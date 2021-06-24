Advertisement

Weekender, June 24: Trekfest, nerdy burlesque, outdoor yoga and more to do this weekend

Posted on by Celine Robins





THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
Parades, festivals, the sounds of music in the air—almost feels like normal, doesn’t it? Have fun but stay safe, to ensure that you “live long and prosper!”




Online

‘The 19th Hijacker’ — Webinar Commemorating 9/11 20th Anniversary

Jun 24 – 7:00pm

Prairie Lights presents an evening with bestselling author James Reston, Jr. discussing his new book, “The 19th Hijacker.” Free; registration required.


More info >>




McGrath Amphitheatre

The Roundup: Orleans, Pure Prairie League & Catfish Murphy

Jun 25 – 4:00pm

The Roundup returns to Cedar Rapids, with food court opening at 11 a.m. 6/24-26 and music each afternoon and evening!


More info >>




Downtown Pedestrian Mall

Music on the Pedmall

Jun 25 – 5:30pm

Live Music on the Pedmall concludes its June series with Purple Frank & Anthony Worden.


More info >>




Hall Park

TrekFest 2021

Jun 25 – 5:30pm

TrekFest is a festival celebrating the future birth of Captain James T. Kirk. There will be food, music, a demolition derby, a costume/cosplay contest, Trek trivia contest and more geeky fun.


More info >>




Public Space One

Open Air Media Festival

Jun 25 – 8:30pm

Open Air Media Festival invites Iowa-based artists to present time-based works in public spaces throughout Iowa City over the course of two evenings.


More info >>




Guthridge Park

Hi Yoga 2021

Jun 26 – 8:00am

Panda Marie is hosting an outdoor yoga retreat in partnership with the city of Hiawatha. The event will begin with an optional 5K walk/run followed by a group yoga session and breakout sessions.


More info >>




Downtown Cedar Rapids

Freedom Festival Parade

Jun 26 – 10:00am

The theme for the 2021 Parade will be the traditional “United We Stand.” The route will go down 2nd Avenue from 6th Street to 1st Street, and then up 3rd Avenue back to 5th Street.


More info >>




NewBo City Market

Volta Youth Music Festival

Jun 26 – 3:00pm

Join the Eastern Iowa Arts Academy for an afternoon of incredible music at the NewBo City Market, featuring the Eastern Iowa Arts Academy’s youth rock bands and soloists.


More info >>




South District – Iowa City

Diversity Market

Jun 26 – 3:00pm

Saturdays in the South District just became even more fun! The goal of this summer “pop-up” market is to bring together and elevate BIPOC-owned and/or woman-owned entrepreneurs, artisans and others.


More info >>




McGrath Amphitheatre

The Roundup: A Flock Of Seagulls, Naked Eyes & Surf Zombies

Jun 26 – 4:00pm

The Roundup returns to Cedar Rapids, with food court opening at 11 a.m. 6/24-26 and music each afternoon and evening!


More info >>




Touch of Class

Tanager Place June Jam

Jun 26 – 5:00pm

Join Tanager Place for the first ever June Jam on June 26! Come together, connect and celebrate the mission of Tanager Place. Your ticket includes great food, great drinks, live music and fun.


More info >>




Wildwood BBQ & Saloon

Monsters, Mythos, and the Knights Who Slay Burlesque Show

Jun 26 – 9:00pm

Knights of the Round Pasties Burlesque present a night to remember, with guest performers Dolores Sparkles and Betsey Beau Peep. Available virtually as well as in person!


More info >>




The Bohemian

Sundays with Steve

Jun 27 – 2:00pm

Enjoy local legend Steve Grismore in the Bohemian’s rooftop garden!


More info >>




Gabe’s

TV Cop Smokes Weed Long Delayed Record Release Show With Bigby Woods and Bain-Marie

Jun 27 – 6:00pm

TV Cop will enjoy a long-awaited Bloated Kat Records release show in the Beer Garden at Gabe’s.


More info >>

ENTERTAINMENT





Pure Prairie League ‘basically chomping at the bit’ to play
Avery Gregurich, June 24
There haven’t been too many summers over the last 50 years when Mike Reilly hasn’t been onstage somewhere, harmonizing on the chorus to “Amie.” After 18 months of waiting, he’ll finally be able to do it again when Pure Prairie League plays with Orleans and Catfish Murphy at the McGrath Amphitheatre tomorrow, June 25.




TCR’s ‘Bright Star’ is full of shine
Karle Meyers, June 24
The bright sun shone on the face of Alice Murphy, played by the majestic Jordan Arnold, as she casually entered the playing space of Theatre Cedar Rapids’ Bright Star. This riveting musical (music/book and story by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell) is presented live and outdoors on Brucemore’s beautiful Peggy Boyle Whitworth Amphitheater.


Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

