Advertisement

Little Village Support/Subscribe

Weekender in Central Iowa!

Posted on by Little Village





THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
Have you been anticipating being engulfed by by sunflowers? Your time is coming at Howells Greenhouse and Pumpkin Patch starting 11 a.m. on July 29. Later on that day, enjoy live music, performance previews and a silent auction at the Moberg Gallery to help raise funds for the Iowa Choreography Festival. The very next day, the whole family can help end hunger in Iowa at Cowles Commons at 11 a.m. with an all-you-can-eat BBQ feast. Top pick: Kitten Party! Being trampled by kittens for 30 minutes sounds both satisfying and terrifying—but who says that’s enough time?!




Wooly's

HunterGirl at Wooly's

Jul 27 – 6:00pm

First Fleet Concerts Presents HunterGirl.


More info >>




Noce

Chameleon: The Many Colors of Herbie Hancock Presented by Jason Danielson & Co.

Jul 28 – 8:00pm

A series of concerts produced by pianist & composer Jason Danielson, celebrating the work of the great Herbie Hancock.


More info >>




xBk Live

Nur-D w/ DJ Hayes, Lt. Sunnie, MPLS Drew, and Emmett Phillips

Jul 28 – 8:00pm

xBk presents Nur-D w/ DJ Hayes, Lt. Sunnie, MPLS Drew, and Emmett Phillips.


More info >>




Teehee's Comedy Club

priceofahug Presents Take One

Jul 28 – 8:00pm

priceofahug Presents Take One! A night of live hip-hop featuring local talent with Teller Bank$ headlining.


More info >>




Wooly's

Taylor Fest

Jul 28 – 9:00pm

Taylor Fest is a party for Swifties, by Swifties. Where everyone is the main character. Come party with us as we dance the night away to all of Taylor Swift’s eras.


More info >>




Howells Greenhouse and Pumpkin Patch

Flower Festival

Jul 29 – 11:00am

Flower Festival Featuring Sunflowers


More info >>




Surety Hotel

2023 Slay the Runway Children's Fashion Show

Jul 29 – 12:00pm

Hello! It is time to bring back the runway for the children to have some fun and build new friendships.


More info >>




KIN

Psychic Pop-Up at KIN

Jul 29 – 12:00pm

In what areas of your life would you love extra insight and guidance?


More info >>




Smitten Kitten

Kitten Party!

Jul 29 – 4:00pm

Hey there, cat lovers! Get ready for the most pawsome event of the year – the Kitten Party!


More info >>




The Garden

Princess Royal Ball 2023: A Princess Royal Christmas – Christmas in July

Jul 29 – 7:00pm

Join the Princess Royal for Reign 30, Andrea Knight Michaels, as she celebrates her accomplishments of Reign 30.


More info >>




Moberg Gallery

Iowa Choreography Festival Fundraiser

Jul 29 – 7:00pm

Join us for an evening of live music, performance previews and a silent auction.


More info >>




xBk Live

Traffic Death / Glass Ox / Animals on LSD / Greg Wheeler & The Poly Mall Cops

Jul 29 – 8:00pm

xBk presents Traffic Death, Glass Ox, Animals on LSD, Greg Wheeler & The Poly Mall Cops.


More info >>




Hoyt Sherman Place

Diana Krall

Jul 29 – 8:00pm

Diana Krall is the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart.


More info >>




Exile Brewing Company

Zoofunkyou featuring Birdie Pie

Jul 29 – 8:15pm

Join us Saturday, July 29th with Zoofunkyou featuring Birdie Pie.


More info >>




Howells Greenhouse and Pumpkin Patch

Flower Festival

Jul 30 – 10:00am

Flower Festival Featuring Sunflowers


More info >>




Cowles Commons

Smoke Out Hunger 2023

Jul 30 – 11:00am

Help Iowans experiencing hunger by joining Food Bank of Iowa for Smoke Out Hunger on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Cowles Commons.


More info >>




xBk Live

Jake Worthington

Jul 30 – 7:00pm

If Jake Worthington had a nickel for every time he heard honky-tonk is dead, he’d have himself a ranch down in the heart of Texas. But even then, he’d be singing it.


More info >>




Hoyt Sherman Place

Keb' Mo'

Jul 30 – 7:30pm

With five GRAMMYs, 14 Blues Foundation Awards, and a groundbreaking career spanning nearly 50 years under his belt, Keb’ Mo’ stands as one of the most accomplished and respected artists.


More info >>




The Blazing Saddle

Kill Graves Show

Jul 30 – 10:00pm

Join us for Kill Graves only at The Legendary Blazing Saddle!


More info >>




xBk Live

Pleasants / Luke Bascom & the End Times / de Vant

Jul 31 – 7:00pm

xBk presents Pleasants, Luke Bascom & The End Times, and de Vant.


More info >>

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT





Book Review: ‘On Becoming an American Writer’ by James Alan McPherson, ed. by Anthony Walton

by Isaac Hamlet, Jul 27
I am constantly amazed by how long I was in Iowa City without really hearing about James Alan McPherson.




Album Review: Sam Locke Ward — ‘Thrift Store Gtr Gold’

by Loren Thatcher, Jul 25
“Everything that they ever warned us about, all the sad things, all the bad things, all of those things, they are coming. They are all coming to pass.” So singeth Samuel Locke Ward, master of minimalism, grim jester and bard of Iowa in the unhinged 2020s.




Midwest rapper Nur-D uses his powers for good, drawing wisdom from Fred Hampton, D&D and body positivity

by Isaac Hamlet, Jul 24
After spending the past five years leveling up in Minneapolis, Matt Allen is rolling for initiative.
“The Rolling Initiative Tour is my first ever me-headlining, like, I’m-the-guy tour,” said Allen, a hip-hop artist hailing from Minnesota who performs as Nur-D, a month before his debut tour kicked off.