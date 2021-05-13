Advertisement

Weekender, May 13: ‘Emma.’ in the park, virtual mentalism, multimedia artist Nicky Tavares

Posted on by Celine Robins
THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium




Online

The Anne Frank Tree Project: Virtual Town Hall Meeting #2

May 13 – 3:00pm (CDT)

On April 29, 2022, UI will welcome a new tree to the Pentacrest: a sapling propagated from the tree that grew behind the Amsterdam annex where Anne Frank and her family hid during World War II.


More info >>




Online

Migration is Beautiful: Stories from the Iowa Women’s Archives

May 13 – 4:00pm (CDT)

Join UI Libraries and the Center for Worker Justice to hear stories of Latinx migration to Iowa 100 years ago through papers, photos and oral histories.


More info >>




Online

‘The Journey’

May 13 – 6:30pm (CDT)

Hancher presents extraordinary illusionist, mentalist and performance artist Scott Silven for a mesmerizing journey from your home to his in rural Scotland. View for more showtimes this weekend.


More info >>




Online

Nicky Tavares screening + Q&A

May 13 – 6:30pm (CDT)

Join PS1 for a virtual screening of work by multimedia artist Nicky Tavares! This event is second in a series featuring Iowa-based or connected media artists.


More info >>




Online

‘the bough breaks’

May 13 – 7:00pm

“the bough breaks” is a choreographic work of autofiction, created and performed by Melinda Jean Myers. The show focuses on her personal experience of motherhood. View for more showtimes this weekend.


More info >>




Online

2nd Thursday Series: From the Heart 2

May 13 – 7:00pm (CDT)

Tune in for Cedar Rapids Opera Theatre’s final 2nd Thursday Series event—and the the 2021-22 season announcement!


More info >>




Online

The Milk Carton Kids

May 13 – 8:00pm (CDT)

Englert Theatre and Mandolin present another unique and even more special set from the Milk Carton Kids spanning 2015-2019.


More info >>








Online

Out the Box: ‘Baby Camp’

May 14 – 8:00pm (CDT)

Set in the not-too-distant future, “Baby Camp” asks whether adopting the playbook of the opposition is really the path to freedom and whether power is worth any cost.


More info >>




Online

Queer as Form // a poetry writing workshop

May 15 – 11:00am (CDT)

Is queer poetry just using old tools to tell new stories? Are there poetic forms that are themselves queer? Iowa City Poetry presents a four-week workshop with Jessica Lawson.


More info >>




Online

A Rogue Wave with special guest Natalie Brown

May 15 – 5:00pm (CDT)

Natalie Brown is an extremely accomplished violinist and will be treating guests to a selection of music from her experience. A Rogue Wave will follow.


More info >>




Online

‘Under Milk Wood’ Zoom Reading

May 15 – 7:00pm

A reading of the Dylan Thomas classic, part of Uptown Bill’s Coffee House’s Saturday Night Stay-At-Home Concert Series.


More info >>




Chauncy Swan Park

FilmScene in the Park: ‘Emma.’

May 15 – 8:19pm

In this slick and snappy adaptation of the Jane Austin classic, a well meaning but selfish young woman meddles in the love lives of her friends.


More info >>




Online

Art in the Afternoon | Claire Thoele

May 16 – 1:00pm (CDT)

Claire Thoele is an illustrator and graphic designer who enjoys working in a wide variety of media, including watercolor, pen and ink and in the digital realm.


More info >>

ARTS, ENTERTAINMENT & DINING





The Takeaway: Marquee Pizzeria’s sweet and spicy pie is my new vice




The miraculous hard work of blooming where planted: Tending the garden of Iowa music

LOCAL ALBUM REVIEWS








LOCAL BOOK REVIEWS









