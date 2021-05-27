Weekender, May 27: 2021 Iowa Renaissance Festival, Wilson’s Orchard Strawberry Festival, David Zollo

|
|
|
|
THE WEEKENDER
Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
|
|
It’s Memorial Day weekend! Have fun and stay safe, reader.
|
|
North Ridge Pavillion
Music for Meals 2021
May 27 – 5:30pm
Join the Coralville Community Food Pantry for our first outdoor & virtual fundraiser of 2021!
More info >>
|
|
Mercer Park
People’s Truth and Reckoning Commission – Mercer Park
May 27 – 7:00pm
An autonomous space for truth & solidarity, issues & solutions, by the people & for the people – bring your grievances and resolutions. COVID precautions & masks required.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Chuy Renteria in conversation with Michael Chibnik: An NEA Big Read Event
May 27 – 7:00pm
Prairie Lights and the Center for Worker Justice of Eastern Iowa present Chuy Renteria, who will read from his forthcoming memoir and be in conversation with U of I professor Michael Chibnik.
More info >>
|
|
Brucemore
Little Women
May 27 – 7:30pm
Theatre Cedar Rapids presents Heather Chrisler’s four-women adaptation of ‘Little Women,’ dir. Saffron Henke.
More info >>
|
|
Online
No Touching Sessions ep26 // Death Kill Overdrive & Young Broke Radicals
May 27 – 8:00pm
Season 2: Full-bands, fully vaccinated.
A crowdless concert series recorded in an empty venue at Gabe’s Iowa City presented by Threshold Apprehension Sound.
More info >>
|
|
Brucemore
Little Women
May 28 – 7:30pm
Theatre Cedar Rapids presents Heather Chrisler’s four-women adaptation of ‘Little Women,’ dir. Saffron Henke.
More info >>
|
|
Middle Amana Community Park
2021 Iowa Renaissance Festival & Gathering o’ Celts
May 29 – 10:00am
Join us as we gather again in Middle Amana to celebrate all things Renaissance! Gather with your clan & celebrate making it through 2020!
More info >>
|
|
Online
Queer as Form // a poetry writing workshop
May 29 – 11:00am (CDT)
Is queer poetry just using old tools to tell new stories? Are there poetic forms that are themselves queer? Iowa City Poetry presents a four-week workshop with Jessica Lawson.
More info >>
|
|
|
Wilson’s Apple Orchard
Wilson’s Orchard Strawberry Festival
May 29 – 5:00pm
Join the Dandelion Stompers for a performance at Wilson’s Orchard during their strawberry festival!
More info >>
|
|
Online
WE ARE HERE – A Celebration of Iowa Music
May 29 – 7:00pm
The pandemic has had a devastating impact on America’s arts sector and has asked that artists pivot and adapt their efforts. And that’s exactly why this event was created.
More info >>
|
|
Brucemore
Little Women
May 29 – 7:30pm
Theatre Cedar Rapids presents Heather Chrisler’s four-women adaptation of ‘Little Women,’ dir. Saffron Henke.
More info >>
|
|
Iowa City Municipal Airport
Free Movie Series – The Croods: A New Age
May 29 – 9:00pm
The movie will be held at The Iowa City Municipal Airport starting around 9 PM. Registration will be required beforehand.
More info >>
|
|
Middle Amana Community Park
2021 Iowa Renaissance Festival & Gathering o’ Celts
May 30 – 10:00am
Join us as we gather again in Middle Amana to celebrate all things Renaissance! Gather with your clan & celebrate making it through 2020!
More info >>
|
|
Big Grove Brewery & Taproom
FREE SHOW: Big Grove Summer Jam Concert Series | David Zollo
May 30 – 1:00pm
Big Grove’s Summer Jam Concert Series is excited to host David Zollo, for a free show on the patio of Big Grove Brewery & Taproom in Iowa City on Sunday, May 30 from 1-3pm.
More info >>
|
|
Iowa Farm Sanctuary
Sanctuary Strolls
May 30 – 1:00pm
Meet rescued farm animal residents at Iowa Farm Sanctuary.
More info >>
|
|
Brucemore
Little Women
May 30 – 7:30pm
Theatre Cedar Rapids presents Heather Chrisler’s four-women adaptation of ‘Little Women,’ dir. Saffron Henke.
More info >>
|
|
Middle Amana Community Park
2021 Iowa Renaissance Festival & Gathering o’ Celts
May 31 – 10:00am
Join us as we gather again in Middle Amana to celebrate all things Renaissance! Gather with your clan & celebrate making it through 2020!
More info >>
|
|
|
We Are Here online concert addresses the state of the arts in Iowa
by Genevieve Trainor, May 27
|
|
|
FilmScene to reopen theaters in time for ‘A Quiet Place Part II’
by Emma McClatchey, May 26
|
|
|
The Takeaway: I came for the enchiladas from Sobremesa and stayed for the mole sauce
by Tiffani Green, May 21