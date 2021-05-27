Advertisement

Weekender, May 27: 2021 Iowa Renaissance Festival, Wilson’s Orchard Strawberry Festival, David Zollo

THE WEEKENDER

It’s Memorial Day weekend! Have fun and stay safe, reader.




North Ridge Pavillion

Music for Meals 2021

May 27 – 5:30pm

Join the Coralville Community Food Pantry for our first outdoor & virtual fundraiser of 2021!


More info >>




Mercer Park

People’s Truth and Reckoning Commission – Mercer Park

May 27 – 7:00pm

An autonomous space for truth & solidarity, issues & solutions, by the people & for the people – bring your grievances and resolutions. COVID precautions & masks required.


More info >>




Online

Chuy Renteria in conversation with Michael Chibnik: An NEA Big Read Event

May 27 – 7:00pm

Prairie Lights and the Center for Worker Justice of Eastern Iowa present Chuy Renteria, who will read from his forthcoming memoir and be in conversation with U of I professor Michael Chibnik.


More info >>




Brucemore

Little Women

May 27 – 7:30pm

Theatre Cedar Rapids presents Heather Chrisler’s four-women adaptation of ‘Little Women,’ dir. Saffron Henke.


More info >>




Online

No Touching Sessions ep26 // Death Kill Overdrive & Young Broke Radicals

May 27 – 8:00pm

Season 2: Full-bands, fully vaccinated.

A crowdless concert series recorded in an empty venue at Gabe’s Iowa City presented by Threshold Apprehension Sound.


More info >>




Brucemore

Little Women

May 28 – 7:30pm

Theatre Cedar Rapids presents Heather Chrisler’s four-women adaptation of ‘Little Women,’ dir. Saffron Henke.


More info >>




Middle Amana Community Park

2021 Iowa Renaissance Festival & Gathering o’ Celts

May 29 – 10:00am

Join us as we gather again in Middle Amana to celebrate all things Renaissance! Gather with your clan & celebrate making it through 2020!


More info >>




Online

Queer as Form // a poetry writing workshop

May 29 – 11:00am (CDT)

Is queer poetry just using old tools to tell new stories? Are there poetic forms that are themselves queer? Iowa City Poetry presents a four-week workshop with Jessica Lawson.


More info >>








Wilson’s Apple Orchard

Wilson’s Orchard Strawberry Festival

May 29 – 5:00pm

Join the Dandelion Stompers for a performance at Wilson’s Orchard during their strawberry festival!


More info >>




Online

WE ARE HERE – A Celebration of Iowa Music

May 29 – 7:00pm

The pandemic has had a devastating impact on America’s arts sector and has asked that artists pivot and adapt their efforts. And that’s exactly why this event was created.


More info >>




Brucemore

Little Women

May 29 – 7:30pm

Theatre Cedar Rapids presents Heather Chrisler’s four-women adaptation of ‘Little Women,’ dir. Saffron Henke.


More info >>




Iowa City Municipal Airport

Free Movie Series – The Croods: A New Age

May 29 – 9:00pm

The movie will be held at The Iowa City Municipal Airport starting around 9 PM. Registration will be required beforehand.


More info >>




Middle Amana Community Park

2021 Iowa Renaissance Festival & Gathering o’ Celts

May 30 – 10:00am

Join us as we gather again in Middle Amana to celebrate all things Renaissance! Gather with your clan & celebrate making it through 2020!


More info >>




Big Grove Brewery & Taproom

FREE SHOW: Big Grove Summer Jam Concert Series | David Zollo

May 30 – 1:00pm

Big Grove’s Summer Jam Concert Series is excited to host David Zollo, for a free show on the patio of Big Grove Brewery & Taproom in Iowa City on Sunday, May 30 from 1-3pm.


More info >>




Iowa Farm Sanctuary

Sanctuary Strolls

May 30 – 1:00pm

Meet rescued farm animal residents at Iowa Farm Sanctuary.


More info >>




Brucemore

Little Women

May 30 – 7:30pm

Theatre Cedar Rapids presents Heather Chrisler’s four-women adaptation of ‘Little Women,’ dir. Saffron Henke.


More info >>




Middle Amana Community Park

2021 Iowa Renaissance Festival & Gathering o’ Celts

May 31 – 10:00am

Join us as we gather again in Middle Amana to celebrate all things Renaissance! Gather with your clan & celebrate making it through 2020!


More info >>

We Are Here online concert addresses the state of the arts in Iowa
by Genevieve Trainor, May 27




FilmScene to reopen theaters in time for ‘A Quiet Place Part II’
by Emma McClatchey, May 26




The Takeaway: I came for the enchiladas from Sobremesa and stayed for the mole sauce
by Tiffani Green, May 21


