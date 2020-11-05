Advertisement

Weekender, Nov. 5: An open poetry workshop, the unveiling of Jordan Weber’s public art exhibit and more to do this weekend

Posted on by Celine Robins





The Weekender

The editor’s pick of this weekend’s can’t-miss virtual events from local artists and venues!




Online

The Writers’ Rooms I.O.W.A.

Nov 5 – 12:00pm (CST)

Area bookstores showcase their programs and offerings in the days leading up to The Writers’ Rooms I.O.W.A. author readings.


More info >>




CSPS

Jordan Weber Exhibit Unveiling

Nov 5 – 5:30pm

CSPS, in partnership with The National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library and the African American Museum of Iowa, will welcome a new piece of public art by Jordan Weber to Cedar Rapids.


More info >>




Online

Visiting Writer Series

Nov 5 – 7:00pm (CST)

English Professor Emerita Carol Tyx will share from her latest poetry collection, “Remaking Achilles: Slicing into Angola’s History.”


More info >>




Online

No Touching Sessions ep22 // Lucky Man

Nov 5 – 8:00pm

A crowdless concert series recorded in an empty venue at Gabe’s Iowa City presented by Threshold Apprehension Sound.
Live board mix, no multi-tracking, no edits.


More info >>




Online

The Writers’ Rooms I.O.W.A.

Nov 6 – 12:00pm (CST)

Area bookstores showcase their programs and offerings in the days leading up to The Writers’ Rooms I.O.W.A. author readings.


More info >>




Online

Magda Montiel Davis

Nov 6 – 7:00pm

Prairie Lights, the University of Iowa Press & the Nonfiction Writing Program present Magda Montiel Davis to celebrate the release of her book, “Kissing Fidel.” Free; registration required.


More info >>




Online

Out the Box: ‘In the Southern Breeze’

Nov 6 – 8:00pm

Mirrorbox Theatre presents Mansa Ra’s “In the Southern Breeze,” dir. Britny Horton. Free; registration required; donations accepted.


More info >>




Online

The Writers’ Rooms I.O.W.A.

Nov 7 – 10:00am (CST)

More than 20 Iowa-based and Iowa-connected authors will read from their work, give presentations, and participate in panel discussions on topics of interest to readers and writers.


More info >>




Online

John Robert Allman Author Meet & Greet w/ Nolte Academy

Nov 7 – 10:30am

The author of “Boys Dance!” and “B is for Ballet” will be available virtually, courtesy of Sidekick Coffee & Books, with a performance by Nolte Academy.


More info >>




Online

Iowa City Poetry presents: The Power of “I”: Writing from Experience

Nov 7 – 12:30pm

The coffee pot in the morning, the conversations with friends, the show you have been shamelessly binge watching. How do we translate that to the page? A 3-week workshop with Micky Bayonne.


More info >>




Online

Saturdays at the Stanley: Frenemies — Jackson Pollock & Willem de Kooning

Nov 7 – 2:00pm (CST)

Saturdays at the Stanley brings the museum’s collection to you in a casual, fun, and interactive atmosphere.


More info >>




Online

Immigrant Foodways: Czech Open-faced Sandwiches

Nov 7 – 2:30pm

Enjoy a premier cooking class online with Chef Tom Slepicka from the comfort of your home. Traditional Czech open-faced sandwiches are not just very delicious, but also very pretty and very rare.


More info >>




Online

The Writers’ Rooms I.O.W.A.

Nov 8 – 10:00am (CST)

More than 20 Iowa-based and Iowa-connected authors will read from their work, give presentations, and participate in panel discussions on topics of interest to readers and writers.


More info >>




Online

Get It Done: Working with Hancher in Spring 2021

Nov 9 – 12:30pm (CST)

Hancher’s programming and education staff will give a snapshot of events currently in the making and brainstorm ways to use these events in the classroom.


More info >>




Online

Thomas Jefferson’s Paradoxical Relationship with Enslaved and Free Blacks, and the Colonization Movement

Nov 9 – 12:30pm

Professor Sherri Burr presents this talk for the University of Iowa Center for Human Rights, in collaboration with the UI College of Public Health and College of Law.


More info >>




Online

Addressing Racial Health Disparities In America: Patrice Harris

Nov 9 – 7:00pm

The University of Iowa Lecture Series presents Patrice Harris, first African-American woman to hold the position of president of the American Medical Association.


More info >>


