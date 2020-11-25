Advertisement

Weekender, Nov. 25: Truthsgiving, ‘A Christmas Carol’ and more local events for Thanksgiving weekend

The editor’s round-up of this weekend’s virtual and physically distanced events from local venues and artists. Have a safe holiday weekend! If you want to receive the Weekender in your inbox every Thursday, click here to sign up for Little Village newsletters.




Online

‘BLOOD RAGE’ Internet Watch Party!

Nov 25 – 10:00pm (CST)

Late Shift at the Grindhouse starts the long holiday weekend off right with this Thanksgiving-themed 1987 slasher flick!


More info >>




Online

Truthsgiving 2020: A Digital Celebration

Nov 26 – 2:00pm (CST)

Truthsgiving founder Sikowis will speak during this event from the Great Plains Action Society. Free; registration required.


More info >>




Online

A Christmas Carol

Nov 27 – Dec 13 – Begins streaming Fri. 11/27 at 7:30pm. Stream anytime before Sun. 12/13 at 11:59pm.

Riverside’s virtual stories series continues with Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” adapted by Paul Morella. Featuring John William Watkins and Tara McGovern on fiddle. Ron Clark directs.


More info >>




Online

Limited Space: Drive-In Edition (Iowa City)

Nov 28 – 6:00pm (CST)

See artwork from over 60 artists from all over the world projected on large outdoor screens from the safety of your car at this art and music showcase in the Hancher parking lot.


More info >>








Online

LIVE from CSPS: Surf Zombies

Nov 29 – 6:00pm (CST)

This free online event from the reverb-soaked surf rockers will be broadcast LIVE from CSPS Hall in Cedar Rapids.


More info >>




Online

Book Talk with Rhondda Robinson Thomas

Nov 30 – 4:00pm (CST)

Join Rhondda Robinson Thomas (Clemson University) as she discusses her new book, “Call My Name, Clemson: Documenting the Black Experience in an American University Community.”


More info >>




Online

Medieval Fools Day: A Virtual Evening of Medieval Mirth and Amusement

Nov 30 – 5:00pm (CST)

Current and former University of Iowa faculty promise an evening of mirth and merriment as they share in Medieval storytelling.


More info >>


