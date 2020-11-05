Weekender, Nov. 5: An open poetry workshop, the unveiling of Jordan Weber’s public art exhibit and more to do this weekend

|
The Weekender
The editor’s pick of this weekend’s can’t-miss virtual events from local artists and venues!
Online
The Writers’ Rooms I.O.W.A.
Nov 5 – 12:00pm (CST)
Area bookstores showcase their programs and offerings in the days leading up to The Writers’ Rooms I.O.W.A. author readings.
CSPS
Jordan Weber Exhibit Unveiling
Nov 5 – 5:30pm
CSPS, in partnership with The National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library and the African American Museum of Iowa, will welcome a new piece of public art by Jordan Weber to Cedar Rapids.
Online
Visiting Writer Series
Nov 5 – 7:00pm (CST)
English Professor Emerita Carol Tyx will share from her latest poetry collection, “Remaking Achilles: Slicing into Angola’s History.”
Online
No Touching Sessions ep22 // Lucky Man
Nov 5 – 8:00pm
A crowdless concert series recorded in an empty venue at Gabe’s Iowa City presented by Threshold Apprehension Sound.
Live board mix, no multi-tracking, no edits.
Online
The Writers’ Rooms I.O.W.A.
Nov 6 – 12:00pm (CST)
Area bookstores showcase their programs and offerings in the days leading up to The Writers’ Rooms I.O.W.A. author readings.
Online
Magda Montiel Davis
Nov 6 – 7:00pm
Prairie Lights, the University of Iowa Press & the Nonfiction Writing Program present Magda Montiel Davis to celebrate the release of her book, “Kissing Fidel.” Free; registration required.
Online
Out the Box: ‘In the Southern Breeze’
Nov 6 – 8:00pm
Mirrorbox Theatre presents Mansa Ra’s “In the Southern Breeze,” dir. Britny Horton. Free; registration required; donations accepted.
Online
The Writers’ Rooms I.O.W.A.
Nov 7 – 10:00am (CST)
More than 20 Iowa-based and Iowa-connected authors will read from their work, give presentations, and participate in panel discussions on topics of interest to readers and writers.
Online
John Robert Allman Author Meet & Greet w/ Nolte Academy
Nov 7 – 10:30am
The author of “Boys Dance!” and “B is for Ballet” will be available virtually, courtesy of Sidekick Coffee & Books, with a performance by Nolte Academy.
Online
Iowa City Poetry presents: The Power of “I”: Writing from Experience
Nov 7 – 12:30pm
The coffee pot in the morning, the conversations with friends, the show you have been shamelessly binge watching. How do we translate that to the page? A 3-week workshop with Micky Bayonne.
Online
Saturdays at the Stanley: Frenemies — Jackson Pollock & Willem de Kooning
Nov 7 – 2:00pm (CST)
Saturdays at the Stanley brings the museum’s collection to you in a casual, fun, and interactive atmosphere.
Online
Immigrant Foodways: Czech Open-faced Sandwiches
Nov 7 – 2:30pm
Enjoy a premier cooking class online with Chef Tom Slepicka from the comfort of your home. Traditional Czech open-faced sandwiches are not just very delicious, but also very pretty and very rare.
Online
The Writers’ Rooms I.O.W.A.
Nov 8 – 10:00am (CST)
More than 20 Iowa-based and Iowa-connected authors will read from their work, give presentations, and participate in panel discussions on topics of interest to readers and writers.
Online
Get It Done: Working with Hancher in Spring 2021
Nov 9 – 12:30pm (CST)
Hancher’s programming and education staff will give a snapshot of events currently in the making and brainstorm ways to use these events in the classroom.
Online
Thomas Jefferson’s Paradoxical Relationship with Enslaved and Free Blacks, and the Colonization Movement
Nov 9 – 12:30pm
Professor Sherri Burr presents this talk for the University of Iowa Center for Human Rights, in collaboration with the UI College of Public Health and College of Law.
Online
Addressing Racial Health Disparities In America: Patrice Harris
Nov 9 – 7:00pm
The University of Iowa Lecture Series presents Patrice Harris, first African-American woman to hold the position of president of the American Medical Association.
More info >>