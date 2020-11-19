Weekender, Nov. 19: Immigrant Foodways, ‘Midnight Your Time,’ Iowa Organic Conference and more to do this weekend

|
|
|
|
Online
Midnight Your Time
Nov 13 – Nov 22 – Stream anytime starting 11/13 at 7:30pm
Riverside’s Virtual Stories series continues with the Iowa premiere of “Midnight Your Time” by Adam Brace, featuring RT founder Jody Hovland.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Iowa Stories: Meskwaki Food Sovereignty Initiative
Nov 19 – 12:00pm (CST)
Shelley Buffalo of the Meskwaki Food Sovereignty Initiative will discuss the group’s work to promote local & indigenous foods and medicines to promote the health & wellbeing of the Meskwaki community.
More info >>
|
|
Online
ICCT Presents ‘Oscar’
Nov 20 – 7:30pm (CST)
Iowa City Community Theatre presents an original play by Nicole DeSalle. One night four neighbors look up from their porches to discover a mysterious celestial object hovering among the stars.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Out the Box: ‘landscape’
Nov 20 – 8:00pm (CST)
Mirrorbox Theatre presents their final Out the Box reading of 2020 with Emma Durbin’s “landscape,” directed by Regina Victor. Free; registration required.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Online RPGs with Corridor Games on Demand
Nov 21 – 1:00pm (CST)
Join Corridor Games on Demand on their Discord server to play some indie RPGs.
More info >>
|
|
The contributions of our community of readers help us keep producing reliable,
independent local journalism that’s free for all. If you believe in that mission too,
recurring donation.
|
|
Online
Immigrant Foodways: Czech Honey BBQ Ribs
Nov 21 – 2:30pm (CST)
Ribs are a popular BBQ delicatessen all year long. This ribs recipe is super tasty and easy to make.
More info >>
|
|
Online
ICCT Presents ‘Oscar’
Nov 21 – 7:30pm (CST)
Iowa City Community Theatre presents an original play by Nicole DeSalle. One night four neighbors look up from their porches to discover a mysterious celestial object hovering among the stars.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Essential Workers: A Portrait
Nov 21 – 8:00pm (CST)
Essential Workers: A Portrait brings to the screen eight individuals—a doctor, a firefighter, a farmer, a teacher, and four more—to help us appreciate why they are, indeed, essential.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai – with live commentary from RZA & Michael Gillespie
Nov 21 – 8:00pm (CST)
Late Shift at the Grindhouse presents a live screening of Jim Jarmusch’s “Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai.” Your virtual ticket benefits FilmScene.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Virtual Gallery Talk with Rachel Cox, Iowa Artist 2020
Nov 22 – 1:30pm (CST)
Join Artist Rachel Cox and Curator Laura Burkhalter on Zoom for fascinating insight into of Cox’s photography project “Mors Scena,” the subject of her solo exhibition at the Art Center.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Decolonize the Classroom
Nov 22 – 4:00pm
Beloved Community Initiative presents a Q&A session with Cinnamon Kills First about the important and intense history of colonization and school systems in relation to Native people.
More info >>
|
|
Online
‘Little Women’
Nov 22 – 6:30pm
One-Off Theatrical Productions presents an adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic story by Heather Chrisler, using found objects from across time.
More info >>
|
|
Online
ICCT Presents ‘Oscar’
Nov 22 – 7:30pm (CST)
Iowa City Community Theatre presents an original play by Nicole DeSalle. One night four neighbors look up from their porches to discover a mysterious celestial object hovering among the stars.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Iowa Organic Conference
Nov 23 – 9:00am (CST)
The 20th Annual Iowa Organic Conference is going virtual! Register for the half-day virtual conference for great sessions with dynamic speakers and demonstrations.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Immigrant Foodways: Czech Christmas Cookies III: Maybeetle Cookie
Nov 23 – 6:00pm (CST)
This holiday season, learn how to make a traditional Czech meal and lots of desserts from Czech-born Chef Tom Slepicka. Join us and enjoy a premier cooking class from the comfort of your home.
More info >>