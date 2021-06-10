Advertisement

Weekender, June 10: Penny Peach and Hex Girls, Beatles Marathon Acoustic Jam, Diversity Market

Posted on by Celine Robins





THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
The new Mission Creek Summer Sessions series kicks off, a bounty of benefits, parks and patios explode with music, and the first of the Iowa City South District’s Diversity Markets! Enjoy the sun this weekend, Eastern Iowa!
A Conversation about ‘Turning Pointe’ & Signing

Jun 10 – 5:00pm

Chloe Angyal in conversation about her book “Turning Pointe” with Kerry Howley. Socially distanced seating; please wear a mask.


More info >>




Wilson’s Apple Orchard

Tanya English Band

Jun 10 – 5:30pm

The Tanya English Band brings a high-energy mix of classic blues from the woman’s point of view; stories of love gone wrong and gone right. It’s the blues for fun.


More info >>




Downtown Pedestrian Mall

Mission Creek Summer Sessions: Elizabeth Moen + McGuirk

Jun 10 – 6:30pm

The Englert presents Mission Creek Summer Sessions, a series of free outdoor events featuring music and spoken word.


More info >>




Online

No Touching Sessions ep28 // Halfloves

Jun 10 – 8:00pm

Season 2: Full bands, fully vaccinated.

A crowdless concert series recorded in an empty venue at Gabe’s Iowa City presented by Threshold Apprehension Sound.


More info >>




Online

Food Is Everywhere – Juneberry Harvest!

Jun 11 – 11:00am

Juneberries (also commonly known as serviceberries) are ripe and ready for harvesting! Join Coralville Community Food Pantry for a free foraging event in Coralville. Limited participation + FB Live.


More info >>




Sutliff Cider Company

The Feralings

Jun 11 – 6:00pm

Folk/Americana. Food and drinks available. Outdoors unless the weather turns.


More info >>




Online

Melissa Ginsburg in conversation with Alexander Chee

Jun 11 – 7:00pm

Prairie Lights presents Melissa Ginsburg, celebrating the release of “The House Uptown,” in conversation with Alexander Chee.


More info >>




The Bohemian

The Janeys

Jun 11 – 7:00pm

Enjoy the local blues rock legends in the Bohemian’s rooftop garden!


More info >>




The History Center

Scavenger Hunt

Jun 12 – 10:00am

The History Center’s scavenger hunt will have you solving riddles, completing challenges and exploring downtown Cedar Rapids landmarks.


More info >>




South District – Iowa City

Diversity Market

Jun 12 – 3:00pm

Saturdays in the South District just became even more fun! The goal of this summer “pop-up” market is to bring together and elevate BIPOC-owned and/or woman-owned entrepreneurs, artisans and others.


More info >>




Online

Begin with a Bee

Jun 12 – 4:00pm

Join Prairie Lights for a special afternoon event with authors Jacqueline Briggs Martin, Liza Ketchum and Phyllis Root & illustrator Claudia McGehee discussing their new book, “Begin with a Bee.”


More info >>




Centennial Park

Concert in the Park

Jun 12 – 5:00pm

Enjoy Penny Peach and Hex Girls in the first of three Concert in the Park events planned for the summer. 


More info >>




Online

Virtual Spring Benefit 2021

Jun 12 – 6:00pm

The Emma Goldman Clinic’s Spring Benefit offers an evening filled with performances from a variety of artists across genres.


More info >>




The Bohemian

Carlis Faurot and Mike Maas

Jun 12 – 7:00pm

Enjoy the genre-defying duo in the Bohemian’s rooftop garden!


More info >>




Chauncy Swan Park

Free Movie Series: Young Frankenstein

Jun 12 – 9:00pm

FilmScene in the Park and Summer of the Arts Free Movie Series present UI alum Gene Wilder in this Mel Brooks classic. Walk this way!


More info >>




Bever Park

Beatles Marathon Acoustic Jam

Jun 13 – 9:00am

Led by Cedar Rapids guitar guru Brook Hoover, area musicians will gather to play the entire Beatles’ songbook, with donations being collected for Critter Crusade and Trees Forever.


More info >>




Willow Creek Park

BookWalk Kickoff

Jun 13 – 1:00pm

CPL and ICPR have partnered to bring Iowa City a brand new, permanent BookWalk in Willow Creek Park!


More info >>




Iowa Farm Sanctuary

Sanctuary Strolls

Jun 13 – 1:00pm

Meet rescued farm animal residents at Iowa Farm Sanctuary.


More info >>

