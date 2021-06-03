Advertisement

Weekender, June 3: Outdoor concerts, Afrofuturism, antique airplanes, 2021 Summer Gallery Walk

Ranshaw House

Thursday Night Farm Sessions: Brian Johannesen

Jun 3 – 5:30pm

A free outdoor concert series at Wilson’s Orchard. This week: Drawing inspiration from heroes like John Prine and Bruce Springsteen, Johannesen writes about everyday life with sincerity and humor.


More info >>




Maquoketa Downtown Green Space

Maquoketa Summer Concert Series: Nutsy Turtle & Lori G

Jun 3 – 6:00pm

Nutsy Turtle & Lori G open the 2021 series, with Tri-M BBQ and ice cream floats from the Maquoketa Optimist Club. Bring lawn chairs for this FREE family-friendly outdoor concert!


More info >>




Online

Bettina Fabos & Isaac Campbell artist talk

Jun 3 – 6:00pm (CDT)

A virtual presentation exploring the series of wheat paste art Campbell is installing across Iowa and other work generated from the Fortepan Iowa public photo archive. Q&A to follow.


More info >>




Online

Afrofuturism as Expression

Jun 3 – 7:00pm (CDT)

Afrofuturism is an invitation into portals of Black possibilities within familiar and unfamiliar realms. Join the Stanley Museum for a conversation on the expressions of those possibilities in art.


More info >>




Online

No Touching Sessions ep27// Penny Peach

Jun 3 – 8:00pm

A crowdless concert series recorded in an empty venue at Gabe’s Iowa City presented by Threshold Apprehension Sound. Live board mix, no multi-tracking, no edits.


More info >>




Downtown Pedestrian Mall

Music on the Ped Mall: Keegan Kosner & Delaney Darnell.

Jun 4 – 5:30pm

Live music returns on Friday nights to the pedestrian mall starting this June. This week: Keegan Kosner & Delaney Darnell.


More info >>




PS1 MAC

Cameraless 16mm Film Workshop

Jun 4 – 6:00pm

In this workshop you will learn how to take easily accessible items, household items, and 16mm film to make your own film art pieces.


More info >>




Iowa City Municipal Airport

More than a Meal Drive-In Movie Night

Jun 4 – 7:45pm

Support Table to Table’s efforts in fighting local food waste by joining them for a drive-in screening of “Wasted! The Story of Food Waste.”


More info >>




Green Castle Aero Club

Green Castle Antique, Vintage & Experimental Fly-In/Drive-In June 5

Jun 5 – 9:00am

See antique, vintage and experimental airplanes competing for awards, fly in an airplane and learn how to get involved in aviation.


More info >>




Middle Amana Community Park

2021 Iowa Renaissance Festival & Gathering o’ Celts

Jun 5 – 10:00am

Gather in Middle Amana to celebrate all things Renaissance & celebrate making it through 2020!


More info >>








Downtown Iowa City

2021 Summer Gallery Walk

Jun 5 – 11:00am

This FREE event is open to everyone to enjoy a self-guided tour of shops, galleries, and other locations that have curated featured artists and pieces of art.


More info >>




Ranshaw House

Choose Your Own Adventure: A Theatrical Experience for Teens

Jun 5 – 12:00pm

Facilitated by Diviin Huff, the scenes and monologues selected for this event are from BIPOC playwrights, launching the teens into a facilitated conversation about how it reflects their reality.


More info >>




PS1 MAC

Cameraless 16mm Film Workshop

Jun 5 – 2:00pm

In this workshop you will learn how to take easily accessible items, household items, and 16mm film to make your own film art pieces.


More info >>




Online

woman:hood | Virtual Reception

Jun 5 – 7:30pm (CDT)

Women: hood explores complex experiences of femininity through interviews and responsive art works.


More info >>




Middle Amana Community Park

2021 Iowa Renaissance Festival & Gathering o’ Celts

Jun 6 – 10:00am

Gather in Middle Amana to celebrate all things Renaissance & celebrate making it through 2020!


More info >>




Iowa Farm Sanctuary

Sanctuary Strolls

Jun 6 – 1:00pm

Meet rescued farm animal residents at Iowa Farm Sanctuary.


More info >>




Online

Making Stars@ICPL

Jun 6 – 1:30pm (CDT)

Join Elsworth Carman, Iowa City Public Library Director, during this online workshop to learn how to transform colorful kite paper into beautiful stars.


More info >>




PS1 MAC

Cameraless 16mm Film Workshop

Jun 6 – 2:00pm

In this workshop you will learn how to take easily accessible items, household items, and 16mm film to make your own film art pieces.


More info >>




Online

Writers Open Mic

Jun 6 – 4:00pm

Share 4-5 minutes of your original writing with Iowa City Poetry’s appreciative Zoom audience. All writing genres and experience levels welcome.


More info >>

