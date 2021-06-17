Advertisement

Weekender, June 17: Juneteenth celebrations, Open Air Media Festival, Concerti Grossi

THE WEEKENDER

Juneteenth is here! Celebrate Freedom Day (which just became the newest recognized federal holiday) with events across Eastern Iowa, or explore dozens of other events happening this weekend.




Online

Justice That Heals: A Forum on Restorative Justice

Jun 17 – 12:00pm

The U.S. criminal legal system relies on “Retributive Justice”—punishment for wrongdoing—but there is an alternative! Restorative Justice works. Learn more!


More info >>




Chauncy Swan Park

Downtown Block Party & ‘Miss Juneteenth’

Jun 17 – 5:00pm

Gather for a community meal and block party; stay for a FilmScene in the Park screening of “Miss Juneteenth!”


More info >>




The ArtiFactory

Phil Dorothy Drawing Studio

Jun 17 – 6:30pm

Now that many of us are vaccinated, the ArtiFactory will offer a Thursday night life drawing group in memory of Phil Dorothy. Registration required (minimum class size: 5). 18+ only.


More info >>




Online

No Touching Sessions ep29// Anthony Worden & the Illiterati

Jun 17 – 8:00pm

Season 2: Full-bands, fully vaccinated. A crowdless concert series recorded in an empty venue at Gabe’s Iowa City presented by Threshold Apprehension Sound.


More info >>




Lowe Park – Klopfenstein Amphitheater

Music by the Gross

Jun 18 – 7:00pm

Red Cedar brings an orchestra of eleven players to perform Concerti Grossi by Vivaldi, Corelli Handel, and Kimber.


More info >>




The Bohemian

Roots of Rhythm

Jun 18 – 7:00pm

Enjoy Roots of Rhythm, featuring Pat Smith, Richard Wagor and Lynne Hart, in the Bohemian’s rooftop garden!


More info >>




Online

Put Your Funny Where Your Mouth Is: Improv Comedy

Jun 18 – 7:30pm

The troupe from ICCT’s Improv workshop is back!


More info >>




Online

Out the Box: ‘It Is Magic’

Jun 18 – 8:00pm

Mirrorbox Theatre presents the 50th installment of their Out the Box online reading series! “It Is Magic,” by Mickle Maher. Directed by Cavan Hallman. Free; registration required.


More info >>




Online

Open Air Media Festival virtual artist talk series

Jun 19 – 10:00am

Join Public Space One/MAC for two days of virtual artist shop-talks featuring participants in the 2021 Open Air Media Festival! Free; registration required.


More info >>




NewBo City Market

Juneteenth Festival

Jun 19 – 11:00am

The African American Museum of Iowa presents a day-long celebration of Juneteenth, with various music performances, the Washington High School step team and more!


More info >>




Windy Goat Acres

Queen of Hearts Wonderland Fest and Masquerade

Jun 19 – 11:00am

Don’t be late to this very important date! The Queen of Hearts Wonderland Fest takes over this Tama Co. acreage with a feast for the eyes and the ears.


More info >>




Online

Open Air Media Festival virtual artist talk series

Jun 19 – 1:00pm

Join Public Space One/MAC for two days of virtual artist shop-talks featuring participants in the 2021 Open Air Media Festival! Free; registration required.


More info >>




Red Cedar Chamber Music

Music by the Gross: Red Cedar Chamber Music

Jun 19 – 1:00pm

Red Cedar presents an orchestra of eleven strings playing Concerti Grossi by Vivaldi, Correlli, Handel and Kimber.


More info >>




South District – Iowa City

Diversity Market

Jun 19 – 3:00pm

Saturdays in the South District just became even more fun! The goal of this summer “pop-up” market is to bring together and elevate BIPOC-owned and/or woman-owned entrepreneurs, artisans and others.


More info >>




Red Cedar Chamber Music

Music by the Gross: Red Cedar Chamber Music

Jun 19 – 3:30pm

Red Cedar presents an orchestra of eleven strings playing Concerti Grossi by Vivaldi, Correlli, Handel and Kimber.


More info >>




Online

Open Air Media Festival virtual artist talk series

Jun 19 – 5:30pm

Join Public Space One/MAC for two days of virtual artist shop-talks featuring participants in the 2021 Open Air Media Festival! Free; registration required.


More info >>




RavenWolf Stage

Awful Purdies with special guest Big Begonias

Jun 19 – 6:00pm

Listen to the unique sound of the Awful Purdies and the Big Begonias at Raven Wolf Productions, live and out of doors! Bring your camp chair, a blanket and something to drink.


More info >>




S.T. Morrison Park

IFR Juneteenth Block Party

Jun 19 – 6:30pm

The Iowa Freedom Riders present a family celebration of Juneteenth featuring food, face painting, music and more!


More info >>




Online

Open Air Media Festival virtual artist talk series

Jun 19 – 7:00pm

Join Public Space One/MAC for two days of virtual artist shop-talks featuring participants in the 2021 Open Air Media Festival! Free; registration required.


More info >>




The Bohemian

Blake Shaw Duo

Jun 19 – 7:00pm

Enjoy more great jazz in the Bohemian’s rooftop garden!


More info >>




Brucemore

‘Bright Star’

Jun 19 – 7:30pm

“Bright Star” tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and ’40s.


More info >>




Red Cedar Chamber Music

Music by the Gross: Red Cedar Chamber Music

Jun 20 – 3:00pm

Red Cedar presents an orchestra of eleven strings playing Concerti Grossi by Vivaldi, Correlli, Handel and Kimber.


More info >>




Online

Free Generative Workshop

Jun 20 – 5:30pm

Join Iowa City Poetry and Prompt Press for this month’s workshop. Fiction author and essayist Rachel Swearingen leads this month’s session and everyone’s welcome! Free; registration required.


More info >>




Brucemore

‘Bright Star’

Jun 20 – 7:30pm

“Bright Star” tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and ’40s.


More info >>

ENTERTAINMENT & DINING





We Tried It: Hy-Vee’s Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Sushi Roll
Paul Brennan, June 16
It’s possible to find restaurants in the United States that take sushi as seriously as the most tradition-bound restaurants in Japan do. It’s also possible to buy sushi at your local Hy-Vee.




Insomnia Cookies opening downtown Iowa City location
Izabela Zaluska, June 15
The downtown Iowa City location will be the late-night bakery chain’s third location in Iowa. The other two are in Ames and Cedar Falls. It’s no coincidence that all three of Iowa’s locations are near college towns.




International Writing Program collaborates on reading in support of Burmese/Myanma poets
Genevieve Trainor, June 14
Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, stated recently, “In just over four months, Myanmar has gone from being a fragile democracy to a human rights catastrophe.”




Elizabeth Moen and McGuirk rocked the Ped Mall with reflections on pandemic solitude, cowpoke vibes and an ode to ‘Lizzie McGuire’
Jordan Sellergren, June 11
The first show of the Mission Creek Summer Sessions was a breath of fresh air, if you could manage a full inhale in the withering heat on Thursday evening.


Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

