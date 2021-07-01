Advertisement

Weekender, July 1: Iowa City Jazz Festival, Bourbon and Blues Fest, Jordan Sellergren

THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
Happy July! It’s going to be a beautiful weekend for the bounty of festivals arrayed before you. Don’t forget to break out those thundershirts for your pets, and if you’ll be setting off fireworks yourself, be mindful of neighbors with trauma of their own. Enjoy the long weekend if you’ve got one!




The ArtiFactory

Phil Dorothy Drawing Studio

Jul 1 – 6:30pm

Thursday night life drawing group in memory of Phil Dorothy. Bring your own drawing materials; drawing boards and easels will be available.


More info >>




The Bohemian

Jordan Sellergren (full band & rooftop!)

Jul 1 – 7:00pm

Full band on The Bohemian rooftop! The Bohemian is a gorgeous new venue in a historic building in Cedar Rapids’ New Bohemia district.


More info >>




Cedar Ridge Winery & Distillery

Bourbon and Blues Fest

Jul 2 – 4:00pm

The event features the brand’s locally produced spirits and local, regional and national blues musicians highlighting a range of talented artists.


More info >>




Downtown Iowa City

Iowa City Jazz Festival

Jul 2 – Jul 3 – 4:30pm

What’s the Summer of the Arts without a little razzle jazz-le? Come for the music, stay for the fireworks!


More info >>




NewBo City Market

Rock the Block 2021: Kevin Burt with Big Medicine

Jul 2 – 6:00pm

Enjoy free music in the NewBo City Market Yard!


More info >>




National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library

Free First Saturday: Sustainability and Art

Jul 3 – 9:30am

Join us for sunprints, seed balls and free admission for students!


More info >>




Cedar Ridge Winery & Distillery

Bourbon and Blues Fest

Jul 3 – 12:00pm

The event features the brand’s locally produced spirits and local, regional and national blues musicians highlighting a range of talented artists.


More info >>




Public Space One

Too Cute! opening reception

Jul 3 – 12:00pm

Puppies, pastel desserts, miniature anything—that’s cute. But there’s a dark side [ OwO ]. This exhibition seeks art works that push the aesthetic boundaries of the adorable.


More info >>




The History Center

Root Beer Festival

Jul 3 – 1:00pm

This family-friendly festival will include root beer-themed foods, desserts and beverages. Enjoy live music provided by The Dandelion Stompers, games and public voting for a variety of prizes.


More info >>




South District – Iowa City

Diversity Market

Jul 3 – 3:00pm

Saturdays in the South District just became even more fun! The goal of this summer “pop-up” market is to bring together and elevate BIPOC-owned and/or woman-owned entrepreneurs, artisans and others.


More info >>




Club 76 The Lodge

11th Annual Red White and Bluegrass Festival

Jul 3 – 4:00pm

11th Annual Red White and Bluegrass Festival on the amphitheater stage the scenic grounds of Club 76 The Lodge. Music, food, drinks, flag retirement ceremony, fireworks and children’s activities.


More info >>




Wilson’s Apple Orchard

Ingrid Streitz

Jul 3 – 5:00pm

Local guitar player and singer Ingrid Streitz plays chill pop music to help people relax and have a good time.


More info >>




Cedar Ridge Winery & Distillery

Bourbon and Blues Fest

Jul 4 – 1:00pm

The event features the brand’s locally produced spirits and local, regional and national blues musicians highlighting a range of talented artists.


More info >>




The Bohemian

Celebrate July 4

Jul 4 – 3:00pm

Enjoy a celebration of creativity, freedom and community at the Bohemian’s July 4th formal grand opening!


More info >>

Watch: ‘Is a naked body hurting you?’ Artist Talya Miller brings body positivity, kindness to her digital works

Jason Smith, June 28

“Kindness is a huge aspect of my work,” Talya Miller, a visual artist in Iowa City, who works in multiple media including book design, said. But not “that fluffy idea of ‘Iowa nice.’”
Miller talked to Little Village about the difference between working with digital and traditional art tools, the connection between the written word and the art she makes, and the challenges of creating while dealing with depression and imposter syndrome, as well as the inspiration that can come from those challenges.
Presented by Artifacts

20 YEARS OF LITTLE VILLAGE

The first issue of Little Village Magazine entered Iowa City’s public consciousness in July of 2001. Since then, LV has grown from a scrappy, homemade mag to an indispensable Eastern Iowa news source in print and online, but the heart of our work has always remained the same: providing free, independent news and culture journalism written by our community, for our community, and never losing our alternative spirit.
Celebrate this milestone with us by attending our open house party!
WHO: Little Village staff, contributors and readers
WHAT: The LV 20th Anniversary Open House Party, a free, outdoor, family-friendly mingle with refreshments, good company and sweet memories of years gone by
WHERE: LV HQ, 623 South Dubuque Street in Iowa City
WHEN: July 20, 5:00–8:00pm
WHY: To share a toast to 20 years of Little Village Mag!






