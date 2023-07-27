Weekender in Central Iowa!

Have you been anticipating being engulfed by by sunflowers? Your time is coming at Howells Greenhouse and Pumpkin Patch starting 11 a.m. on July 29. Later on that day, enjoy live music, performance previews and a silent auction at the Moberg Gallery to help raise funds for the Iowa Choreography Festival. The very next day, the whole family can help end hunger in Iowa at Cowles Commons at 11 a.m. with an all-you-can-eat BBQ feast. Top pick: Kitten Party! Being trampled by kittens for 30 minutes sounds both satisfying and terrifying—but who says that’s enough time?!