid Peterson, Oct. 14
Literature lovers should get ready to indulge in a week-long celebration of authors, readers and writing, as the 13th annual Iowa City Book Festival (ICBF) kicks off.
This year’s festival runs from Monday, Oct. 18 to Sunday, Oct. 24, and unlike last year’s festival, which was entirely virtual because of the pandemic, it will have a mix of in-person and virtual programming. All in-person events will be held at the Iowa City Public Library, the University of Iowa Main Library or FilmScene at the Chauncey. READ MORE >>
Eliza, Finn and the art of reinvention
by Adam Witte, Oct. 11
There is this thing that humans—not all of them but, observationally, a sizable majority—do to suffering: They want it to mean something. We want that meaning to make the suffering noble, and we want that noble suffering to reframe that tragedy as beneficial for us.
Just watch someone (your humble narrator, for instance) unexpectedly confronted with bad news—international crisis, historical atrocity, personal tragedy—and odds are that the first thing their (my) brain will do is run that information through a rose-colored filter, sifting for the necessary wisdom harshly learned, the promise of opportunity in catastrophe, the gratitude which can only be found through hardship. READ MORE >>
‘Iowa City is weird, you know? And I was a weirdo.’ Artist Lauren Haldeman on ghosts, puppets and pandemic comics
by Kembrew McLeod, Oct. 8
Lauren Haldeman isn’t a mere double-threat, or even a run-of-the-mill triple-threat. No, Iowa City’s resident polymath has more tricks up her sleeve than I can count on both hands and a few spare toes. Working across mediums and forms—poetry, puppetry, animation, illustration, printmaking, painting, film and music, to name a few—she has created a kaleidoscopic body of work that is rooted in raw-nerve emotion and wrapped in whimsical, eccentric flourishes. READ MORE >>