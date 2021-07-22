Weekender, July 22: Downtown Block Party, Women’s Comedy Night, Death Kill Overdrive

|
|
|
|
IT’S LITTLE VILLAGE’S 20TH ANNIVERSARY.
|
|
THE WEEKENDER
Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
|
|
The Johnson County Fair and the Iowa City Downtown Block Party are both this weekend, plus a reading from the Midwest Writing Center, Riverside Theatre’s take on “The Winter’s Tale,” Death Kill Overdrive at Gabe’s and much more.
|
|
The Weekender is sponsored by:
|
|
The ArtiFactory
Phil Dorothy Drawing Studio
Jul 22 – 6:30pm
Thursday night life drawing. Bring your own drawing materials which can include graphite, charcoal, pastels or watercolors. Drawing boards and easels will be available.
More info >>
|
|
Rozz-Tox
SPECTRA Young Emerging Writers Showcase
Jul 22 – 7:00pm
The Young Emerging Writers at the Midwest Writing Center will perform their written work in advance of the publication of the Atlas 16.
More info >>
|
|
Lower City Park
The Winter’s Tale
Jul 22 – 7:30pm
“Exit, pursued by bear…” Free Shakespeare returns to Iowa City with “The Winter’s Tale,” directed by Adam Knight and featuring a cast of twelve!
More info >>
|
|
NewBo City Market
Rock the Block 2021: The Belle Rangers
Jul 23 – 6:00pm
Enjoy free music in the NewBo City Market Yard!
More info >>
|
|
Downtown Iowa City
Cedar County Cobras at Friday Night Concert Series
Jul 23 – 6:30pm
Cedar County Cobras and The Savage Hearts play the Friday Night Concert Series in downtown Iowa City!
More info >>
|
|
The Treehouse
Women’s Comedy Night
Jul 23 – 7:30pm
See LV’s own Audrey Brock on the bill with other astounding area comedians! Proceeds will be split between the performers and Waypoint Services.
More info >>
|
|
|
Rozz-Tox
Northern Parallels 049 | Open Air
Jul 23 – 8:00pm
DJ’s:
Mike Derer
Higgy
Rozz-Tox | Open Air | All Ages | No Cover | Quality Techno & House Music
More info >>
|
|
Downtown Iowa City
2021 Downtown Block Party
Jul 24 – 4:00pm
Iowa City Downtown District has announced that the annual Block Party event will return for the summer of 2021, one month later than usual. Programming will take place throughout the entire day.
More info >>
|
|
RavenWolf Stage
The Burney Sisters
Jul 24 – 7:00pm
The Burney sisters write and arrange their work and have most recently produced their 3rd EP in the spring of 2020, as well as two follow up singles in their home studio.
More info >>
|
|
Marcus Wehrenberg Cedar Rapids Cinema
CatVideoFest 2021
Jul 25 – 4:00pm
Support Cedar Valley Humane Society by indulging your favorite activity: watching internet cat videos!
More info >>
|
|
Gabe’s
Death Kill Overdrive Album Release Show
Jul 25 – 7:30pm
Iowa City butt rock band celebrating the release of an eponymous debut!
More info >>
|
|
|
Riverside Theatre restores something much missed to the community with ‘The Winter’s Tale’
by Rob Cline, July 22
Adam Knight’s smile was as bright as the sunny evening sky while we chatted for a few moments ahead of the opening night (July 15) performance of Riverside Theatre’s production of Shakespeare’s The Winter’s Tale on the Festival Stage in Iowa City’s Lower City Park.