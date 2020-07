Weekender, July 2: Jazz Fest Virtual, drive-in fireworks, online RPGs and more

This weekend’s can’t-miss virtual events from local venues and artists. This week, we included two outdoor events at NewBo City Market—which have extensive physical distancing precautions in place—and information about a protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. If you choose to attend these events, we urge you to wear a mask or other face covering and maintain appropriate physical distance. If you’d like to receive the Weekender in your inbox every Thursday, sign up for our newsletter