Weekender, July 1: Iowa City Jazz Festival, Bourbon and Blues Fest, Jordan Sellergren

The first issue of Little Village Magazine entered Iowa City’s public consciousness in July of 2001. Since then, LV has grown from a scrappy, homemade mag to an indispensable Eastern Iowa news source in print and online, but the heart of our work has always remained the same: providing free, independent news and culture journalism written by our community, for our community, and never losing our alternative spirit.

Celebrate this milestone with us by attending our open house party!