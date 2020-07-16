Advertisement

Weekender, July 16: Fanzines, sun salutations, drive-in movies and more local events this weekend

Posted on by Celine Robins
The Weekender

This weekend’s round-up of the best virtual and physically distanced events from local artists and venues. Attend responsibly—we care about you! If you’d like to receive the Weekender in your inbox every Thursday, sign up for our newsletter.








Online

No Touching Sessions 09 // Soultru

Jul 16 – 8:00pm

No Touching Sessions is a crowdless concert series recorded in an empty venue at Gabe’s Iowa City presented by Threshold Apprehension Sound. New concert broadcast each Thursday @ 8 p.m.


More info >>




Online

Amateur Printing, Fanzines, and the “Mimeograph Revolution”

Jul 17 – 2:00pm

Presented as part of the University of Iowa Special Collections & University Archives online Summer Seminar Series. Featuring Rich Dana.


More info >>




College Green

#SayTheirNames: 108 Sun Salutations for Justice

Jul 17 – 6:00pm

Online and in person, Muddy Feet Yoga will be leading a series of 108 sun salutations, 100 each for the names of 100 Black people killed by police & 8 in silence.


More info >>




NewBo City Market

Rock the Block: Laid Back Band

Jul 17 – 6:00pm

Rock the Block 2020 has sectioned the Market Yard into eight-foot squares, spaced six feet apart, for up to six people, to enjoy socially distanced tunes from favorite local acts!


More info >>




Online

Online! Friday Night Concert Series: The Bryce Janey Band

Jul 17 – 7:00pm

Iowa City Summer of the Arts presents its Friday Night Concert Series online!


More info >>




Online

Out the Box Weekly Reading Series

Jul 17 – 8:00pm

Out the Box is a new reading series of fresh contemporary plays, streamed live and to a limited audience. Presented by Mirrorbox Theatre. This week: Phaeton, by Patrick Du Laney, dir. Cavan Hallman.


More info >>




Greene Square Park

WE WON’T BE SILENCED – PEACEFUL PROTEST

Jul 18 – 5:00pm

Advocates for Social Justice will protest in response to the City of Cedar Rapids’ decision not to negotiate with them.


More info >>




Online

‘Twelfth Night’

Jul 18 – 7:00pm

The Northeast Iowa Shakespeare Society is a band of players whose mission is to bring the plays of William Shakespeare and others to life.


More info >>




Hawkeye Downs Speedway

‘Aladdin’—CRBT Drive-In Movies at the Speedway

Jul 18 – 9:00pm

Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust is shifting their summer movies from the amphitheater to the speedway for socially distanced, drive-in fun!


More info >>




Iowa City Municipal Airport

Summer of the Arts: ‘The Neverending Story’

Jul 18 – 9:15pm

Summer of the Arts Free Summer Movie Series moves to the Airport for socially distanced drive-in viewing!


More info >>




Online

IWP Online Reading—BTL: Peace & the Writing Experience

Jul 19 – 8:00am

Faculty from the University of Iowa’s International Writing Program Between the Lines cultural exchange session read from their work.


More info >>




Online

Crumbs ft. John Lindenbaum

Jul 19 – 4:00pm

Crumbs is a live-streamed talk show ft. Ryan Joseph Anderson & Brian Johannesen, musicians & music industry professionals. They’ll discuss w/ guests the current and future state of the industry.


More info >>




Online

Free Generative Writing Workshop with Chuy Renteria

Jul 19 – 5:30pm

Iowa City Poetry presents the July Free Generative Workshop, featuring Chuy Renteria.


More info >>




Online

Online Event: The Iowa Motion Picture Awards Showcase

Jul 19 – 6:00pm

The 29th Annual Iowa Motion Picture Awards Nominated films are screened every Sunday through 7/26. This week: Wild Edible Plants Class by Kathy Dice.


More info >>




Public Space One

Midsummer Hymns- Explorations of the Queer Pastoral

Jul 20 – 5:30pm

Artist Caitlin Mary Margarett will share a live performance piece in the yard of 229 N. Gilbert as part of her Post-Consumer Content installation.


More info >>


  • 14
    Shares
