Weekender, July 2: Jazz Fest Virtual, drive-in fireworks, online RPGs and more

The Weekender
This weekend’s can’t-miss virtual events from local venues and artists. This week, we included two outdoor events at NewBo City Market—which have extensive physical distancing precautions in place—and information about a protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. If you choose to attend these events, we urge you to wear a mask or other face covering and maintain appropriate physical distance. If you’d like to receive the Weekender in your inbox every Thursday, sign up for our newsletter
!
Online
No Touching Sessions 07 // In the Mouth of Radness
Jul 2 – 8:00pm
No Touching Sessions is a crowdless concert series recorded in an empty venue at Gabe’s Iowa City presented by Threshold Apprehension Sound. New concert broadcast each Thursday @ 8 p.m.
More info >>
Monroe Park
Black Freedom Rally
Jul 3 – 12:00pm
Advocates for social justice will take to the streets again to protest the systemic racism and oppression of Black people happening in our community.
More info >>
NewBo City Market
Rock the Block: The Poor Poor Rich
Jul 3 – 6:00pm
Rock the Block 2020 has sectioned the Market Yard into eight-foot squares for up to six people, spaced six feet apart, to enjoy socially distanced tunes from favorite local acts!
More info >>
Online
Out the Box Weekly Reading Series
Jul 3 – 8:00pm
A reading series of fresh contemporary plays streamed live and to a limited audience. Presented by Mirrorbox Theatre. This week: His Shadow by Loy A. Webb, dir. Aaron Reese Boseman.
More info >>
Online
Jazz Fest: Sammy Miller and the Congregation
Jul 3 – 8:00pm
Summer of the Arts presents the beloved Iowa City Jazz Festival online, with a combination of throwback and just-recorded performances.
More info >>
Online
Online RPGs
Jul 4 – 1:00pm
Corridor Games on Demand presents another afternoon of online events!
More info >>
NewBo City Market
Stars & Stripes Week: Saturday Afternoon Live with Soul Sacrifice!
Jul 4 – 2:00pm
Soul Sacrifice will be at NewBo to celebrate the holiday with some rockin’ tunes! The Market Yard has been sectioned into eight-foot squares spaced six ft apart for up to six people.
More info >>
Online
Jazz Fest: Wave Cage
Jul 4 – 4:00pm
Summer of the Arts presents the beloved Iowa City Jazz Festival online, with a combination of throwback and just-recorded performances.
More info >>
Online
Jazz Fest: Iowa Women’s Jazz Sextet
Jul 4 – 5:00pm
Summer of the Arts presents the beloved Iowa City Jazz Festival online, with a combination of throwback and just-recorded performances.
More info >>
Online
Jazz Fest: Jennifer Wharton
Jul 4 – 7:00pm
Summer of the Arts presents the beloved Iowa City Jazz Festival online, with a combination of throwback and just-recorded performances.
More info >>
Coralville Youth Sports Complex
Coralville Drive-In Fireworks
Jul 4 – 9:45pm
Coralville 4thFest presents a socially distance way to safely enjoy your holiday fireworks! Tune in to KCJJ an hour earlier to start enjoying patriotic music before the show.
More info >>
NewBo City Market
Stars & Stripes Week: Family Puzzle Party!
Jul 5 – 10:00am
Join artist Mel Andringa as he hosts the Family Puzzle Party in the NewBo City Market Yard. Check out a handmade giant wooden puzzle and enjoy some family time on the Market Yard!
More info >>
Online
Crumbs
Jul 5 – 4:00pm
Crumbs is a live-streamed talk show ft. Ryan Joseph Anderson & Brian Johannesen, musicians & music industry professionals. They’ll discuss w/ guests the current and future state of the industry.
More info >>
Online
Jazz Fest: Saul Lubaroff Quartet
Jul 5 – 4:00pm
Summer of the Arts presents the beloved Iowa City Jazz Festival online, with a combination of throwback and just-recorded performances.
More info >>
Online
Jazz Fest: Steve Grismore Trio
Jul 5 – 5:00pm
Summer of the Arts presents the beloved Iowa City Jazz Festival online, with a combination of throwback and just-recorded performances.
More info >>
