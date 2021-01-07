Advertisement

Weekender, Jan. 7: ‘An Evening of Oddity,’ Saul Lubaroff Quartet live and more to do this weekend

The Weekender

The editor’s pick of this weekend’s can’t-miss virtual events from local artists and venues is here!




Online

Steve Inskeep in conversation with Charity Nebbe

Jan 7 – 7:00pm (CST)

This Prairie Lights event celebrates the paperback release of Steve Inskeep’s “Imperfect Union,” with a reading and conversation with Iowa Public Radio’s Charity Nebbe. Free; registration required.


More info >>




Online

Saul Lubaroff Quartet

Jan 8 – 5:00pm (CST)

Live on Jazz 88.3 and Facebook, it’s Saul Lubaroff, Andy Parrot, Scott Barnum and Jim Dreier to kick off the New Year with an hour of live jazz! Part of the First Friday Jazz Series.


More info >>




Online

Sweater Weather

Jan 8 – 7:00pm (CST)

Mount Vernon Lisbon Community Theatre presents an evening of short plays by area writers telling the of real-life couples, performed by real-life couples.


More info >>




Online

An Evening of Oddity

Jan 8 – 7:30pm

Iowa City Community Theatre presents three original short plays by local playwright Joshua Rouse. Free; registration required.


More info >>








Online

Out the Box: ‘The Care and Feeding of Small Animals’

Jan 8 – 8:00pm (CST)

The weekly reading series returns with Brooke-Erin Smith’s 2020 play about genetically engineered children tasked with ensuring the future of humanity. Cavan Hallman directs.


More info >>




Online

Walking with Walt

Jan 9 – 12:30pm (CST)

Iowa City Poetry presents poets Micah Bateman & Danielle Wheeler for a three-week workshop. Cost is $75 for the full class; tuition assistance available.


More info >>




Online

An Evening of Oddity

Jan 9 – 7:30pm

Iowa City Community Theatre presents three original short plays by local playwright Joshua Rouse. Free; registration required.


More info >>




Online

Second Sunday Garden Forum: An Update on Brucemore Gardens

Jan 10 – 2:00pm

A rep from Brucemore will share images of the destruction from the August Derecho, discuss the immediate response and the development of long-range restoration plans for the gardens and site.


More info >>




Online

An Evening of Oddity

Jan 10 – 2:00pm

Iowa City Community Theatre presents three original short plays by local playwright Joshua Rouse. Free; registration required.


More info >>


