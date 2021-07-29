Weekender, July 29: Soul & Blues Festival, Billy Idol, Cirque Italia

|
IT’S LITTLE VILLAGE’S 20TH ANNIVERSARY.
If you can’t find music you love to indulge in this weekend, it might be time to broaden your horizons! With everything from Nikki Lunden’s Natural Habits to the Soul & Blues Festival to Billy Idol (!), you certainly won’t be dancing with yourself. Venture a little further afield up to Cedar Falls for the inimical Charlie Parr. Also art opportunities, an in-person patio reading of “Nightbitch,” online events and more! Enjoy it all in the height of summer.
Coral Ridge Mall
Cirque Italia Water Circus
Jul 29 – Aug 1 –
Have you ever dreamed of going on an epic pirate adventure and discovering a buried treasure? Cirque Italia is giving you the opportunity to come along on this thrilling quest in their brand new show.
Wilson’s Apple Orchard
Jordan Sellergren (full band!)
Jul 29 – 5:30pm
Wilson’s Orchard & Farm presents Thursday Night Farm Sessions: a free, socially-distanced outdoor concert series supporting local musicians! This week: Jordan Sellergren & her cussin’.
Tin Roost
Party on the Patio: Dr. Z’s Experiment
Jul 29 – 6:00pm
Dr. Z’s Experiment plays Tin Roost’s weekly free outdoor summer music series.
The ArtiFactory
Phil Dorothy Drawing Studio
Jul 29 – 6:30pm
Thursday Night Life Drawing
Willow Creek Park
Willow Creek Party in the Park with Natural Habits!
Jul 29 – 6:30pm
Iowa City’s Party in the Park series “travels” throughout our city parks during the months of June, July and August. This week: Nikki Lunden’s Natural Habits!
Wild Culture Kombucha Taproom
Kerak w/ John William Watkins
Jul 29 – 7:00pm
Kerak is fiddler Tara McGovern and mandole player Nielo Gaglione. They are joined by singer-songwriter John William Watkins.
Dr. Percy and Lileah Harris Public Health Building
Create Public Art Mosaic Tiles
Jul 30 – 5:30pm
The Linn County Public Art Commission invites the public to participate in creating a mosaic that, when complete, will be installed inside the Harris Building.
Downtown Iowa City
Soul & Blues Festival
Jul 30 – 6:00pm
Join Summer of the Arts July 30 & 31st for the Soul & Blues Festival! You can experience fabulous soul and blues music, author’s panels and a black business owners’ panel.
NewBo City Market
Rock the Block 2021: Soul Sherpa
Jul 30 – 6:00pm
Enjoy free music in the NewBo City Market Yard!
Hotel Chauncey
NIGHTBITCH by Rachel Yoder Outdoor Reading and Book Release Party
Jul 30 – 7:00pm
Prairie Lights presents Iowa City debut author Rachel Yoder on the 5th floor patio of the Chauncey Building for a reading, conversation, signing and book release party for “Nightbitch.”
Octopus College Hill
Charlie Parr w/ Joel Sires
Jul 30 – 8:00pm
Folk blues legend and Duluth, MN native Charlie Parr makes his Octopus debut! Joel Sires opens.
Dr. Percy and Lileah Harris Public Health Building
Create Public Art Mosaic Tiles
Jul 31 – 10:00am
The Linn County Public Art Commission invites the public to participate in creating a mosaic that, when complete, will be installed inside the Harris Building.
Willow Creek Park
Iowa City Community Band
Jul 31 – 4:00pm
ICCB offers an afternoon of marches and medleys. New Horizons Band opens.
Sanctuary Pub
The Feralings
Jul 31 – 8:00pm
Ralph Waldo Emerson. Diesel. Morning glories. AM radio. These all influence Iowa acoustic Americana trio The Feralings, as do the gently sloping landscapes of the Iowa countryside.
Online
Funny Girls Rule the World (in-person sold out!)
Jul 31 – 8:00pm
Stand-up, improv and sketch comedy from some of the Corridor and Milwaukee’s funniest women! Join virtually or snag an in-person ticket for the socially distanced basement of The Bohemian in CR.
Big Grove Brewery & Taproom
FREE SHOW: Big Grove Summer Jam Concert Series | Blake Shaw
Aug 1 – 1:00pm
Big Grove’s Summer Jam Concert Series is excited to host Blake Shaw for a free show on the patio of Big Grove Brewery & Taproom in Iowa City.
Public Space One
47 Rockets exhibition opening reception
Aug 1 – 2:30pm
47 Rockets combines science and speculation into a condensed visual summary of humankind’s complex relationship with the moon and our centuries-old fixation with space travel.
Sutliff Cider Company
Jordan Sellergren (full band!) at Sutliff Cider
Aug 1 – 3:00pm
Full band! Free show!
Live music, food and cider in a beautiful barn.
McGrath Amphitheatre
Billy Idol
Aug 1 – 8:00pm
Pioneer and icon Billy Idol hits Cedar Rapids with power-punk Nashville trio the Foxies opening.
Online
Nickolas Butler and Benjamin Percy
Aug 2 – 7:00pm
Prairie Lights presents a reading from Nickolas Butler and Benjamin Percy to celebrate the releases of their books “Godspeed” and “The Ninth Metal.” Free; registration required.
Cedar Rapids seeking artists for social and racial justice mural
by Izabela Zaluska, July 28
The City of Cedar Rapids and Advocates for Social Justice (ASJ) are seeking a local artist to paint a mural highlighting themes of social and racial justice, and celebrating the city’s diverse community. The mural will be painted on the Five Seasons Parking Ramp at 400 1st Ave NE.
Improv, politics and nonprofit law collided to create a small scandal in Cedar Rapids
by Izabela Zaluska, July 27
“Taylor, this is Brad Hart,” began a voicemail from the Cedar Rapids mayor to CSPS’s director regarding a planned event featuring Hart’s political opponent Amara Andrews. “It’s complete bullshit, and if you don’t know that you have violated your 501(c) (3) status, you should not be in the role you’re in.”