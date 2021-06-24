Weekender, June 24: Trekfest, nerdy burlesque, outdoor yoga and more to do this weekend

|
THE WEEKENDER
Parades, festivals, the sounds of music in the air—almost feels like normal, doesn’t it? Have fun but stay safe, to ensure that you “live long and prosper!”
Online
‘The 19th Hijacker’ — Webinar Commemorating 9/11 20th Anniversary
Jun 24 – 7:00pm
Prairie Lights presents an evening with bestselling author James Reston, Jr. discussing his new book, “The 19th Hijacker.” Free; registration required.
McGrath Amphitheatre
The Roundup: Orleans, Pure Prairie League & Catfish Murphy
Jun 25 – 4:00pm
The Roundup returns to Cedar Rapids, with food court opening at 11 a.m. 6/24-26 and music each afternoon and evening!
Downtown Pedestrian Mall
Music on the Pedmall
Jun 25 – 5:30pm
Live Music on the Pedmall concludes its June series with Purple Frank & Anthony Worden.
Hall Park
TrekFest 2021
Jun 25 – 5:30pm
TrekFest is a festival celebrating the future birth of Captain James T. Kirk. There will be food, music, a demolition derby, a costume/cosplay contest, Trek trivia contest and more geeky fun.
Public Space One
Open Air Media Festival
Jun 25 – 8:30pm
Open Air Media Festival invites Iowa-based artists to present time-based works in public spaces throughout Iowa City over the course of two evenings.
Guthridge Park
Hi Yoga 2021
Jun 26 – 8:00am
Panda Marie is hosting an outdoor yoga retreat in partnership with the city of Hiawatha. The event will begin with an optional 5K walk/run followed by a group yoga session and breakout sessions.
Downtown Cedar Rapids
Freedom Festival Parade
Jun 26 – 10:00am
The theme for the 2021 Parade will be the traditional “United We Stand.” The route will go down 2nd Avenue from 6th Street to 1st Street, and then up 3rd Avenue back to 5th Street.
NewBo City Market
Volta Youth Music Festival
Jun 26 – 3:00pm
Join the Eastern Iowa Arts Academy for an afternoon of incredible music at the NewBo City Market, featuring the Eastern Iowa Arts Academy’s youth rock bands and soloists.
South District – Iowa City
Diversity Market
Jun 26 – 3:00pm
Saturdays in the South District just became even more fun! The goal of this summer “pop-up” market is to bring together and elevate BIPOC-owned and/or woman-owned entrepreneurs, artisans and others.
McGrath Amphitheatre
The Roundup: A Flock Of Seagulls, Naked Eyes & Surf Zombies
Jun 26 – 4:00pm
The Roundup returns to Cedar Rapids, with food court opening at 11 a.m. 6/24-26 and music each afternoon and evening!
Touch of Class
Tanager Place June Jam
Jun 26 – 5:00pm
Join Tanager Place for the first ever June Jam on June 26! Come together, connect and celebrate the mission of Tanager Place. Your ticket includes great food, great drinks, live music and fun.
Wildwood BBQ & Saloon
Monsters, Mythos, and the Knights Who Slay Burlesque Show
Jun 26 – 9:00pm
Knights of the Round Pasties Burlesque present a night to remember, with guest performers Dolores Sparkles and Betsey Beau Peep. Available virtually as well as in person!
The Bohemian
Sundays with Steve
Jun 27 – 2:00pm
Enjoy local legend Steve Grismore in the Bohemian’s rooftop garden!
Gabe’s
TV Cop Smokes Weed Long Delayed Record Release Show With Bigby Woods and Bain-Marie
Jun 27 – 6:00pm
TV Cop will enjoy a long-awaited Bloated Kat Records release show in the Beer Garden at Gabe’s.
Pure Prairie League ‘basically chomping at the bit’ to play
Avery Gregurich, June 24
There haven’t been too many summers over the last 50 years when Mike Reilly hasn’t been onstage somewhere, harmonizing on the chorus to “Amie.” After 18 months of waiting, he’ll finally be able to do it again when Pure Prairie League plays with Orleans and Catfish Murphy at the McGrath Amphitheatre tomorrow, June 25.
TCR’s ‘Bright Star’ is full of shine
Karle Meyers, June 24
The bright sun shone on the face of Alice Murphy, played by the majestic Jordan Arnold, as she casually entered the playing space of Theatre Cedar Rapids’ Bright Star. This riveting musical (music/book and story by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell) is presented live and outdoors on Brucemore’s beautiful Peggy Boyle Whitworth Amphitheater.