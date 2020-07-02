Advertisement

Weekender, July 2: Jazz Fest Virtual, drive-in fireworks, online RPGs and more

Posted on by Celine Robins
The Weekender

This weekend's can't-miss virtual events from local venues and artists. This week, we included two outdoor events at NewBo City Market—which have extensive physical distancing precautions in place—and information about a protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. If you choose to attend these events, we urge you to wear a mask or other face covering and maintain appropriate physical distance.




Online

No Touching Sessions 07 // In the Mouth of Radness

Jul 2 – 8:00pm

No Touching Sessions is a crowdless concert series recorded in an empty venue at Gabe’s Iowa City presented by Threshold Apprehension Sound. New concert broadcast each Thursday @ 8 p.m.


More info >>




Monroe Park

Black Freedom Rally

Jul 3 – 12:00pm

Advocates for social justice will take to the streets again to protest the systemic racism and oppression of Black people happening in our community.


More info >>




NewBo City Market

Rock the Block: The Poor Poor Rich

Jul 3 – 6:00pm

Rock the Block 2020 has sectioned the Market Yard into eight-foot squares for up to six people, spaced six feet apart, to enjoy socially distanced tunes from favorite local acts!


More info >>




Online

Out the Box Weekly Reading Series

Jul 3 – 8:00pm

A reading series of fresh contemporary plays streamed live and to a limited audience. Presented by Mirrorbox Theatre. This week: His Shadow by Loy A. Webb, dir. Aaron Reese Boseman.


More info >>




Online

Jazz Fest: Sammy Miller and the Congregation

Jul 3 – 8:00pm

Summer of the Arts presents the beloved Iowa City Jazz Festival online, with a combination of throwback and just-recorded performances.


More info >>




Online

Online RPGs

Jul 4 – 1:00pm

Corridor Games on Demand presents another afternoon of online events!


More info >>




NewBo City Market

Stars & Stripes Week: Saturday Afternoon Live with Soul Sacrifice!

Jul 4 – 2:00pm

Soul Sacrifice will be at NewBo to celebrate the holiday with some rockin’ tunes! The Market Yard has been sectioned into eight-foot squares spaced six ft apart for up to six people.


More info >>




Online

Jazz Fest: Wave Cage

Jul 4 – 4:00pm

Summer of the Arts presents the beloved Iowa City Jazz Festival online, with a combination of throwback and just-recorded performances.


More info >>




Online

Jazz Fest: Iowa Women’s Jazz Sextet

Jul 4 – 5:00pm

Summer of the Arts presents the beloved Iowa City Jazz Festival online, with a combination of throwback and just-recorded performances.


More info >>




Online

Jazz Fest: Jennifer Wharton

Jul 4 – 7:00pm

Summer of the Arts presents the beloved Iowa City Jazz Festival online, with a combination of throwback and just-recorded performances.


More info >>




Coralville Youth Sports Complex

Coralville Drive-In Fireworks

Jul 4 – 9:45pm

Coralville 4thFest presents a socially distance way to safely enjoy your holiday fireworks! Tune in to KCJJ an hour earlier to start enjoying patriotic music before the show.


More info >>




NewBo City Market

Stars & Stripes Week: Family Puzzle Party!

Jul 5 – 10:00am

Join artist Mel Andringa as he hosts the Family Puzzle Party in the NewBo City Market Yard. Check out a handmade giant wooden puzzle and enjoy some family time on the Market Yard!


More info >>




Online

Crumbs

Jul 5 – 4:00pm

Crumbs is a live-streamed talk show ft. Ryan Joseph Anderson & Brian Johannesen, musicians & music industry professionals. They’ll discuss w/ guests the current and future state of the industry.


More info >>




Online

Jazz Fest: Saul Lubaroff Quartet

Jul 5 – 4:00pm

Summer of the Arts presents the beloved Iowa City Jazz Festival online, with a combination of throwback and just-recorded performances.


More info >>




Online

Jazz Fest: Steve Grismore Trio

Jul 5 – 5:00pm

Summer of the Arts presents the beloved Iowa City Jazz Festival online, with a combination of throwback and just-recorded performances.


More info >>





