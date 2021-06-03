Weekender, June 3: Outdoor concerts, Afrofuturism, antique airplanes, 2021 Summer Gallery Walk

|
Ranshaw House
Thursday Night Farm Sessions: Brian Johannesen
Jun 3 – 5:30pm
A free outdoor concert series at Wilson’s Orchard. This week: Drawing inspiration from heroes like John Prine and Bruce Springsteen, Johannesen writes about everyday life with sincerity and humor.
Maquoketa Downtown Green Space
Maquoketa Summer Concert Series: Nutsy Turtle & Lori G
Jun 3 – 6:00pm
Nutsy Turtle & Lori G open the 2021 series, with Tri-M BBQ and ice cream floats from the Maquoketa Optimist Club. Bring lawn chairs for this FREE family-friendly outdoor concert!
Online
Bettina Fabos & Isaac Campbell artist talk
Jun 3 – 6:00pm (CDT)
A virtual presentation exploring the series of wheat paste art Campbell is installing across Iowa and other work generated from the Fortepan Iowa public photo archive. Q&A to follow.
Online
Afrofuturism as Expression
Jun 3 – 7:00pm (CDT)
Afrofuturism is an invitation into portals of Black possibilities within familiar and unfamiliar realms. Join the Stanley Museum for a conversation on the expressions of those possibilities in art.
Online
No Touching Sessions ep27// Penny Peach
Jun 3 – 8:00pm
A crowdless concert series recorded in an empty venue at Gabe’s Iowa City presented by Threshold Apprehension Sound. Live board mix, no multi-tracking, no edits.
Downtown Pedestrian Mall
Music on the Ped Mall: Keegan Kosner & Delaney Darnell.
Jun 4 – 5:30pm
Live music returns on Friday nights to the pedestrian mall starting this June. This week: Keegan Kosner & Delaney Darnell.
PS1 MAC
Cameraless 16mm Film Workshop
Jun 4 – 6:00pm
In this workshop you will learn how to take easily accessible items, household items, and 16mm film to make your own film art pieces.
Iowa City Municipal Airport
More than a Meal Drive-In Movie Night
Jun 4 – 7:45pm
Support Table to Table’s efforts in fighting local food waste by joining them for a drive-in screening of “Wasted! The Story of Food Waste.”
Green Castle Aero Club
Green Castle Antique, Vintage & Experimental Fly-In/Drive-In June 5
Jun 5 – 9:00am
See antique, vintage and experimental airplanes competing for awards, fly in an airplane and learn how to get involved in aviation.
Middle Amana Community Park
2021 Iowa Renaissance Festival & Gathering o’ Celts
Jun 5 – 10:00am
Gather in Middle Amana to celebrate all things Renaissance & celebrate making it through 2020!
Downtown Iowa City
2021 Summer Gallery Walk
Jun 5 – 11:00am
This FREE event is open to everyone to enjoy a self-guided tour of shops, galleries, and other locations that have curated featured artists and pieces of art.
Ranshaw House
Choose Your Own Adventure: A Theatrical Experience for Teens
Jun 5 – 12:00pm
Facilitated by Diviin Huff, the scenes and monologues selected for this event are from BIPOC playwrights, launching the teens into a facilitated conversation about how it reflects their reality.
PS1 MAC
Cameraless 16mm Film Workshop
Jun 5 – 2:00pm
In this workshop you will learn how to take easily accessible items, household items, and 16mm film to make your own film art pieces.
Online
woman:hood | Virtual Reception
Jun 5 – 7:30pm (CDT)
Women: hood explores complex experiences of femininity through interviews and responsive art works.
Middle Amana Community Park
2021 Iowa Renaissance Festival & Gathering o’ Celts
Jun 6 – 10:00am
Gather in Middle Amana to celebrate all things Renaissance & celebrate making it through 2020!
Iowa Farm Sanctuary
Sanctuary Strolls
Jun 6 – 1:00pm
Meet rescued farm animal residents at Iowa Farm Sanctuary.
Online
Making Stars@ICPL
Jun 6 – 1:30pm (CDT)
Join Elsworth Carman, Iowa City Public Library Director, during this online workshop to learn how to transform colorful kite paper into beautiful stars.
PS1 MAC
Cameraless 16mm Film Workshop
Jun 6 – 2:00pm
In this workshop you will learn how to take easily accessible items, household items, and 16mm film to make your own film art pieces.
Online
Writers Open Mic
Jun 6 – 4:00pm
Share 4-5 minutes of your original writing with Iowa City Poetry’s appreciative Zoom audience. All writing genres and experience levels welcome.
Get “crumples in [your] dress” when you see the moving ‘Little Women’ with loved ones
by Karle Meyes, May 29
|
“Everything is critical” for IC rapper TheZeffsterr
by Dr. Dawson, June 2
|
Taylor Bergen named executive director of CSPS
by Izabela Zaluska, June 2
|
The Farm to Street Dinner is returning, and tickets are on sale now
by Paul Brennan, May 28