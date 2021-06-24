Weekender, June 24: Trekfest, nerdy burlesque, outdoor yoga and more to do this weekend

Pure Prairie League ‘basically chomping at the bit’ to play

Avery Gregurich, June 24

There haven’t been too many summers over the last 50 years when Mike Reilly hasn’t been onstage somewhere, harmonizing on the chorus to “Amie.” After 18 months of waiting, he’ll finally be able to do it again when Pure Prairie League plays with Orleans and Catfish Murphy at the McGrath Amphitheatre tomorrow, June 25.