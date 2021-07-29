Advertisement

Weekender, July 29: Soul & Blues Festival, Billy Idol, Cirque Italia

Posted on by Celine Robins

IT'S LITTLE VILLAGE'S 20TH ANNIVERSARY.
THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
If you can’t find music you love to indulge in this weekend, it might be time to broaden your horizons! With everything from Nikki Lunden’s Natural Habits to the Soul & Blues Festival to Billy Idol (!), you certainly won’t be dancing with yourself. Venture a little further afield up to Cedar Falls for the inimical Charlie Parr. Also art opportunities, an in-person patio reading of “Nightbitch,” online events and more! Enjoy it all in the height of summer.

Coral Ridge Mall

Cirque Italia Water Circus

Jul 29 – Aug 1 –

Have you ever dreamed of going on an epic pirate adventure and discovering a buried treasure? Cirque Italia is giving you the opportunity to come along on this thrilling quest in their brand new show.


More info >>




Wilson’s Apple Orchard

Jordan Sellergren (full band!)

Jul 29 – 5:30pm

Wilson’s Orchard & Farm presents Thursday Night Farm Sessions: a free, socially-distanced outdoor concert series supporting local musicians! This week: Jordan Sellergren & her cussin’.


More info >>




Tin Roost

Party on the Patio: Dr. Z’s Experiment

Jul 29 – 6:00pm

Dr. Z’s Experiment plays Tin Roost’s weekly free outdoor summer music series.


More info >>




The ArtiFactory

Phil Dorothy Drawing Studio

Jul 29 – 6:30pm

Thursday Night Life Drawing


More info >>




Willow Creek Park

Willow Creek Party in the Park with Natural Habits!

Jul 29 – 6:30pm

Iowa City’s Party in the Park series “travels” throughout our city parks during the months of June, July and August. This week: Nikki Lunden’s Natural Habits!


More info >>




Wild Culture Kombucha Taproom

Kerak w/ John William Watkins

Jul 29 – 7:00pm

Kerak is fiddler Tara McGovern and mandole player Nielo Gaglione. They are joined by singer-songwriter John William Watkins.


More info >>




Dr. Percy and Lileah Harris Public Health Building

Create Public Art Mosaic Tiles

Jul 30 – 5:30pm

The Linn County Public Art Commission invites the public to participate in creating a mosaic that, when complete, will be installed inside the Harris Building.


More info >>




Downtown Iowa City

Soul & Blues Festival

Jul 30 – 6:00pm

Join Summer of the Arts July 30 & 31st for the Soul & Blues Festival! You can experience fabulous soul and blues music, author’s panels and a black business owners’ panel.


More info >>




NewBo City Market

Rock the Block 2021: Soul Sherpa

Jul 30 – 6:00pm

Enjoy free music in the NewBo City Market Yard!


More info >>




Hotel Chauncey

NIGHTBITCH by Rachel Yoder Outdoor Reading and Book Release Party

Jul 30 – 7:00pm

Prairie Lights presents Iowa City debut author Rachel Yoder on the 5th floor patio of the Chauncey Building for a reading, conversation, signing and book release party for “Nightbitch.”


More info >>




Octopus College Hill

Charlie Parr w/ Joel Sires

Jul 30 – 8:00pm

Folk blues legend and Duluth, MN native Charlie Parr makes his Octopus debut! Joel Sires opens.


More info >>




Dr. Percy and Lileah Harris Public Health Building

Create Public Art Mosaic Tiles

Jul 31 – 10:00am

The Linn County Public Art Commission invites the public to participate in creating a mosaic that, when complete, will be installed inside the Harris Building.


More info >>




Willow Creek Park

Iowa City Community Band

Jul 31 – 4:00pm

ICCB offers an afternoon of marches and medleys. New Horizons Band opens.


More info >>




Sanctuary Pub

The Feralings

Jul 31 – 8:00pm

Ralph Waldo Emerson. Diesel. Morning glories. AM radio. These all influence Iowa acoustic Americana trio The Feralings, as do the gently sloping landscapes of the Iowa countryside.


More info >>




Online

Funny Girls Rule the World (in-person sold out!)

Jul 31 – 8:00pm

Stand-up, improv and sketch comedy from some of the Corridor and Milwaukee’s funniest women! Join virtually or snag an in-person ticket for the socially distanced basement of The Bohemian in CR.


More info >>




Big Grove Brewery & Taproom

FREE SHOW: Big Grove Summer Jam Concert Series | Blake Shaw

Aug 1 – 1:00pm

Big Grove’s Summer Jam Concert Series is excited to host Blake Shaw for a free show on the patio of Big Grove Brewery & Taproom in Iowa City.


More info >>




Public Space One

47 Rockets exhibition opening reception

Aug 1 – 2:30pm

47 Rockets combines science and speculation into a condensed visual summary of humankind’s complex relationship with the moon and our centuries-old fixation with space travel.


More info >>




Sutliff Cider Company

Jordan Sellergren (full band!) at Sutliff Cider

Aug 1 – 3:00pm

Full band! Free show!
Live music, food and cider in a beautiful barn.


More info >>




McGrath Amphitheatre

Billy Idol

Aug 1 – 8:00pm

Pioneer and icon Billy Idol hits Cedar Rapids with power-punk Nashville trio the Foxies opening.


More info >>




Online

Nickolas Butler and Benjamin Percy

Aug 2 – 7:00pm

Prairie Lights presents a reading from Nickolas Butler and Benjamin Percy to celebrate the releases of their books “Godspeed” and “The Ninth Metal.” Free; registration required.


More info >>

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT





Cedar Rapids seeking artists for social and racial justice mural
by Izabela Zaluska, July 28

The City of Cedar Rapids and Advocates for Social Justice (ASJ) are seeking a local artist to paint a mural highlighting themes of social and racial justice, and celebrating the city’s diverse community. The mural will be painted on the Five Seasons Parking Ramp at 400 1st Ave NE.




Improv, politics and nonprofit law collided to create a small scandal in Cedar Rapids
by Izabela Zaluska, July 27

“Taylor, this is Brad Hart,” began a voicemail from the Cedar Rapids mayor to CSPS’s director regarding a planned event featuring Hart’s political opponent Amara Andrews. “It’s complete bullshit, and if you don’t know that you have violated your 501(c) (3) status, you should not be in the role you’re in.” 






