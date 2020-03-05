Weekender, March 5: Ray Blue, Orchestra Iowa, Guster and more to do in the CRANDIC this weekend

|
The Weekender
All the can't-miss events in the CRANDIC this weekend!
for our newsletter.
|
|
Legion Arts CSPS Hall
Eclipse
Mar 5 – 5:00pm
Eclipse is a video and live performance collaboration by the Advanced Performance Art at UNI.
More info >>
|
|
FilmScene—Chauncey
9th Annual Lunafest hosted by Girls on the Run of Eastern Iowa
Mar 5 – 5:30pm
*Staff Pick!* LUNAFEST is a traveling film festival, created by LUNA Bar, featuring award-winning short films by, for and about women. Your ticket benefits girls right here in Eastern Iowa.
More info >>
|
|
CSPS Hall
Ray Blue: A Fundraiser Concert for The Academy for Scholastic and Personal Success
Mar 5 – 7:30pm
This is a fundraiser for The Academy for Scholastic and Personal Success. Proceeds from this event will help to support the mission of The Academy for Scholastic and Personal Success.
More info >>
|
|
Big Grove Brewery & Taproom
Equalitea Party: Beer Release + Benefit Show
Mar 6 – 5:00pm
Support victims & survivors and celebrate womxn in our community! Featuring: Jayce Nguyen, Fickle Weather, DOG DAVE and Midwest Waves.
More info >>
|
|
Downtown Iowa City
2020 Spring Gallery Walk
Mar 6 – 5:00pm
*Staff Pick!* One of the best downtown traditions; Iowa City Gallery Walk. For over 20 years, this event has taken over downtown and filled your favorite businesses with wonderful works of art.
More info >>
|
|
Iowa City Community Theatre
Company!
Mar 6 – 7:30pm
*Staff Pick!*
Stephen Sondheim and George Firth’s classic musical on love and sex in the modern world, Company, returns to the ICCT stage after a twenty year hiatus.
More info >>
|
|
Coralville Center for the Performing Arts
Orchestra Iowa Masterworks IV: Rebellious Russians
Mar 6 – 7:30pm
Ballet Quad Cities will join Orchestra Iowa on stage for a new interpretation of Stravinsky’s Dumbarton Oaks Concerto in the March Masterworks Rebellious Russians concert.
More info >>
|
|
Cedar Rapids Public Library-Downtown
Community Cultural Celebration & Expo
Mar 7 – 10:00am
This great event is free and open to all! Featuring performances by: Scottish Pipes, Amen Choir, Keyfim Yerinde, Irish Dance, Kyudo and Baile Latino.
More info >>
|
|
CSPS Hall
Halfloves w/Dave Zollo & The Body Electric and Tyler Stuck
Mar 7 – 7:30pm
Halfloves are excited to be back at CSPS Hall with Dave Zollo & the Body Electric and Tyler Stuck.
Doors: 7PM
Tyler Stuck: 7:30PM
Dave Zollo & the Body Electric: 8:20PM
Halfloves: 9:30PM
All ages
More info >>
|
|
The Englert Theatre
GUSTER: AN EVENING OF MUSIC & IMPROV
Mar 7 – 8:00pm
Guster will be performing an intimate acoustic concert with strings. It’s the first Guster acoustic tour in over 7 years!
More info >>
|
|
Prairie Lights Books & Cafe
Cynthia Beebe
Mar 8 – 2:00pm
Former ATF agent Cynthia Beebe, who had a groundbreaking career as one of the first women special agents for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, (ATF), will read from her memoir.
More info >>
|
|
Hancher Auditorium
Dreamers’ Circus
Mar 8 – 5:30pm
Nikolaj Busk (piano and accordion), Ale Carr (Nordic cittern), and Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen (violin) view their Nordic folk roots as a point of departure rather than a fixed destination.
More info >>
|
|
FilmScene—Chauncey
Vino Vérité: Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets
Mar 8 – 7:00pm
The first Vino Vérité of 2020 challenges our conceptions of observational documentary. The Ross Brothers fabricate an elegy to a Vegas dive bar from real world pieces populated by actual characters.
More info >>
|
|
Gabe’s
Ryan M. Brewer w/ Miss Christine, Hannah Frey
Mar 8 – 7:30pm
Less concerned with labels than with quality, and less defined by geographical location than by life experience … Ryan M. Brewer plays what he likes to call “Free Range Americana.”
More info >>