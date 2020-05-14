Advertisement

Weekender, May 14: Quarantine Edition #9

Posted on by Celine Robins
The Weekender
This weekend’s can’t-miss local (virtual) events include a discussion of the film “Ladybird” with FilmScene and the Iowa City Library, a virtual drag show from the Kings and Queens of Iowa City Pride, Houby Fest 2020 and more! If you’d like to receive the Weekender in your inbox every Thursday, sign up for our newsletter.
Online

LIVE from the Sondheim: Curt Oliver and Marc Roe

May 14 – 7:00pm

Fairfield Arts and Convention Center presents “Live from the Sondheim,” a collection of weekly performances live streamed directly from the center.


More info >>




Online

FilmScene & ICPL Kanopy discussion: LADY BIRD

May 14 – 7:00pm

Join FilmScene and the Iowa City Public Library every other week on Thursday at 7 p.m. for virtual discussions of art house film favorites offered on Kanopy!


More info >>




Online

Music for Meals: From Home!

May 14 – 7:00pm

Music for Meals From Home! is a special livestream event featuring performances from The Dandelion Stompers and The Soft & Low in support of the Coralville Community Food Pantry.


More info >>




Online

Virtual Houby Fest 2020

May 15 – May 16 – 10:00am

Join in this free online event to celebrate all things Houby! Cherish the culture and heritage of this Cedar Rapids tradition—virtually.


More info >>




Online

Concert at Home with Isaac Fieser

May 15 – 6:00pm

The Music and Arts Studios at the Eastern Iowa Arts Academy is driving support for their young musicians with weekly Facebook LIVE shows!


More info >>




Online

Out the Box Weekly Reading Series

May 15 – 8:00pm

Mirrorbox Theatre’s online performance series. This week: ‘Alligator,’ by Hilary Bettis, ft. Catherine Blades, Ellie Desautels, Omarr Hatcher, Curtis M. Jackson, Jo Jordan and others!


More info >>




Online

SPT presents Tales From the Writer’s Room AT HOME!

May 15 – 8:00pm

SPT offers all the hilarity, music, and fun you’ve come to expect from SPT in one virtual event!


More info >>




Online

Iowa City Pride Virtual Drag Show

May 15 – 9:00pm

Join the Kings and Queens of Iowa City Pride Friday May 15 at 9 p.m. (time subject to change) for a virtual drag show—a night of drag and fun!


More info >>




Online

10th Annual Underground New Play Festival – Online!

May 16 – 2:30pm

TCR’s 10th-annual Underground New Play Festival has been moved to an online format. Theme: THE MYSTERIOUS. Set One ft. plays by Emily Golden, Matt Fisher, Mike Miersen, Tristan Maynard, Brian Tanner.


More info >>








Online

Isolation Improv LIVE

May 16 – 7:00pm

Isolation Improv streams an interactive show—not only will it make you laugh but it will convince you to donate to the HACAP food reservoir. The best donation is monetary; $1 = 5 meals.


More info >>




Online

10th Annual Underground New Play Festival – Online!

May 16 – 7:30pm

TCR’s 10th-annual Underground New Play Festival has been moved to an online format. Theme: THE MYSTERIOUS. Set Two ft. plays by Tristan Maynard, Duane Larson, Brian Markowski, Billo O’Loughlin.


More info >>




Online

10th Annual Underground New Play Festival – Online!

May 17 – 2:30pm

TCR’s 10th-annual Underground New Play Festival has been moved to an online format. Theme: THE MYSTERIOUS. Set Two ft. plays by Zachary Johnson, Ali Ajram, Brian Tanner, Brigid Martin.


More info >>




Online

Crumbs Episode 2: Andre Perry

May 17 – 4:00pm

Crumbs is a live-streamed talk show ft. Ryan Joseph Anderson & Brian Johannesen, musicians & music industry professionals. They’ll discuss w/ guests the current and future state of the industry.


More info >>




Online

Online Event: The Iowa Motion Picture Awards Showcase

May 17 – 6:00pm

The 29th Annual Iowa Motion Picture Awards are postponed, but now there’s more time to screen nominated films! This week: Creative Contemporary Movement Class, Dinner With Dad and Leslie’s Gift.


More info >>




Online

Virtual Festival of Flowers for UAY

May 18 – May 25 – 7:00am

UAY’s 15th Annual Festival of Flowers is a virtual fundraising event running the week of May 18-25th. With every virtual ticket sold, guests receive a chance to win a Golden Ticket for a grand prize!


More info >>


