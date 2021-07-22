Advertisement

Weekender, July 22: Downtown Block Party, Women’s Comedy Night, Death Kill Overdrive

Posted on by Celine Robins

IT’S LITTLE VILLAGE’S 20TH ANNIVERSARY.
THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
The Johnson County Fair and the Iowa City Downtown Block Party are both this weekend, plus a reading from the Midwest Writing Center, Riverside Theatre’s take on “The Winter’s Tale,” Death Kill Overdrive at Gabe’s and much more.
The ArtiFactory

Phil Dorothy Drawing Studio

Jul 22 – 6:30pm

Thursday night life drawing. Bring your own drawing materials which can include graphite, charcoal, pastels or watercolors. Drawing boards and easels will be available.


More info >>




Rozz-Tox

SPECTRA Young Emerging Writers Showcase

Jul 22 – 7:00pm

The Young Emerging Writers at the Midwest Writing Center will perform their written work in advance of the publication of the Atlas 16.


More info >>




Lower City Park

The Winter’s Tale

Jul 22 – 7:30pm

“Exit, pursued by bear…” Free Shakespeare returns to Iowa City with “The Winter’s Tale,” directed by Adam Knight and featuring a cast of twelve!


More info >>




NewBo City Market

Rock the Block 2021: The Belle Rangers

Jul 23 – 6:00pm

Enjoy free music in the NewBo City Market Yard!


More info >>




Downtown Iowa City

Cedar County Cobras at Friday Night Concert Series

Jul 23 – 6:30pm

Cedar County Cobras and The Savage Hearts play the Friday Night Concert Series in downtown Iowa City!


More info >>




The Treehouse

Women’s Comedy Night

Jul 23 – 7:30pm

See LV’s own Audrey Brock on the bill with other astounding area comedians! Proceeds will be split between the performers and Waypoint Services.


More info >>








Rozz-Tox

Northern Parallels 049 | Open Air

Jul 23 – 8:00pm

DJ’s:
Mike Derer
Higgy

Rozz-Tox | Open Air | All Ages | No Cover | Quality Techno & House Music


More info >>




Downtown Iowa City

2021 Downtown Block Party

Jul 24 – 4:00pm

Iowa City Downtown District has announced that the annual Block Party event will return for the summer of 2021, one month later than usual. Programming will take place throughout the entire day.


More info >>




RavenWolf Stage

The Burney Sisters

Jul 24 – 7:00pm

The Burney sisters write and arrange their work and have most recently produced their 3rd EP in the spring of 2020, as well as two follow up singles in their home studio.


More info >>




Marcus Wehrenberg Cedar Rapids Cinema

CatVideoFest 2021

Jul 25 – 4:00pm

Support Cedar Valley Humane Society by indulging your favorite activity: watching internet cat videos!


More info >>




Gabe’s

Death Kill Overdrive Album Release Show

Jul 25 – 7:30pm

Iowa City butt rock band celebrating the release of an eponymous debut!


More info >>

ARTS & LOCAL REVIEWS





Riverside Theatre restores something much missed to the community with ‘The Winter’s Tale’
by Rob Cline, July 22
Adam Knight’s smile was as bright as the sunny evening sky while we chatted for a few moments ahead of the opening night (July 15) performance of Riverside Theatre’s production of Shakespeare’s The Winter’s Tale on the Festival Stage in Iowa City’s Lower City Park. 

















