Weekender in Central Iowa!

Have you been anticipating being engulfed by by sunflowers? Your time is coming at Howells Greenhouse and Pumpkin Patch starting 11 a.m. on July 29. Later on that day, enjoy live music, performance previews and a silent auction at the Moberg Gallery to help raise funds for the Iowa Choreography Festival. The very next day, the whole family can help end hunger in Iowa at Cowles Commons at 11 a.m. with an all-you-can-eat BBQ feast. Top pick: Kitten Party! Being trampled by kittens for 30 minutes sounds both satisfying and terrifying—but who says that’s enough time?!
Album Review: Sam Locke Ward — ‘Thrift Store Gtr Gold’
by Loren Thatcher, Jul 25
“Everything that they ever warned us about, all the sad things, all the bad things, all of those things, they are coming. They are all coming to pass.” So singeth Samuel Locke Ward, master of minimalism, grim jester and bard of Iowa in the unhinged 2020s.
Midwest rapper Nur-D uses his powers for good, drawing wisdom from Fred Hampton, D&D and body positivity
by Isaac Hamlet, Jul 24
After spending the past five years leveling up in Minneapolis, Matt Allen is rolling for initiative.
“The Rolling Initiative Tour is my first ever me-headlining, like, I’m-the-guy tour,” said Allen, a hip-hop artist hailing from Minnesota who performs as Nur-D, a month before his debut tour kicked off.