Weekender, July 1: Iowa City Jazz Festival, Bourbon and Blues Fest, Jordan Sellergren

THE WEEKENDER
Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
Happy July! It’s going to be a beautiful weekend for the bounty of festivals arrayed before you. Don’t forget to break out those thundershirts for your pets, and if you’ll be setting off fireworks yourself, be mindful of neighbors with trauma of their own. Enjoy the long weekend if you’ve got one!
The ArtiFactory
Phil Dorothy Drawing Studio
Jul 1 – 6:30pm
Thursday night life drawing group in memory of Phil Dorothy. Bring your own drawing materials; drawing boards and easels will be available.
More info >>
The Bohemian
Jordan Sellergren (full band & rooftop!)
Jul 1 – 7:00pm
Full band on The Bohemian rooftop! The Bohemian is a gorgeous new venue in a historic building in Cedar Rapids’ New Bohemia district.
More info >>
Cedar Ridge Winery & Distillery
Bourbon and Blues Fest
Jul 2 – 4:00pm
The event features the brand’s locally produced spirits and local, regional and national blues musicians highlighting a range of talented artists.
More info >>
Downtown Iowa City
Iowa City Jazz Festival
Jul 2 – Jul 3 – 4:30pm
What’s the Summer of the Arts without a little razzle jazz-le? Come for the music, stay for the fireworks!
More info >>
NewBo City Market
Rock the Block 2021: Kevin Burt with Big Medicine
Jul 2 – 6:00pm
Enjoy free music in the NewBo City Market Yard!
More info >>
National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library
Free First Saturday: Sustainability and Art
Jul 3 – 9:30am
Join us for sunprints, seed balls and free admission for students!
More info >>
Cedar Ridge Winery & Distillery
Bourbon and Blues Fest
Jul 3 – 12:00pm
The event features the brand’s locally produced spirits and local, regional and national blues musicians highlighting a range of talented artists.
More info >>
Public Space One
Too Cute! opening reception
Jul 3 – 12:00pm
Puppies, pastel desserts, miniature anything—that’s cute. But there’s a dark side [ OwO ]. This exhibition seeks art works that push the aesthetic boundaries of the adorable.
More info >>
The History Center
Root Beer Festival
Jul 3 – 1:00pm
This family-friendly festival will include root beer-themed foods, desserts and beverages. Enjoy live music provided by The Dandelion Stompers, games and public voting for a variety of prizes.
More info >>
South District – Iowa City
Diversity Market
Jul 3 – 3:00pm
Saturdays in the South District just became even more fun! The goal of this summer “pop-up” market is to bring together and elevate BIPOC-owned and/or woman-owned entrepreneurs, artisans and others.
More info >>
Club 76 The Lodge
11th Annual Red White and Bluegrass Festival
Jul 3 – 4:00pm
11th Annual Red White and Bluegrass Festival on the amphitheater stage the scenic grounds of Club 76 The Lodge. Music, food, drinks, flag retirement ceremony, fireworks and children’s activities.
More info >>
Wilson’s Apple Orchard
Ingrid Streitz
Jul 3 – 5:00pm
Local guitar player and singer Ingrid Streitz plays chill pop music to help people relax and have a good time.
More info >>
Cedar Ridge Winery & Distillery
Bourbon and Blues Fest
Jul 4 – 1:00pm
The event features the brand’s locally produced spirits and local, regional and national blues musicians highlighting a range of talented artists.
More info >>
The Bohemian
Celebrate July 4
Jul 4 – 3:00pm
Enjoy a celebration of creativity, freedom and community at the Bohemian’s July 4th formal grand opening!
More info >>
Watch: ‘Is a naked body hurting you?’ Artist Talya Miller brings body positivity, kindness to her digital works
Jason Smith, June 28
“Kindness is a huge aspect of my work,” Talya Miller, a visual artist in Iowa City, who works in multiple media including book design, said. But not “that fluffy idea of ‘Iowa nice.’”
Miller talked to Little Village about the difference between working with digital and traditional art tools, the connection between the written word and the art she makes, and the challenges of creating while dealing with depression and imposter syndrome, as well as the inspiration that can come from those challenges.
Presented by Artifacts
20 YEARS OF LITTLE VILLAGE
The first issue of Little Village Magazine entered Iowa City’s public consciousness in July of 2001. Since then, LV has grown from a scrappy, homemade mag to an indispensable Eastern Iowa news source in print and online, but the heart of our work has always remained the same: providing free, independent news and culture journalism written by our community, for our community, and never losing our alternative spirit.
Celebrate this milestone with us by attending our open house party!
WHO: Little Village staff, contributors and readers
WHAT: The LV 20th Anniversary Open House Party, a free, outdoor, family-friendly mingle with refreshments, good company and sweet memories of years gone by
WHERE: LV HQ, 623 South Dubuque Street in Iowa City
WHEN: July 20, 5:00–8:00pm
WHY: To share a toast to 20 years of Little Village Mag!
