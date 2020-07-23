Advertisement

Weekender, July 23: Andrew Martin, Motherhood Out Loud, Brinton Silent Film Festival and more events this weekend

Posted on by Celine Robins
The Weekender

This weekend’s round-up of the best virtual and physically distanced events from local artists and venues. Attend responsibly—we care about you! If you’d like to receive the Weekender in your inbox every Thursday, sign up for our newsletter.








Online

Andrew Martin in conversation with Brandon Taylor

Jul 23 – 7:00pm (CDT)

Prairie Lights Bookstore presents a virtual reading with Andrew Martin, author of the new collection of overlapping stories Cool for America.


More info >>




Online

No Touching Sessions 10 // Kelsey Turnis

Jul 23 – 8:00pm (CDT)

No Touching Sessions is a crowdless concert series recorded in an empty venue at Gabe’s Iowa City presented by Threshold Apprehension Sound. New concert broadcast each Thursday @ 8 p.m.


More info >>




Online

No! Really?: Stories from the Stacks

Jul 24 – 2:00pm (CDT)

Flying saucers, propeller beanies, rocket countdowns, Mary Shelley… Peter Balestrieri has learned some great stories as Curator of Science Fiction and Popular Culture.


More info >>




NewBo City Market

Rock the Block: The Sensations

Jul 24 – 6:00pm

Rock the Block 2020 has sectioned the Market Yard into eight-foot squares, spaced six feet apart, for up to six people, to enjoy socially distanced tunes from favorite local acts!


More info >>




Online

‘Motherhood Out Loud!’ Online Event

Jul 24 – 7:00pm (CDT)

Motherhood Out Loud is funny, irreverent, insightful and sincere. It covers all aspects of motherhood, tackling each subject with grace, humor and a touch of sass. Proceeds benefit RHCR Theatre.


More info >>




Online

Online! Friday Night Concert Series: Cedar County Cobras

Jul 24 – 7:00pm (CDT)

Iowa City Summer of the Arts presents its Friday Night Concert Series online!


More info >>




Online

Out the Box Weekly Reading Series

Jul 24 – 8:00pm (CDT)

Out the Box is a new reading series of fresh contemporary plays, streamed live and to a limited audience. Presented by Mirrorbox Theatre. This week: Emma Goidel’s The Gap.


More info >>




Online

Online RPGs with Corridor Games on Demand

Jul 25 – 1:00pm (CDT)

Join Corridor Games on Demand on their Discord server to play some indie role playing games.


More info >>




NewBo City Market

Saturday Afternoon Live: Brad and the Big Wave

Jul 25 – 2:00pm

Saturday Afternoon Live is the Market’s Saturday concert series. Walk-up spots are available with a free-will donation. You may also reserve a spot ahead of time for $20 and tables for $25.


More info >>




Online

24th Annual Brinton Silent Film Festival

Jul 25 – 5:00pm (CDT)

FilmScene welcomes historian Michael Zahs as he narrates a selection of silent films from the W. Frank Brinton film collection, including films by Edison, Méliès and more.


More info >>




Online

Every Single Note

Jul 25 – 7:00pm (CDT)

Mount Vernon–Lisbon Community Theatre presents “Every Single Note,” a unique collaborative theatrical piece that combines 40 years of history with music, theater and celebration.


More info >>




Online

‘Motherhood Out Loud!’ Online Event

Jul 25 – 7:00pm (CDT)

Motherhood Out Loud is funny, irreverent, insightful and sincere. It covers all aspects of motherhood, tackling each subject with grace, humor and a touch of sass. Proceeds benefit RHCR Theatre.


More info >>




Online

Uptown Bills Stay at Home concert with Jeffrey Morgan

Jul 25 – 7:00pm (CDT)

Uptown Bill welcomes back Jeffrey Morgan, who has been a fixture in the Iowa City music scene for more years than he can count on his fingers and toes. Donations accepted.


More info >>




Iowa City Municipal Airport

Summer of the Arts: ‘Captain Marvel’

Jul 25 – 9:15pm

Summer of the Arts Free Summer Movie Series moves to the Airport for socially distanced drive-in viewing!


More info >>




Williamsburg Town Square

Peace Proclamation

Jul 26 – 1:00pm

Join the Williamsburg community to proclaim that they peacefully stand in solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement. Diversity trainer and Grinnell professor Dr. Kesho Scott will speak.


More info >>




Online

‘Kate Shelley’s Train Rescue’

Jul 26 – 2:00pm (CDT)

Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre presents a brand new show streamed live from Ron-de-Voo Park in West Liberty (some limited seating onsite). Created and performed by Stephanie Vallez.


More info >>




Online

Crumbs ft. John Lindenbaum

Jul 26 – 4:00pm (CDT)

Crumbs is a live-streamed talk show ft. Ryan Joseph Anderson & Brian Johannesen, musicians & music industry professionals. They’ll discuss w/ guests the current and future state of the industry.


More info >>




Online

Online Event: The Iowa Motion Picture Awards Showcase

Jul 26 – 6:00pm (CDT)

The 29th Annual Iowa Motion Picture Awards Nominated films are screened every Sunday through 7/26. This week: The Myth of Creative People – The Rocket – The Ghost in Her.


More info >>


