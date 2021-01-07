Weekender, Jan. 7: ‘An Evening of Oddity,’ Saul Lubaroff Quartet live and more to do this weekend

|
The Weekender
The editor’s pick of this weekend’s can’t-miss virtual events from local artists and venues is here!
Online
Steve Inskeep in conversation with Charity Nebbe
Jan 7 – 7:00pm (CST)
This Prairie Lights event celebrates the paperback release of Steve Inskeep’s “Imperfect Union,” with a reading and conversation with Iowa Public Radio’s Charity Nebbe. Free; registration required.
More info >>
Online
Saul Lubaroff Quartet
Jan 8 – 5:00pm (CST)
Live on Jazz 88.3 and Facebook, it’s Saul Lubaroff, Andy Parrot, Scott Barnum and Jim Dreier to kick off the New Year with an hour of live jazz! Part of the First Friday Jazz Series.
More info >>
Online
Sweater Weather
Jan 8 – 7:00pm (CST)
Mount Vernon Lisbon Community Theatre presents an evening of short plays by area writers telling the of real-life couples, performed by real-life couples.
More info >>
Online
An Evening of Oddity
Jan 8 – 7:30pm
Iowa City Community Theatre presents three original short plays by local playwright Joshua Rouse. Free; registration required.
More info >>
Online
Out the Box: ‘The Care and Feeding of Small Animals’
Jan 8 – 8:00pm (CST)
The weekly reading series returns with Brooke-Erin Smith’s 2020 play about genetically engineered children tasked with ensuring the future of humanity. Cavan Hallman directs.
More info >>
Online
Walking with Walt
Jan 9 – 12:30pm (CST)
Iowa City Poetry presents poets Micah Bateman & Danielle Wheeler for a three-week workshop. Cost is $75 for the full class; tuition assistance available.
More info >>
Online
An Evening of Oddity
Jan 9 – 7:30pm
Iowa City Community Theatre presents three original short plays by local playwright Joshua Rouse. Free; registration required.
More info >>
Online
Second Sunday Garden Forum: An Update on Brucemore Gardens
Jan 10 – 2:00pm
A rep from Brucemore will share images of the destruction from the August Derecho, discuss the immediate response and the development of long-range restoration plans for the gardens and site.
More info >>
Online
An Evening of Oddity
Jan 10 – 2:00pm
Iowa City Community Theatre presents three original short plays by local playwright Joshua Rouse. Free; registration required.
More info >>