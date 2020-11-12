Advertisement

Weekender, Nov. 12: Opera trivia, The Tallest Man on Earth, Dance Gala 2020 and more to do this weekend

Weekender

The editor’s roundup of all the can’t-miss virtual events from local artists, organizations and venues this weekend!




Online

Abortion Care in America

Nov 12 – 4:30pm (CST)

Professor Carole Joffe will join Lina-Maria Murillo & Francine Thompson to discuss Joffe’s new book ‘Obstacle Course: The Everyday Struggle to Get an Abortion in America.’ Free; registration required.


Online

Meet the Artists online: Marcia Wegman & Hal Ide

Nov 12 – 5:00pm (CST)

Iowa Artisans Gallery presents a Meet the Artists event featuring a conversation with landscape pastel artist Marcia Wegman and her student and mentee Hal Ide. Free; registration required.


Online

Pappyland: Wright Thompson in conversation with Julian Van Winkle III

Nov 12 – 7:00pm (CST)

Wright Thompson, Julian Van Winkle III, and Nate Kaeding of Big Grove will come together virtually to talk about the most sought-after Kentucky Bourbon whiskey in the world.


Online

14th Annual Tribute and Auction

Nov 12 – 7:00pm

The Academy for Scholastic and Personal Success presents its 14th annual tribute in a virtual format, with this online event and auction.


Online

2nd Thursday Series: Opera Trivia

Nov 12 – 7:00pm (CST)

Every month September 2020 through May 2021, new productions, live events or archival material will be released at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of the month.


Online

The Tallest Man on Earth

Nov 12 – 8:00pm (CST)

Englert Theatre presents the Tallest Man on Earth: The Little Red Barn Show concert, documentary, and live Q& A.


Online

Midnight Your Time

Nov 13 – Nov 22 – Stream anytime starting 11/13 at 7:30pm

Riverside’s Virtual Stories series continues with the Iowa premiere of “Midnight Your Time” by Adam Brace, featuring RT founder Jody Hovland.


Online

smART talks: Terry Conrad

Nov 13 – 11:00am (CST)

smART talks highlights work of faculty and graduate students at the University of Iowa.


Online

Awful Purdies Facebook Live

Nov 13 – 7:30pm (CST)

Join the Awful Purdies on Facebook Live as they talk about their new album and share the first single off the record.


Online

Dance Gala 2020 – IN MOTION

Nov 13 – 8:00pm (CST)

Celebrating the 39th anniversary of Dance Gala, the University of Iowa Department of Dance presents works in progress created by celebrated UI Dance faculty.


Online

Out the Box: ‘Ashana: A Native Play’

Nov 13 – 8:00pm (CST)

Mirrorbox Theatre presents June Thiele’s ‘Ashana: A Native Play.’ Free; registration required (donations welcomed).


Online

Decolonize the Classroom

Nov 14 – 10:00am

Beloved Community Initiative presents a webinar and conversation with Cinnamon Kills First about the important and intense history of colonization and school systems in relation to Native people.


Online

Essential Workers: A Portrait

Nov 14 – 8:00pm (CST)

Essential Workers: A Portrait brings to the screen eight individuals – a doctor, a firefighter, a farmer, a teacher, and four more – to help us appreciate why they are, indeed, essential.


Online

Cheryl Jacobsen | Art in the Afternoon

Nov 15 – 1:00pm (CST)

calligrapher & assemblage artist


Online

One Planet Online Mini-Concert

Nov 15 – 3:00pm (CST)

Family Folk Machine presents the YouTube premiere of their first One Planet Mini-Concert.


Online

Free Generative Writing Workshops for November

Nov 15 – 5:30pm (CST)

Poet, editor, and educator Caridad Moro-Gronlier leads this month’s virtual session of the Free Generative Writing Workshops, co-sponsored by Prompt Press and Iowa City Poetry.


Online

Out in the Field: Finding Wonder under the Water, in the Ground, and on the Waves — An Obermann Conversation

Nov 16 – 7:00pm (CST)

Three researchers whose work takes them into the field reflect on the experience of being far removed from screens, phones, and what many of us associate with everyday work.


