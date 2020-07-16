Weekender, July 16: Fanzines, sun salutations, drive-in movies and more local events this weekend

|
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO US! 🎉
July 2020 marks Little Village's 19th anniversary.
The Weekender
This weekend's round-up of the best virtual and physically distanced events from local artists and venues. Attend responsibly—we care about you!
Online
No Touching Sessions 09 // Soultru
Jul 16 – 8:00pm
No Touching Sessions is a crowdless concert series recorded in an empty venue at Gabe’s Iowa City presented by Threshold Apprehension Sound. New concert broadcast each Thursday @ 8 p.m.
Online
Amateur Printing, Fanzines, and the “Mimeograph Revolution”
Jul 17 – 2:00pm
Presented as part of the University of Iowa Special Collections & University Archives online Summer Seminar Series. Featuring Rich Dana.
College Green
#SayTheirNames: 108 Sun Salutations for Justice
Jul 17 – 6:00pm
Online and in person, Muddy Feet Yoga will be leading a series of 108 sun salutations, 100 each for the names of 100 Black people killed by police & 8 in silence.
NewBo City Market
Rock the Block: Laid Back Band
Jul 17 – 6:00pm
Rock the Block 2020 has sectioned the Market Yard into eight-foot squares, spaced six feet apart, for up to six people, to enjoy socially distanced tunes from favorite local acts!
Online
Online! Friday Night Concert Series: The Bryce Janey Band
Jul 17 – 7:00pm
Iowa City Summer of the Arts presents its Friday Night Concert Series online!
Online
Out the Box Weekly Reading Series
Jul 17 – 8:00pm
Out the Box is a new reading series of fresh contemporary plays, streamed live and to a limited audience. Presented by Mirrorbox Theatre. This week: Phaeton, by Patrick Du Laney, dir. Cavan Hallman.
Greene Square Park
WE WON’T BE SILENCED – PEACEFUL PROTEST
Jul 18 – 5:00pm
Advocates for Social Justice will protest in response to the City of Cedar Rapids’ decision not to negotiate with them.
Online
‘Twelfth Night’
Jul 18 – 7:00pm
The Northeast Iowa Shakespeare Society is a band of players whose mission is to bring the plays of William Shakespeare and others to life.
Hawkeye Downs Speedway
‘Aladdin’—CRBT Drive-In Movies at the Speedway
Jul 18 – 9:00pm
Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust is shifting their summer movies from the amphitheater to the speedway for socially distanced, drive-in fun!
Iowa City Municipal Airport
Summer of the Arts: ‘The Neverending Story’
Jul 18 – 9:15pm
Summer of the Arts Free Summer Movie Series moves to the Airport for socially distanced drive-in viewing!
Online
IWP Online Reading—BTL: Peace & the Writing Experience
Jul 19 – 8:00am
Faculty from the University of Iowa’s International Writing Program Between the Lines cultural exchange session read from their work.
Online
Crumbs ft. John Lindenbaum
Jul 19 – 4:00pm
Crumbs is a live-streamed talk show ft. Ryan Joseph Anderson & Brian Johannesen, musicians & music industry professionals. They’ll discuss w/ guests the current and future state of the industry.
Online
Free Generative Writing Workshop with Chuy Renteria
Jul 19 – 5:30pm
Iowa City Poetry presents the July Free Generative Workshop, featuring Chuy Renteria.
Online
Online Event: The Iowa Motion Picture Awards Showcase
Jul 19 – 6:00pm
The 29th Annual Iowa Motion Picture Awards Nominated films are screened every Sunday through 7/26. This week: Wild Edible Plants Class by Kathy Dice.
Public Space One
Midsummer Hymns- Explorations of the Queer Pastoral
Jul 20 – 5:30pm
Artist Caitlin Mary Margarett will share a live performance piece in the yard of 229 N. Gilbert as part of her Post-Consumer Content installation.
|