Weekender, June 17: Juneteenth celebrations, Open Air Media Festival, Concerti Grossi

Juneteenth is here! Celebrate Freedom Day (which just became the newest recognized federal holiday) with events across Eastern Iowa, or explore dozens of other events happening this weekend.
|
|
Online
Justice That Heals: A Forum on Restorative Justice
Jun 17 – 12:00pm
The U.S. criminal legal system relies on “Retributive Justice”—punishment for wrongdoing—but there is an alternative! Restorative Justice works. Learn more!
More info >>
|
|
Chauncy Swan Park
Downtown Block Party & ‘Miss Juneteenth’
Jun 17 – 5:00pm
Gather for a community meal and block party; stay for a FilmScene in the Park screening of “Miss Juneteenth!”
More info >>
|
|
The ArtiFactory
Phil Dorothy Drawing Studio
Jun 17 – 6:30pm
Now that many of us are vaccinated, the ArtiFactory will offer a Thursday night life drawing group in memory of Phil Dorothy. Registration required (minimum class size: 5). 18+ only.
More info >>
|
|
Online
No Touching Sessions ep29// Anthony Worden & the Illiterati
Jun 17 – 8:00pm
Season 2: Full-bands, fully vaccinated. A crowdless concert series recorded in an empty venue at Gabe’s Iowa City presented by Threshold Apprehension Sound.
More info >>
|
|
Lowe Park – Klopfenstein Amphitheater
Music by the Gross
Jun 18 – 7:00pm
Red Cedar brings an orchestra of eleven players to perform Concerti Grossi by Vivaldi, Corelli Handel, and Kimber.
More info >>
|
|
The Bohemian
Roots of Rhythm
Jun 18 – 7:00pm
Enjoy Roots of Rhythm, featuring Pat Smith, Richard Wagor and Lynne Hart, in the Bohemian’s rooftop garden!
More info >>
|
|
Online
Put Your Funny Where Your Mouth Is: Improv Comedy
Jun 18 – 7:30pm
The troupe from ICCT’s Improv workshop is back!
More info >>
|
|
Online
Out the Box: ‘It Is Magic’
Jun 18 – 8:00pm
Mirrorbox Theatre presents the 50th installment of their Out the Box online reading series! “It Is Magic,” by Mickle Maher. Directed by Cavan Hallman. Free; registration required.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Open Air Media Festival virtual artist talk series
Jun 19 – 10:00am
Join Public Space One/MAC for two days of virtual artist shop-talks featuring participants in the 2021 Open Air Media Festival! Free; registration required.
More info >>
|
|
NewBo City Market
Juneteenth Festival
Jun 19 – 11:00am
The African American Museum of Iowa presents a day-long celebration of Juneteenth, with various music performances, the Washington High School step team and more!
More info >>
|
|
Windy Goat Acres
Queen of Hearts Wonderland Fest and Masquerade
Jun 19 – 11:00am
Don’t be late to this very important date! The Queen of Hearts Wonderland Fest takes over this Tama Co. acreage with a feast for the eyes and the ears.
More info >>
|
|
Online
|
|
Red Cedar Chamber Music
Music by the Gross: Red Cedar Chamber Music
Jun 19 – 1:00pm
Red Cedar presents an orchestra of eleven strings playing Concerti Grossi by Vivaldi, Correlli, Handel and Kimber.
More info >>
|
|
South District – Iowa City
Diversity Market
Jun 19 – 3:00pm
Saturdays in the South District just became even more fun! The goal of this summer “pop-up” market is to bring together and elevate BIPOC-owned and/or woman-owned entrepreneurs, artisans and others.
More info >>
|
|
Red Cedar Chamber Music
|
|
Online
|
|
RavenWolf Stage
Awful Purdies with special guest Big Begonias
Jun 19 – 6:00pm
Listen to the unique sound of the Awful Purdies and the Big Begonias at Raven Wolf Productions, live and out of doors! Bring your camp chair, a blanket and something to drink.
More info >>
|
|
S.T. Morrison Park
IFR Juneteenth Block Party
Jun 19 – 6:30pm
The Iowa Freedom Riders present a family celebration of Juneteenth featuring food, face painting, music and more!
More info >>
|
|
Online
|
|
The Bohemian
Blake Shaw Duo
Jun 19 – 7:00pm
Enjoy more great jazz in the Bohemian’s rooftop garden!
More info >>
|
|
Brucemore
‘Bright Star’
Jun 19 – 7:30pm
“Bright Star” tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and ’40s.
More info >>
|
|
Red Cedar Chamber Music
|
|
Online
Free Generative Workshop
Jun 20 – 5:30pm
Join Iowa City Poetry and Prompt Press for this month’s workshop. Fiction author and essayist Rachel Swearingen leads this month’s session and everyone’s welcome! Free; registration required.
More info >>
|
|
Brucemore
|
|
|
We Tried It: Hy-Vee’s Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Sushi Roll
Paul Brennan, June 16
It’s possible to find restaurants in the United States that take sushi as seriously as the most tradition-bound restaurants in Japan do. It’s also possible to buy sushi at your local Hy-Vee.
|
|
|
Insomnia Cookies opening downtown Iowa City location
Izabela Zaluska, June 15
The downtown Iowa City location will be the late-night bakery chain’s third location in Iowa. The other two are in Ames and Cedar Falls. It’s no coincidence that all three of Iowa’s locations are near college towns.
|
|
|
International Writing Program collaborates on reading in support of Burmese/Myanma poets
Genevieve Trainor, June 14
Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, stated recently, “In just over four months, Myanmar has gone from being a fragile democracy to a human rights catastrophe.”
|
|
|
Elizabeth Moen and McGuirk rocked the Ped Mall with reflections on pandemic solitude, cowpoke vibes and an ode to ‘Lizzie McGuire’
Jordan Sellergren, June 11
The first show of the Mission Creek Summer Sessions was a breath of fresh air, if you could manage a full inhale in the withering heat on Thursday evening.