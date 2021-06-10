Weekender, June 10: Penny Peach and Hex Girls, Beatles Marathon Acoustic Jam, Diversity Market

|
|
|
|
THE WEEKENDER
Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
|
|
The new Mission Creek Summer Sessions series kicks off, a bounty of benefits, parks and patios explode with music, and the first of the Iowa City South District’s Diversity Markets! Enjoy the sun this weekend, Eastern Iowa!
|
|
The Weekender is sponsored by:
|
|
|
Exclusive Deal for Little Village Readers
Celebrate the end of school with free ice cream at Sidekick Coffee & Books! From June 11–19, get one free scoop with any purchase when you mention this ad.
Open 7:30am–8:00pm 7 days a week at 1319 1/2 Melrose Ave.
|
|
Sidekick Coffee and Books
A Conversation about ‘Turning Pointe’ & Signing
Jun 10 – 5:00pm
Chloe Angyal in conversation about her book “Turning Pointe” with Kerry Howley. Socially distanced seating; please wear a mask.
More info >>
|
|
Wilson’s Apple Orchard
Tanya English Band
Jun 10 – 5:30pm
The Tanya English Band brings a high-energy mix of classic blues from the woman’s point of view; stories of love gone wrong and gone right. It’s the blues for fun.
More info >>
|
|
Downtown Pedestrian Mall
Mission Creek Summer Sessions: Elizabeth Moen + McGuirk
Jun 10 – 6:30pm
The Englert presents Mission Creek Summer Sessions, a series of free outdoor events featuring music and spoken word.
More info >>
|
|
Online
No Touching Sessions ep28 // Halfloves
Jun 10 – 8:00pm
Season 2: Full bands, fully vaccinated.
A crowdless concert series recorded in an empty venue at Gabe’s Iowa City presented by Threshold Apprehension Sound.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Food Is Everywhere – Juneberry Harvest!
Jun 11 – 11:00am
Juneberries (also commonly known as serviceberries) are ripe and ready for harvesting! Join Coralville Community Food Pantry for a free foraging event in Coralville. Limited participation + FB Live.
More info >>
|
|
Sutliff Cider Company
The Feralings
Jun 11 – 6:00pm
Folk/Americana. Food and drinks available. Outdoors unless the weather turns.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Melissa Ginsburg in conversation with Alexander Chee
Jun 11 – 7:00pm
Prairie Lights presents Melissa Ginsburg, celebrating the release of “The House Uptown,” in conversation with Alexander Chee.
More info >>
|
|
The Bohemian
The Janeys
Jun 11 – 7:00pm
Enjoy the local blues rock legends in the Bohemian’s rooftop garden!
More info >>
|
|
The History Center
Scavenger Hunt
Jun 12 – 10:00am
The History Center’s scavenger hunt will have you solving riddles, completing challenges and exploring downtown Cedar Rapids landmarks.
More info >>
|
|
South District – Iowa City
Diversity Market
Jun 12 – 3:00pm
Saturdays in the South District just became even more fun! The goal of this summer “pop-up” market is to bring together and elevate BIPOC-owned and/or woman-owned entrepreneurs, artisans and others.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Begin with a Bee
Jun 12 – 4:00pm
Join Prairie Lights for a special afternoon event with authors Jacqueline Briggs Martin, Liza Ketchum and Phyllis Root & illustrator Claudia McGehee discussing their new book, “Begin with a Bee.”
More info >>
|
|
Centennial Park
Concert in the Park
Jun 12 – 5:00pm
Enjoy Penny Peach and Hex Girls in the first of three Concert in the Park events planned for the summer.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Virtual Spring Benefit 2021
Jun 12 – 6:00pm
The Emma Goldman Clinic’s Spring Benefit offers an evening filled with performances from a variety of artists across genres.
More info >>
|
|
The Bohemian
Carlis Faurot and Mike Maas
Jun 12 – 7:00pm
Enjoy the genre-defying duo in the Bohemian’s rooftop garden!
More info >>
|
|
Chauncy Swan Park
Free Movie Series: Young Frankenstein
Jun 12 – 9:00pm
FilmScene in the Park and Summer of the Arts Free Movie Series present UI alum Gene Wilder in this Mel Brooks classic. Walk this way!
More info >>
|
|
Bever Park
Beatles Marathon Acoustic Jam
Jun 13 – 9:00am
Led by Cedar Rapids guitar guru Brook Hoover, area musicians will gather to play the entire Beatles’ songbook, with donations being collected for Critter Crusade and Trees Forever.
More info >>
|
|
Willow Creek Park
BookWalk Kickoff
Jun 13 – 1:00pm
CPL and ICPR have partnered to bring Iowa City a brand new, permanent BookWalk in Willow Creek Park!
More info >>
|
|
Iowa Farm Sanctuary
Sanctuary Strolls
Jun 13 – 1:00pm
Meet rescued farm animal residents at Iowa Farm Sanctuary.
More info >>
|
|
|
Bored during lockdown, a Williamsburg couple built an outdoor stage on their property, offering artists 100% of ticket sales
by Avery Gregurich, June 4
|
|
|
Battle rappers are making a scene in Des Moines
by Kembrew McLeod, June 8
|
|
|
LV Recommends: House Divided Brewery
by Emma McClatchey, June 4