Weekender, March 5: Ray Blue, Orchestra Iowa, Guster and more to do in the CRANDIC this weekend

Posted on by Celine Robins





The Weekender

All the can't-miss events in the CRANDIC this weekend!




Legion Arts CSPS Hall

Eclipse

Mar 5 – 5:00pm

Eclipse is a video and live performance collaboration by the Advanced Performance Art at UNI.


More info >>




FilmScene—Chauncey

9th Annual Lunafest hosted by Girls on the Run of Eastern Iowa

Mar 5 – 5:30pm

*Staff Pick!* LUNAFEST is a traveling film festival, created by LUNA Bar, featuring award-winning short films by, for and about women. Your ticket benefits girls right here in Eastern Iowa.


More info >>




CSPS Hall

Ray Blue: A Fundraiser Concert for The Academy for Scholastic and Personal Success

Mar 5 – 7:30pm

This is a fundraiser for The Academy for Scholastic and Personal Success. Proceeds from this event will help to support the mission of The Academy for Scholastic and Personal Success.


More info >>




Big Grove Brewery & Taproom

Equalitea Party: Beer Release + Benefit Show

Mar 6 – 5:00pm

Support victims & survivors and celebrate womxn in our community! Featuring: Jayce Nguyen, Fickle Weather, DOG DAVE and Midwest Waves.


More info >>




Downtown Iowa City

2020 Spring Gallery Walk

Mar 6 – 5:00pm

*Staff Pick!* One of the best downtown traditions; Iowa City Gallery Walk. For over 20 years, this event has taken over downtown and filled your favorite businesses with wonderful works of art.


More info >>




Iowa City Community Theatre

Company!

Mar 6 – 7:30pm

*Staff Pick!*

Stephen Sondheim and George Firth’s classic musical on love and sex in the modern world, Company, returns to the ICCT stage after a twenty year hiatus.


More info >>




Coralville Center for the Performing Arts

Orchestra Iowa Masterworks IV: Rebellious Russians

Mar 6 – 7:30pm

Ballet Quad Cities will join Orchestra Iowa on stage for a new interpretation of Stravinsky’s Dumbarton Oaks Concerto in the March Masterworks Rebellious Russians concert.


More info >>




Cedar Rapids Public Library-Downtown

Community Cultural Celebration & Expo

Mar 7 – 10:00am

This great event is free and open to all! Featuring performances by: Scottish Pipes, Amen Choir, Keyfim Yerinde, Irish Dance, Kyudo and Baile Latino.


More info >>




CSPS Hall

Halfloves w/Dave Zollo & The Body Electric and Tyler Stuck

Mar 7 – 7:30pm

Halfloves are excited to be back at CSPS Hall with Dave Zollo & the Body Electric and Tyler Stuck.

Doors: 7PM
Tyler Stuck: 7:30PM
Dave Zollo & the Body Electric: 8:20PM
Halfloves: 9:30PM

All ages


More info >>




The Englert Theatre

GUSTER: AN EVENING OF MUSIC & IMPROV

Mar 7 – 8:00pm

Guster will be performing an intimate acoustic concert with strings. It’s the first Guster acoustic tour in over 7 years!


More info >>




Prairie Lights Books & Cafe

Cynthia Beebe

Mar 8 – 2:00pm

Former ATF agent Cynthia Beebe, who had a groundbreaking career as one of the first women special agents for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, (ATF), will read from her memoir.


More info >>




Hancher Auditorium

Dreamers’ Circus

Mar 8 – 5:30pm

Nikolaj Busk (piano and accordion), Ale Carr (Nordic cittern), and Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen (violin) view their Nordic folk roots as a point of departure rather than a fixed destination.


More info >>




FilmScene—Chauncey

Vino Vérité: Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets

Mar 8 – 7:00pm

The first Vino Vérité of 2020 challenges our conceptions of observational documentary. The Ross Brothers fabricate an elegy to a Vegas dive bar from real world pieces populated by actual characters.


More info >>




Gabe’s

Ryan M. Brewer w/ Miss Christine, Hannah Frey

Mar 8 – 7:30pm

Less concerned with labels than with quality, and less defined by geographical location than by life experience … Ryan M. Brewer plays what he likes to call “Free Range Americana.”


More info >>


